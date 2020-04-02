Gigabyte's Aero 17 has a 4K HDR display and Intel's 8-core i9 CPU

Gigabyte has launched its latest lineup of Aero laptops for creators, and its latest 17-inch model has some nice features if you're into HDR. First off, both the new 15- and 17-inch models look considerably more powerful than the last models. They offer up to the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10980HK 8-core laptop processors with boost speeds as high as 5.3 GHz, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/2080 Super graphics.

You can get either model with full HD displays for less money, but video editors or other creators will probably want the 4K screens. The 15-inch model has a 4K OLED HDR400 display, while the 17-inch version offers 4K and HDR400 capability. That means you'll be able to edit 4K HDR videos and see the results in real time, or watch 4K HDR movies on Netflix or Amazon Prime video.

Gigabyte also promises a slim, lightweight body (though it has yet to say how light) and an all-day battery, Thunderbolt, USB Type C and HDMI ports, along with a UHS-II SD card reader.

The Aero 15 laptops run from $1,599 to $2,399 for the full HD models, while the Aero 15 OLED laptops start at $1,899 and go all the way up to $4,099, depending on the CPU, memory, SSD and other options. The Aero 17 full HD starts at $1,699, while the flagship Aero 17 HDR ranges from $2,299 up to $4,299.

On the gaming side, Gigabyte also revealed the AORUS 17X, 17G and 15G laptops with 240 Hz gaming displays, 10th-gen Intel Core i7/i9 CPUs with up to 8 cores, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/2080 Super GPUs and up to 240 Hz displays. The AORUS 15G laptops start at $1,699 and go up to $2,899, while the AORUS 17G ranges from $1,799 to $2,799 and the high-end AORUS 17X starts at $2,399 and goes to $3,799. All the Aero and AORUS laptops are up for order starting today,w ith shipping expected by April 15th.