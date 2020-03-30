U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

Acer's Ryzen 4000 series laptops will be available in weeks

Rachel England
Contributing Writer
Acer is adding the option to choose Ryzen 4000 series processors to another of its laptops. After announcing the Swift 3 would get AMD chips back at CES, the company has announced that the Aspire 5 will also join the party.

There are no major changes from the existing models beyond the processor, although the Swift 3 is coming to market earlier than expected. To refresh your memory, the Swift 3 weighs in at a light 2.6 lbs with a fast-charging battery Acer says will run for 11.5 hours on a full charge.

The Aspire 5, meanwhile, gets the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U mobile processor with Radeon graphics for faster app-loading and smoother multitasking -- useful for the model's massive storage capabilities of up to 2TB HDD. The Swift 3 will be available in April starting at $630, while you'll have to wait until June for the slightly more affordable Aspire 5, which will start at $520.