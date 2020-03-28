The Morning After: Powerbeats (2020) review

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

As many of us close out another week in isolation, the urge for social contact is growing. Karissa Bell has some advice on hosting movie and game night from a safe distance thanks to the internet and tools like Netflix Party. If you need to shake up your situation this weekend, then take a look right here.

-- Richard

Don Bluth is on board as a producer.Netflix is working on a live-action 'Dragon's Lair' movie

Netflix says it's in talks with Ryan Reynolds, who has worked on a couple of other flicks for the company, to produce and star as Dirk the Daring. As in the game, the knight will go on a quest to save Princess Daphne from the aforementioned dragon. Daniel and Kevin Hageman -- who count The Lego Movie, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and an upcoming animated Star Trek series among their credits -- are writing the script.

Great battery life, handy features and smart design choices.Powerbeats review

If you can live with their over-ear hook design, then this fourth-generation design may be a winner. The new Powerbeats start at $149.95 -- $50 less than their predecessor -- and according to Billy Steele, "Reliable controls, hands-free Siri and great sound quality make these easy to recommend at this price."

Virtual escape.The Engadget Podcast: How games (and Animal Crossing!) are keeping us sane