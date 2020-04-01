The Morning After: MacBook Air (2020) review

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Remember when Steve Jobs pulled the MacBook Air out of a manila envelope? These days a thin-and-light laptop isn't that shocking, but Apple's original version is still one of the best. Dana Wollman's review is in: With the improved keyboard and upgraded base storage, this 13-inch laptop is an even better option than last year when its price started $100 higher.

The only drawbacks? Just two USB-C ports and battery life that is good, but not best-in-class. If you want macOS and don't need Pro power or a discrete GPU, it's worth thinking about -- but I'm sticking with my XPS 13 2-in-1.

A different kind of New Game Plus.'Persona 5 Royal' taps into the joy of replaying your favorite game

Mat Smith has been spending his lockdown hours playing through the repolished Persona 5, which adds more content and new characters but keeps a lot of things the same. It makes for a comforting experience in these unusual days.

The agency says the move will help combat robocalls.FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

The FCC announced today that all carriers and phone companies must adopt the STIR/SHAKEN protocol by June 30th, 2021. It's designed to combat robocalls, specifically those that try to hide their phone numbers, by allowing carriers to authenticate caller IDs. The protocol should reduce the effectiveness of illegal spoofing, help law enforcement agencies identify bad actors and, most importantly, allow carriers to identify spammers before they ever call your phone. The FCC estimates fraudulent call schemes cost Americans approximately $10 billion every year.

For your part, you'll need a device that can display the Caller Verified notification when someone calls you. While most modern smartphones support the feature out of the box, other handsets will need to be updated.

From gravity gun to gravity gloves.How Valve brought Half-Life to VR

Whether you prefer to read or listen, Devindra Hardawar's chat with a few Valve developers will reveal a lot more about the making of Half-Life: Alyx.

That notch, wow.Google has discontinued the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL