Staying social when you’re forced to isolate

As millions of us adapt to new lives in relative isolation, we're being forced to find increasingly creative ways to keep ourselves entertained. Luckily, social distancing doesn't mean we have to be lonely. And hanging out with friends doesn't have to be limited to phone calls and FaceTime. Hosting a remote game night or movie marathon is not only do-able, but easier than you might expect. With the right planning and a bit of creativity, you can have almost as much fun as the real deal.

Getting prepped

While virtual hangouts shouldn't require much more planning than IRL get-togethers, they do require a different type of prep. Instead of loading up on snacks for your guests, you'll need to make sure you have the right gear at the ready.

It sounds obvious, but double check that everyone knows when you plan on starting, and what apps they need ahead of time. You don't want to keep the whole group waiting because you forgot your Zoom login, or didn't realize one of your green-bubble friends doesn't have FaceTime. If you can, send out calendar invites with relevant links and detailed instructions ahead of time.

You'll also want to think about lighting and how you're going to set up your camera. Your friends likely aren't expecting a professional-level setup, but everyone will have a better time if they can actually see you. It's worth taking a few minutes before your virtual hangout sesh to scope out where you'll place your laptop or tablet so that you're in the frame as much as possible. If you'll be using a phone, make sure you have somewhere stable to prop it up. If you plan on sitting more than a few inches away from your camera, try to use a headset with a mic.

Also consider whether you'll need more than one device. For example, if you're going to be sharing your screen, you'll likely need a separate laptop or a phone if you want people to be able to see your face (just don't forget to mute one of them).

Finally, don't forget to stay charged. Lengthy video calls will drain your battery very, very quickly so if you can't keep your device plugged in for the whole call, at least have a charger handy.

Remote movie nights

In some ways, movie nights are the simplest kind of remote gathering to set up. Netflix and other streaming services are basically ubiquitous, so most of us already have the basics in place. The downside is that Netflix and most other major streaming platforms don't have their built-in multi-person viewing features, so arranging remote viewing parties does take a few extra steps.

Enter Netflix Party, a new Chrome extension that helps groups of friends sync up a Netflix stream. It's pretty simple – at least in theory. You install the extension, and send a link to your friends and Netflix Party will keep everyone's streams timed up. There's also a chat feature, so you and your friends can swap messages while you watch. But, since Netflix Party only works with Chrome, you'll either be stuck watching on your laptop, or you'll need to cast your screen or connect to your TV with an HDMI cable.

Netflix Party has recently had some technical issues, though, so you might need a backup plan just in case. And, the extension only works for Netflix, so if you want to watch something on another service, you'll have to find another workaround.

