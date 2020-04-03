The Morning After: Is there a new iPhone SE around the corner?

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Companies around the world are being affected by COVID-19 right now. Game developers, smartphone makers -- everyone is scrambling to figure out what, if anything, they can do to support their employees and keep business ticking over.

While not as important as schools and hospitals, various cultural sites are also struggling to keep the lights on. This week, I spoke to the cultural director of the UK's National Videogame Museum, who admitted that the unique building could go under if it doesn't find fresh funding. In an act of desperation, management set up a JustGiving page with a roughly $100,000 donation target. It's hoped that amount will see the organization through to the end of the UK's nationwide lockdown.

'iPhone SE 2020' rumored to launch soon

The iPhone SE provided strong performance in a small package in 2016, and now, 9to5Mac cites sources claiming Apple will use the name again on a phone that could launch very soon. Of course, that would be an extraordinary debut under any circumstance, and especially now as the company's stores are closed in most countries around the world.

Supporting the rumor is a recently updated Apple Store listing for an iPhone 8 Belkin screen protector that now also mentions iPhone SE compatibility. If the rumors hold up, the 2020 edition of the device will look like the iPhone 8 it replaces, but with an A13 CPU, like the iPhone 11 line, and storage options that range from 64GB to 256GB.

NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror

Like Hubble -- which has long outlived its original lifespan but is expected to remain operational for a few years yet -- the James Webb will investigate celestial bodies in our solar system and beyond. Passing this test means it's on track for launch next year.

Nikon is streaming online photography courses for free this month