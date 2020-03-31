PlayStation Plus one-year membership drops to $40 at Newegg

There's a good chance you have more time on your hands for gaming given lockdowns for the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have some good news if you're a PlayStation owner. Newegg is offering email subscribers a $20 discount on a one-year membership for PlayStation Plus when they enter the code EMCDEEG28, lowering the price to $40. It's a "Blitz Deal," so you'll want to act quickly, but it should also stack on top of any existing PS Plus memberships.

Buy PlayStation Plus (1 year) on Newegg - $40

This is virtually mandatory if you play most multiplayer titles, of course, but it could also be helpful for filling out your PS4 game collection if you're willing to stay subscribed. Sony typically offers PS Plus members at least a couple of free games each month on top of equally free add-ons (typically cosmetic items like character skins) and discounts for other titles.

Not every game offered through PS Plus is spectacular (there are plenty of releases that wouldn't get much traction otherwise), but Sony has made a point of frequently slipping real gems into the mix. This January saw the company give away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, for instance, while the March freebies include the remastered classic Shadow of the Colossus. And remember, the PS5 should play virtually all of these games. You likely won't have to give them up if and when you upgrade to the new console.