This week's best deals: Sony headphones, Surface Pro 7 and more

This week brought a great deal on our favorite pair of wireless headphones, plus a number of other good deals. Those who need to shut out the world can grab Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $238, and those who need a new 2-in-1 can get a discount on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 -- Type Cover included. Musicians can also still snag Native Instruments plug-ins for free. Here are the best deals from the week that remain available today.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

Newegg still has Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for only $238, which is $112 less than their usual price of $350. We gave these headphones a score of 94 and praised them for their excellent noise-cancellation capabilities and equally impressive audio quality. They have only a few downsides, one being finicky touch controls, but those can be easily overlooked when nearly everything else about these headphones is stellar.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM3 on Newegg - $238

Surface Pro 7 bundle

You can still get a good discount on the Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft. A model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage bundled with a Type Cover is just $822. Typically, Microsoft sells these items separately, with the Type Cover alone going for $150 and the Surface starting at $899. This updated 2-in-1 finally includes USB-C ports and the Type Cover remains one of the best keyboard covers you can get. The bundle was $800 earlier this week, but the current $822 sale price remains good deal.

Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle on Microsoft - $822

Google Nest Hub Max

Home Depot still has a sale that drops the price of the Google Nest Hub Max to $200. While the $180 sale price from earlier this week has expired, the current sale price is worth considering. The Nest Hub Max is one of our favorite smart displays as it wears different hats depending on your needs. You can use it as a small TV to stream content like recipe videos, as a speaker to play music, as a camera for video calls and as your main at-home Google Assistant device.

Buy Nest Hub Max on Home Depot - $200

Native Instruments plug-ins

