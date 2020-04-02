ASUS adds new Intel chips to its Zephyrus gaming laptops

ASUS has refreshed its line of gaming laptops with new 10th Generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA RTX 2070/2080 Super graphics and a bunch of other features designed to make gaming and content creation slicker and smoother. First up, the new Zephyrus S17 (pictured), which comes with a 17.3-inch display with super narrow bezels in an 18.7-millimeter-thin chassis. A 300 Hz refresh rate and 3ms grey-to-grey response time means the display is lightning fast, and it comes with Pantone-validated color accuracy as well.

ASUS's engineers have added a few other premium features as well, including a full desktop-style keyboard with per-key RGB LED backlighting, and a unique AAS cooling solution that opens a large intake vent beneath the system when the lid is raised.

The Zephyrus 15, meanwhile, comes with the same top-level components in a more compact form, plus dual M.2 SSDs that can be configured in a super fats RAID 0 array. There's also GPU Switch technology, which lets gamers toggle between G-SYNC mode for smoother gaming, and Optimus mode for better battery life.

Then there's the Zephyrus M15, a more entry-level device that offers a range of configurations, so it'll appeal to a wide audience. Display options including 240 Hz and 144 Hz FHD panels and a 4K UHD panel let users pick the screen that best fits their needs, while GPU options range from the more affordable yet capable GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, up to the RTX 2070 GPU. There's also enough more than enough connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 3, dual display outputs and USB ports for a mouse, gamepad and external storage.

Other new releases from ASUS include the Zephyrus Duo 15 -- a powerful all-rounder with a secondary touchscreen -- which we review in detail here, and the Strix SCAR 15 and 17, which have been designed with tournament-grade eSports players in mind. No word yet on pricing or specific launch dates, although ASUS says the refreshed range of laptops and peripherals will be available in Northern America from spring or summer this year.