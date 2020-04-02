U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

Peloton's workout app is now available on Android TV

Rachel England
Contributing Writer
Peloton

Peloton might be best known for its connected exercise equipment (and that questionable TV ad), but it also produces a range of instructor-led workouts that can be done at home with no equipment at all. And from today, you'll be able to access them directly through Android TV -- perfect timing considering none of us can get out to the gym right now.

Peloton's ecosystem exists within its dedicated app, which can now be downloaded directly to Android TV-enabled devices through the Play Store, rounding out the app's availability on other devices such as the Fire TV and Chromecast. You'll be able to turn your living room into a workout studio for strength training, yoga, stretching and cardio bootcamps, as well as take advantage of its cycling and running content on a bigger screen. And if you're not sure if the Peloton App is right for you, it's currently available for an extended 90-day free trial until April 30th.