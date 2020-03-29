After Math: Can't stop, won't stop talking coronavirus coverage

It's the new sensation that's sweeping the nation: the coronavirus! Maybe you've heard of it. This week's headlines sure have.

With folks expected to stay safe inside for the foreseeable future, a number of companies are stepping up and offering use of their software and apps free of charge for the duration. Apple is the latest to do so, this week announcing that its Final Cut Pro X suite will feature a 90-day free trial rather than the standard 30-day.

Data caps generally shouldn't be an issue during the quarantine but if you find yourself in a situation where Wi-Fi isn't readily available, AT&T and Cricket Wireless have a low-cost solution. For $15 a month you can get 2GB of data, unlimited talk and text with no activation fee.

If you live in California, chances are pretty good that your kids are out of class until at least the fall semester. If you live in LA county, however, that revelation won't having you pulling your hair out because Verizon (which owns this news outlet) is offering free internet connections for as many as 100,000 LAUSD students so they can continue their studies at home.

