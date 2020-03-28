LG TVs add a Movies Anywhere app

Now that Ultraviolet is gone, Movies Anywhere has become the dominant "digital locker" that enables viewing of purchased movies across different devices and services. Now LG is the first TV manufacturer (it was previously available on platforms like Roku or Fire TV, but those aren't only for smart TVs) to feature the main app, which easily organizes and sets up links for your accounts across the services that connect to it: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Xfinity, FandangoNow or Verizon.

Hopefully, it should make movie night a little easier whether you're watching or just checking to see if a particular movie will be part of your digital collection on the service (Paramount, Lionsgate and MGM still haven't signed up, so your options are all from Disney/Fox, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros.). And if you have a few accounts with those services, then you can pull them all together in one place. It's also convenient if you're taking advantage of the recently-announced Screen Pass sharing feature that allows free viewing of movies your friends have purchased -- with some notable restrictions.