Acer's Ryzen 4000 series laptops will be available in weeks

Acer is adding the option to choose Ryzen 4000 series processors to another of its laptops. After announcing the Swift 3 would get AMD chips back at CES, the company has announced that the Aspire 5 will also join the party.

There are no major changes from the existing models beyond the processor, although the Swift 3 is coming to market earlier than expected. To refresh your memory, the Swift 3 weighs in at a light 2.6 lbs with a fast-charging battery Acer says will run for 11.5 hours on a full charge.

The Aspire 5, meanwhile, gets the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U mobile processor with Radeon graphics for faster app-loading and smoother multitasking -- useful for the model's massive storage capabilities of up to 2TB HDD. The Swift 3 will be available in April starting at $630, while you'll have to wait until June for the slightly more affordable Aspire 5, which will start at $520.