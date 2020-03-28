The Morning After: Powerbeats (2020) review

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
As many of us close out another week in isolation, the urge for social contact is growing. Karissa Bell has some advice on hosting movie and game night from a safe distance thanks to the internet and tools like Netflix Party. If you need to shake up your situation this weekend, then take a look right here.
-- Richard
Netflix is working on a live-action 'Dragon's Lair' movie
Netflix says it's in talks with Ryan Reynolds, who has worked on a couple of other flicks for the company, to produce and star as Dirk the Daring. As in the game, the knight will go on a quest to save Princess Daphne from the aforementioned dragon. Daniel and Kevin Hageman -- who count The Lego Movie, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and an upcoming animated Star Trek series among their credits -- are writing the script.
If you can live with their over-ear hook design, then this fourth-generation design may be a winner. The new Powerbeats start at $149.95 -- $50 less than their predecessor -- and according to Billy Steele, "Reliable controls, hands-free Siri and great sound quality make these easy to recommend at this price."
The Engadget Podcast: How games (and Animal Crossing!) are keeping us sane
This week on the show, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into the deserted island life of Animal Crossing and how games can help us all survive being stuck at home. Also, Senior Editor Jessica Conditt describes how Doom Eternal -- a literal romp through hell on Earth -- serves a similarly relaxing role for her. And producer Ben Ellman nerds out about Cities Skylines.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.
A new, long-awaited Half-Life game has arrived. But it's not Episode Three. Instead, Valve is pushing forward VR gaming at a time when it's sorely needed. Devindra Hardawar believes this is the flagship VR title a lot of us have been waiting for. You just need a beastly gaming PC and a compatible headset.
Bad Password: The surveillance profiteers of COVID-19 are here
Columnist Violet Blue explains that "The pandemic has us all in vulnerable positions, and some tech companies are just ethics-free enough to step in and take advantage of entire populations being held hostage by COVID-19. They see us as profitable, captive data generators while their PR departments act like they did something virtuous for the greater good."
But wait, there's more...
- Sony will limit PlayStation download speeds in the US
- T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger
- An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours
- Microsoft warns Windows users of two security holes already under attack
- 'Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy' is now available on Switch and PS4
- ER docs don smart rings to better predict COVID-19 infections
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come
- 'Picard' finally shows us how 'Star Trek's' technology evolves
- CBS offers a free month of All Access so you can binge-watch 'Picard'
- 400,000 new people have joined Folding@Home's fight against COVID-19
The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.
Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.
Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.