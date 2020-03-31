Spotify's standalone Kids app is now available in the US

When Spotify first launched its standalone app for kids last October, the possibilities were intriguing. It meant that parents could play music their kids like without having it impact their algorithmically generated playlists and recommendations on the service. There was one problem: it was only available in Ireland. In the months that followed, the company would expand to other parts of Europe (including the UK, where it arrived last month), Australia and South America. Now that the streaming service has had some time to refine things a bit, it's debuting Spotify Kids in the US, Canada and France today.

Spotify is clear that the app is still very much in the beta phase. It continues to focus on updating the software while keeping things safe and relevant for the younger audience. However, the goal remains to offer a separate app that not only looks more inviting for kids, but that offers human-curated content for them. And, importantly, their listening habits will no longer impact how their parents use Spotify. I can tell you as the father of a Kindergartener who gets obsessed with the soundtrack to every movie he sees (currently bumping Spies in Disguise daily), this is a welcome relief.

"Spotify Premium Family, now with Spotify Kids, helps families listen both together and individually," Spotify's chief Premium business officer Alex Norström explained. "Parents can reclaim their own Spotify libraries and all the personalization that they love, while their kids can develop a love for music and stories through an experience that's designed just for them."

The company says Spotify Kids is both COPPA compliant and ad-free. For those two reasons, the app has a separate privacy policy. There are no algorithms at work here: the library of content is reviewed by experts who have experience working with the likes of Disney, Discovery Kids and Nickelodeon. By design, the selections are limited to what that group has deemed safe for children. While the app does display recently played items atop the home screen similar to the regular app, there's no activity tracking that will serve up suggestions along the way. Children can save items to their favorites, but those selections must be made manually by tapping the heart icon throughout the app.

As you might expect, parental controls are a key component. A parent has to grant access via initial consent for a child to use the app. Each child that has their own profile counts towards that six-person limit ($14.99/month). Spotify says it will expand a parent's ability to customize the app and content to their child, but for now, the oversight includes allowing access and locking down settings with a PIN. Like other children's apps, that code will be required to make any big changes. For example, you'll need the number when your child is ready to switch from the younger option to the library for older kids. This code is set when you link your account and grant access.

From there, you enter a name -- which can be anything, even just emoji -- and a birthday. The birthday isn't required, but Spotify says it will help with content curation. The company promises that the info is fully encrypted and will never be shared. Once you hand things over to your child, they can pick from one of a dozen characters that act as a profile image. Those illustrations also dictate the color scheme of the app, so switching it up will trigger further aesthetic tweaks. The artwork for younger kids is simpler and easier to understand while things get more complex on the 5-12 side. Colors also vary for moods. If a playlist is energetic, the art with be loud and bright, while something meant for bed time will be more mellow and muted.

