AT&T will give users an extra 15GB of mobile hotspot data

AT&T is still expanding its offerings to keep people online during the COVID-19 outbreak. Between April 2nd and May 13t, it's adding an extra 15GB of mobile hotspot data to every line on unlimited plans that have a monthly tethering allowance. If you have the Unlimited Extra plan, for instance, that will effectively double the amount of data you get. That's still not enough data to completely rely on your phone's connection if you're used to landline data allotments, but it could be helpful if your wired service goes down or becomes oversaturated.

At the same time, AT&T will provide more contact-free delivery options that include curbside pickup (if there's an AT&T store still open near you) and doorstep delivery with virtual setup if you need help.

This measure is a logical extension of AT&T's existing efforts, such as lifting caps for landline broadband. While it might not last as long as some might like or offer enough data to completely replace a landline, it's an acknowledgment that internet access will likely be under significant strain as the coronavirus pandemic continues and more people stay at home.