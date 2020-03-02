The 2020 Chevy Corvette is good and will only getter better

What’s a Corvette? To me, the formula is simple: Loads of power in an affordable package that can hold two golf bags. For the past 62 years, that meant putting the engine in the front and a stick shift on the floor. And now it’s all different, and it’s the start of something great.

For the first time, the Corvette’s engine is in the middle of the car, resulting in a radical departure in tradition. Because of this placement, the Corvette drives differently. Better, most would say, while others still lament the change. I’m of the former group. The new Corvette is a lovely example of engineering, a vehicle capable of intense thrills and torque-induced smiles.

Let’s get this out of the way: The 2020 Corvette is good, and it’s only going to get better. Right now, the Corvette is a great vehicle that will likely please many buyers. But some will probably want more power, better brakes and a bit more excitement, and those will come with time.

The 2020 Corvette is the beginning of a new era for Chevrolet. This model marks the most significant change for its longest-running nameplate. Since 1953 the Corvette has been America’s sports car, able to stand tall against Europe’s finest for a fraction of the cost, and it still does in this new package. The new, mid-engine Corvette even starts at $60,000.

I spent a few days with the new Corvette in and around Las Vegas, where I drove it on the busy highway, empty desert roads and down the Vegas Strip. I also spent a few hours with it on a track, where it displayed a different side of its personality.

I found the Corvette to have plenty of power and a competent chassis well-suited for lively driving and comfortable cruising. There’s room for two golf bags in the back and a couple of cases of beer in the front. It’s comfortable and easy. The new V8 Chevy small-block has the goods to smoke tires and bring smiles to faces.

But I also found it disappointing.

The 2020 Corvette is not great. The brakes are touchy and inconsistent. The head-snapping power is buried, requiring drivers to dig deep into the tachometer to find excitement. Countless menus and options are controlling various safety settings; these settings can be overwhelming. And for some reason, all the climate control buttons live in a long bar spanning an odd divider between the driver and passenger.

The new 'Vette handles well. Chevy knows how to tune a chassis, and it’s lovely here. The sports car dives into corners with all the confidence in the world. It exits corners without drama or tire spin.

On the track, where on-road annoyances become deal-breakers, the Corvette is easy. I’m not sure that’s a good thing.

Corvettes have always been controlled chaos, with heavy engines sitting over the front axle. They weren’t, say, mad like a Dodge Viper or Lamborghini of old, but still had crazy enough power that demanded respect. That’s not the case anymore. Even while throwing this car into corners, and laying everything out on the straights, the 2020 Corvette with the Z51 package was controlled and methodical. For some, I guess, this is a good thing, but I missed the scary excitement of past generations.

With the engine behind the driver and in front of the rear axle, the mid-engine Corvette handles more like a supercar than a muscle car. It can make nearly any driver competitive on a track. Point the Corvette, and it goes. Combined with the advanced traction control, the 2020 Corvette instills confidence and, from that, a bit of excitement. It’s easy to jump in and attack rolling hills and winding corners. Technical turns are easy and, if you want, some of the nannies can be turned off and the car is happy to slide on its back tires.

