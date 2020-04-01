Wyze security cameras can now double as work-from-home webcams

Group video chat software like Zoom, Skype and Google Duo let people connect and work during the coronavirus lockdown, but what if you don't have a webcam? Wyze has unveiled a new option by letting you transform your Wyze Cam v2 or Wyze Pan security cameras into webcams, as spotted by Zatz Not Funny.

The tip first appeared on (and was then deleted from) Reddit, but since then, Wyze has posted the solution itself. "Wyze Cam v2 (and Pan) were not designed to be used as a webcam. This firmware is for folks who need a webcam but can't buy one," the company wrote. "This solution should be used 'as is.' We are not planning on continuous improvements or bug fixes."

To make it work, you'll need to download special firmware, copy it to an MicroSD card and insert it into the camera. From there, you can follow the instructions described here. Wyze has confirmed that it works on macOS 10.13, Windows 7/10 and with the Zoom, GoToMeeting, Blue Jeans, Google Hangouts, Skype, and Cisco video chat services. As it's seen by your PC as a webcam, it should work with others, too.

Keep in mind that the devices will no longer function as security cameras once the firmware is installed, though you can easily switch them back. It could make a for a great hack if you're desperate for a camera, though keep in mind the Wyze was recently embroiled in a security scandal.