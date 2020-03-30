Samsung's 4K OLED Chromebook arrives on April 6th for $999

When Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook arrived at CES 2020 with a beautiful body and 13.3-inch 4K OLED display, we were smitten. Now, it's finally set to arrive at Best Buy in the US on April 6th starting at $999 (in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray), according to a Best Buy listing and The Verge.

While $999 is a lot for a Chromebook, Samsung's model will actually be one of the cheapest OLED notebooks on the market. And according to Engadget reviews editor Cherlynn Low, who saw it at CES, it has a premium look and feel to match that screen.

The Galaxy will also be one of the more powerful Chromebooks out there with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 chip along with 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also features an S Pen stylus, a front-facing camera and a second, 8-megapixel camera mounted on the keyboard for use as a rear camera when the screen is flipped around in tablet mode.

It's hard to see who would need a Chromebook like this, though it would make a great premium movie-watching machine. Only Google has released Chromebooks at that kind of price in the past, and the latest Pixelbook Go is much less at $649. Other models from Acer, ASUS and others are generally even cheaper than that. As mentioned, the Galaxy Chromebook starts at $999 and will be available for ordering at Best Buy in stores or online.