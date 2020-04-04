The Morning After: Apple's iPad turns 10

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Engadget's review of the first iPad ten years ago lauded its potential, even if the first version of tablet software couldn't do much for one's productivity. Since then, Apple has slowly gotten around to adding multitasking, external storage management and even mouse and keyboard support, all while maintaining a tight grip on the segment.

To remember how that happened, check out Chris Velazco's look back at the iPad killers that missed their shot, as well as Engadget readers' impressions of the first-gen model. Separately, Jessica Conditt recalls one use case that developers have mostly given up on: second-screen gaming.

Need something to watch this weekend?HBO's free streaming includes 'The Wire' and its Theranos documentary

For a 'limited time,' HBO is streaming over 500 hours of content for free via the HBO Go and HBO Now services. Non-subscribers won't be able to binge Game of Thrones this way, but there are full series runs of critically acclaimed shows like The Wire, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under and True Blood. HBO is also including some recent movies, plus documentaries including McMillion$ and its look inside the scandal at Theranos, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.

Don't forget to get up and move.Engadget Podcast: Keeping fit with tech at home

From home exercise machines to the best activity trackers to places offering free workout tutorials and streams, Devindra, Cherlynn and commerce editor Valentina Palladino have plenty of tips to offer. They also go over the importance of nutrition and eating well, and some of the tech that can help you in that mission. And as always, they have many great entertainment recommendations for those looking for something fresh to enjoy.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

The Android and Wear OS apps will shut down on July 1st.Apple buys Dark Sky weather app