OnePlus will reveal its new phones on April 14th

OnePlus hasn't been able to keep a lid on its 8 series phones -- numerous details and photos have leaked over the past week. According to the spec sheets, the company has put most of its focus on the Pro model, which will feature wireless charging and an IP68 water-resistance rating -- features that have been noticeably absent from OnePlus' premium devices. We'll see if these rumors pan out on April 14th, when the company livestreams an event detailing the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Ahead of the unveiling, OnePlus is touting its new 120Hz screens, which could be a big jump in quality compared to older 90Hz ones, as well as its commitment to 5G connectivity.

OnePlus has so far only dipped its toes in the 5G waters with the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, which came out in December -- but each phone in the 8 series will have a 5G modem. This will be good news for Sprint and T-Mobile subscribers, who have decent access to 5G infrastructure. The lower-priced OnePlus 8 will allegedly feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, improved battery life and an option for 12GB of RAM.

Based on the rumors, it doesn't seem like much else will change between OnePlus' 7 series and 8 series phones. Fans of the company's gadgets will have a better idea of if they want to upgrade in a few weeks, though. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube at 11:00 am on April 14th.