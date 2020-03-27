How well did the Xperia 1’s super tall screen work for users?

When our reviewer Chris Velazco took a look at Sony's oddly proportioned flagship last summer, his reaction was mixed, to say the least. It looked weird, but was comfortable to hold. The 4K screen was beautiful, but unnecessary on a smartphone, especially one with such a small battery. Ultimately, Chris declared the phone impractical for everyday use.

However, the thing about reviews is that they only reflect one person's experience over a limited period of time, and not what it's like to live with a device over several months — you know, everyday use. To get that long-term perspective, we asked our readers to contribute their own reviews on our Xperia 1 product page, and its devotees were all too happy to give us their opinions on this divisive handset.

Xperia 1 More

It turned out those weird proportions barely bothered anyone (though Dominic noted it didn't fit into every pocket). More comments zeroed in on the novel aspect ratio and what it meant for watching video. William found it "much more useful than I expected," and Dominic "can't say that watching non 21:9 footage bothers me; you quickly don't notice the black bars either side and with no notch of in-display camera means you are able to enjoy full screen video without distraction." Jonathangao agreed, calling the display quality itself "stunning" and the 21:9 aspect ratio "easy to hold and great for browsing content and watching movies. Watching Baby Yoda in its native aspect ratio is such a joy (The Mandalorian is in 21:9)."

Dominic praised the screen's "natural and balanced" tone, while Ian rated the quality "phenomenal." Ameer declared it "perfect for watching movies." Among all this praise for the display, Avril called out our reviewer, saying it was "thoughtless and offensive that someone would say, "4K is totally unnecessary on smartphones." People use mobile phones for different reasons. I would purchase a device simply because it creates a better mobile gaming experience for me. So, based on my needs, yes, 4K is more than necessary." Ouch. (Sorry, Chris.)

Xperia 1 More

However, watching videos on the Xperia 1 wasn't a completely perfect experience, thanks to underwhelming speakers that Ian noted were "a bit on the not loud side." Dominic found the lack of a headphone jack annoying, and William found himself accidentally hitting the power button instead the volume controls.

