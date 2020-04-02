Razer's Blade 15 packs an 8-core Intel CPU and RTX 2080 Super

Razer has unveiled the 2020 Blade 15 Advanced with more gaming and content creation power, along with one long overdue addition. To start with, the Advanced model is the first Razer Blade with an 8-core CPU, namely the 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10875. That will make it useful for both content creation and gaming, particularly since you can clock it up to 5.1 GHz.

The Blade 15 Advanced also comes with NVIDIA's latest RTX 2070/2080 Super GPUs with Max-Q design. The new chips are not only faster than NVIDIA's last RTX flagships, the RTX 2080 and 2070, but feature NVIDIA's latest efficiency-boosting Max-Q tweaks like Advanced Optimus and Dynamic Boost. That means you'll get higher frame-rates for gaming without sacrificing battery power.

The Razer's display has tiny bezels and a matte finish, and gamers can opt for a 15.6-inch 1080p display with up to a 300 Hz refresh rate. Content creators, meanwhile, can opt get one with a factory-calibrated 4K OLED touch display that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.

Other features include WiFi6, up to 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 slot, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 slots and yes! Finally an SD card slot, and one that supports UHS-III cards, to boot. You also get a backlit Razer Chroma keyboard, a compact power adapter and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 storage.

The Razer Blade base model has slightly lower specs, with a 6-core 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU with 5.0 GHz max boost, up to RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, a 144 Hz 1080p display or a 4K OLED non-touch display, and up to a 512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD. Sadly, this model doesn't have an SD card slot.

The base model starts at $1,599 with GTX 1660 Ti graphics and a 144Hz 1080p display, and goes up to $2,299 with a 4K OLED display, RTX 2070 graphics and a 512GB SSD. The Advanced model starts at $2,599 with RTX 2070 Super graphics, a 512GB SSD and a 300Hz 1080p display, while the top-end $3,299 model features an OLED 4K touch display, GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics and a 1TB SSD. It'll arrive in the US and Canada through Razer.com and select retailers in May, and come to Europe, China and elsewhere "soon."