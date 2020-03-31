Endless is a simple, fun music collaboration app

Thanks to social distancing measures, online collaboration is more prominent than ever. But that doesn't just go for work -- it's part of having fun, too. When it comes to remotely making music with friends, there's typically a high barrier to entry. Not everyone is familiar with the workflows of digital audio workstations like Ableton Live or Apple's Logic Pro X. That's where Endless comes in. Billed as a "multiplayer music" app, it's aimed at users who are familiar with the basics of music production and synthesis while remaining somewhat accessible to those who aren't. Though it probably won't become a staple of bedroom producers, it could be a fun way to pass the time while cooped up at home.

The app's interface is somewhat intuitive. The right-most page contains setup options for quantizing, tempo, key and more. The left-most page lets you select between types of instruments, samples and effects, as well as the microphone input. Once you make a selection, the app will automatically switch to the next page, which lets you choose a particular instrument. For example, if you picked "Notes" (the app's term for melodic instruments) this page will let you choose between different types of leads. You can then trigger notes by tapping a four-by-four pad -- or you can navigate to the third page, which lets you tweak your sound. If you're familiar with the concepts of attack, decay, sustain and release, you should have no problem dialing in what you're looking for. Once you start playing, the app displays a waveform that rolls across a timeline. If you like what you've played, you can tap on it and save the performance as a loop.

Engadget's Managing Editor Terrence O'Brien and I set up a project. Oddly, the app makes you click on an invitation link to join a project, rather than just sending you an in-app or a push notification. From there though, things were relatively straightforward. Terrence had already laid out a one-measure drum beat and bass line. My first idea was to use the microphone and record a few chords from my digital piano. I dialed in a Fender Rhodes tone, played three chords and tapped the waveform.

That's when things got wonky. Even though I had selected an option to mute the output from my iPhone while recording, the song kept playing and the mic picked up the audio from my phone's speakers as well as my piano chords. This created a lo-fi echo, and since external recordings can't be quantized, a bit of lag made the piano chords sound off-beat. This might be a cool effect for some songs, but it definitely wasn't what I was aiming for.

Once I gave up on using the mic, things got much easier. I added a lead and then opened up the effects page. This presented me with a handful of options to choose from, as well as an XY pad for controlling them. There are some standard effects like high- and low-pass filters, reverb and distortion, as well as some wackier ones like a comb filter and a tremolo gate. Garbling and strangling our loop was probably the most fun part of the app. The selected riffs kept playing, so I dragged my finger around the XY pad to modulate the sounds. Once I pulled off the weirdness I was looking for, I tapped the waveform to save the effects.

