Apple MacBook Air review (2020): A return to form

For the first time in years, Apple has a sub-$1,000 MacBook. Technically, anyway. The new and improved MacBook Air starts at $999, a drop from its old $1,099 base price. Notably, Apple also doubled the entry-level storage from 128GB to 256 gigabytes. Most important of all, though, Apple fixed the keyboard, porting over the same new scissor-style design the company first debuted on last year's 16-inch MacBook Pro.

This marks a return to form for the Air, a machine that, until now, we were hesitant to recommend over the similarly priced entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. But with a lower price, more generous specs and a functional, even pleasant typing experience, the Air might once again be the MacBook for most people.

This is the most important upgrade the new Air has to offer. Typing on this was such a pleasure that I was sad when I had to to hand the machine over to our video producer Brian to take beauty shots . During my testing, I also had a work-issued MacBook Pro at my disposal, and I very quickly defaulted to the Air, even though it's less powerful. I pretty much only returned to my Pro when I needed to be on Engadget's VPN, which was not often.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) More

We may as well start with the keyboard. As I said, This is the same underlying design as what you'll find in the 16-inch Pro, just smaller. Apple says the keyboard was inspired by its existing Magic Keyboard, the standalone one that ships with iMacs. For starters, Apple reverted to a so-called scissor design -- you know, the thing butterfly model was designed to replace. This time, though, there's a new rubber dome under the keycaps and a mechanism that locks at the top of the stroke to minimize wobble.

Typing on the Air is just so much more efficient than on the Pro. With the old butterfly keyboard, I get stuck keys -- the letter e multiple times, periods where I don't need them. Or sometimes my key presses don't register at all. But with the Air, each keystroke feels firm and springy. I can type quickly, aggressively, knowing the keyboard will keep up. I rarely make typos. And when I do it's not the keyboard's fault, it's my own.

Dana Wollman/Engadget

As with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple also moved to a so-called inverted-T layout for the arrow keys. Now, the left and right arrows are shorter than the up-and-down arrow stack, making them easier to find by feel if you're, say, editing text or doing work inside a spreadsheet. I dig it, but if I'm honest, I never had much trouble finding the arrow keys by feel with the old layout. Besides, the arrow keys were the least of the keyboard's problems.

