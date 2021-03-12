2020 Interactive Response Technology Market Dynamics and Service Provider Benchmarking Report: The IRT Service Provider Playing Field is Wide Open
Whatever you used to call it, whatever you call it now, and whatever you will call it in the future, one thing is for sure.
The world of eClinical interactive randomization and drug supply services continues to evolve. From the data contained in this report, the IRT industry seems to be in a state of transition from standalone point products to more fully integrated systems that use and feed data into other eClinical systems such as EDC systems, CTMS, and eCOA systems, in addition to managing randomization and drug supply functions.
IRT providers, eClinical system vendors, and sponsor/CRO organizations will all gain valuable insight using this research.
For IRT providers: Learn how your company performs against competitors. Discover where performance exceeds expectations so you can differentiate your offerings from competitors.
For eClinical system vendors: Discover IRT provider offerings and find out which one is best suited for integration with your data systems.
For sponsors/CROs: Compare your company's outsourcing philosophy to that of the broader industry. Evaluate your provider selection process.
Explore new providers and understand how they have performed for industry peers. There are a handful of large players but, for the most part, the IRT service provider playing field is wide open.
What You Will Learn:
Sponsors:
Learn which IRT providers are being most utilized by your peers.
Understand which IRT applications are being integrated most often with various EDC, ePRO, and CTMS systems that may already be in place.
Forecast what to expect in terms of outsourcing IRT services and the use of preferred providers.
Benchmark IRT vendor performance based on data from unbiased assessments.
IRT Service Providers:
Benchmark 22 different IRT service providers (including in-house systems) across 22 different attributes based on user experience, which allows providers to gauge their own performance against expectations as well as that of other providers.
Gain insight into the integration capabilities of providers' respective systems by understanding which IRT applications are being integrated with which EDC, ePRO, and CTMS systems.
EDC, ePRO, and CTMS Providers:
Major Topics:
RT Vendor Selection
Outsourcing Trends
IRT Vendor Perceptions
IRT Vendor Performance
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
1. IRT Vendor Selection
Primary Section Takeaways
Most Important Selection Criteria
Attributes Growing in Importance
Complexity's Role in Vendor Selection
Preferred Provider Agreements
2. Outsourcing Trends
Primary Section Takeaways
In-house vs. Outsourced IRT Use
Suppliers vs. Integrated Service Companies
Importance of IRT Being a Vendor's Main Service
Desired IRT Improvements
3. IRT Vendor Perceptions
Primary Section Takeaways
IRT Vendor Familiarity
IRT Vendor Leaders
IRT Vendor Usage
IRT Vendor Preference
Reasons for IRT Vendor Preference
Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Vendor
4. IRT Vendor Performance
Primary Section Takeaways
A Note on Performance Calculations
Performance Across Service Providers
Figure 1 - Capabilities
Figure 2 - User-friendliness
Figure 3 - Staff Characteristics/Support
5. Company Service Quality Profiles
6. Study Data
IRT Vendor Familiarity
IRT Vendor Leaders
IRT Vendor Usage
IRT Vendor Preference
Reasons for IRT Vendor Preference
Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Vendor
Selection Criteria
Attributes Growing in Importance
Complexity of Builds
Impact of Complexity on Vendor Selection
Experience Preference: Therapeutic Area vs.
Complexity
Better Functionality Preference: Sites vs.
Sponsor/CRO
Importance of IRT Being Vendor's Main Service
Critical Quality Measures for IRT Systems
In-house vs. Outsourced IRT Use
Preferred Provider Agreements
Number of IRT Preferred Providers
Percent of IRT Work Awarded to Preferred Providers
Desired IRT Improvements
Verbatim Responses: Desired IRT Improvements
Future Use of Dedicated IRT Suppliers vs. Integrated
Service Companies
Importance of Reporting Functionality
Importance of Technology vs. Professional
Implementation/ Customization
7. IRT Vendor Drilldowns
In-house Developed IRT System
Almac (IXRS, aXcess)
Aris Global agXchange IRT
Avaya
Bioclinica Agile RTSM
Bracket
Cenduit
Criterium TeleDiary
DSG
Endpoint Clinical-Pulse
ePharmaSolutions
Five9 IVR
IBM-Merge Healthcare - IVR/IWR
ICON Flex Advantage
inVentiv Health Clinical IRT
Medidata Balance
Oracle Health Sciences IRT On Demand
PAREXEL Informatics ClinPhone
PPD
Premier Research
S-Clinica
Suvoda IRT
USAN Voicenet
Veeva
Veracity Logic
WCT Smart
Westat Westrax
Y Prime
Performance Across IRT Vendors
8. Demographics
Company Type
Office Location
Job Title
Decision-making Responsibility
Technology Familiarity
Current Clinical Trial Involvement
