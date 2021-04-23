U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

The 2020 iPad Pro is at an all time low as 2021 pre-orders open

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

With a new M1 chipset and far brighter mini-LED XDR display, Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is quite an upgrade from the 2020 model. Usually when that happens, the previous version becomes more affordable — and just like clockwork, the 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro with LTE is now on sale for $999, the best deal we've seen yet. 

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE at Amazon - $999

Even without an M1 chip, the iPad Pro's A12Z Bionic processor is a strong performer, thanks mainly to the 8-core GPU updated over the previous model. That makes it suitable not just for everyday web surfing, docs and other chores, but 4K video editing and gaming, too. At the same time, it delivers much better battery life than the average PC and has cameras nearly on par with the latest iPhones.

While not beaming an absurd 1,000 nits like the new model, the 2020 iPad Pro still offers a very respectable 600 nits of screen brightness. On the downside, there's no headphone jack, the ultra-wide camera is not quite as good as the main camera and some of the iOS apps aren't as productivity-oriented as you'd find on a Mac or PC. Still, this was Apple's ultimate iPad just a year ago and the LTE option makes it a powerful road warrior — best of all, it's $250 cheaper than it was at launch.

If $1,000 is a bit beyond your budget, Amazon has a couple of other options. You can pick up the WiFi version of the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage for $915, or $85 off the regular price. A better deal is the 2020 11-inch WiFi iPad Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $719, or $80 off the original price. 

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro WiFi at Amazon - $915 2020 11-inch iPad Pro WiFi at Amazon - $719

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

