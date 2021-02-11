U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.75
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,389.00
    +61.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,665.75
    +22.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.00
    +1.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.32
    -0.36 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    27.22
    +0.14 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    +0.36 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.5600
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,786.92
    -1,666.51 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.56
    -20.34 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,524.36
    -7.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.03 (+0.19%)
     

2020 IV quarter and 12 months consolidated interim report (unaudited)

Nordecon
·24 min read

Nordecon’s sales revenue increased by approximately 26% in 2020 compared to the previous year, and this is the largest turnover of the Nordecon Group ever. The volume growth was based on contracts concluded in record volumes in 2019. The construction market in 2020 was characterised by significant volatility, where the record first quarter followed a sharp fall in demand in the second and third quarters and some recovery in the fourth quarter. The decrease in volumes exerts significant pressure on the margin of main contracting and competition in the sector is very high.
The profitability of the Nordecon Group in 2020 was influenced in addition to the general pressure on the margins of the main business by the activity in foreign markets. Restrictions on the movement of materials and labour affected by the COVID-19 pandemic extended the completion of the work carried out on the Swedish market, which had a significant impact on the decrease in the group's gross profits compared to 2019. On the positive side, the profitability of the Infrastructure segment has increased, where market volumes have remained stable, and the Group's asphalt concrete production and installation volumes exceeded those of previous periods.
The net profit of the Group continues to be influenced by the significant weakening of the Ukrainian hryvnia against the euro and the resulting exchange rate loss. As a significant positive event, the result was influenced by the profit earned from the sale of holding in the related company Pigipada OÜ.
The biggest influence in the demand for construction services continues to be the uncertainty regarding the future associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The volume of public investment remains at the level of 2020, but private sector orders continue to decline. Nordecon Group had contracts for 216 million euros at the end of 2020, which is 5% lower than last year, but gives confidence for the forthcoming year.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

EUR ‘000

31 December 2020

31 December 2019

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

12,576

7,032

Trade and other receivables

50,029

37,563

Prepayments

2,638

1,813

Inventories

22,454

21,142

Total current assets

87,697

67,550



Non-current assets

Investments in equity-accounted investees

0

2,369

Other investments

26

26

Trade and other receivables

8,654

8,435

Investment property

5,639

5,530

Property, plant and equipment

18,053

19,002

Intangible assets

14,966

14,736

Total non-current assets

47,338

50,098

TOTAL ASSETS

135,035

117,648

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Borrowings

18,508

11,058

Trade payables

46,932

40,730

Other payables

12,232

7,954

Deferred income

7,738

6,391

Provisions

1,059

716

Total current liabilities

86,469

66,849



Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

7,353

16,326

Trade payables

98

98

Other payables

2,233

177

Provisions

1,647

1,425

Total non-current liabilities

11,331

18,026

TOTAL LIABILITIES

97,800

84,875

EQUITY

Share capital

14,379

14,379

Own (treasury) shares

-660

-660

Share premium

635

635

Statutory capital reserve

2,554

2,554

Translation reserve

2,423

1,169

Retained earnings

14,543

12,383

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

33,874

30,460

Non-controlling interests

3,361

2,313

TOTAL EQUITY

37,235

32,773

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

135,035

117,648

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

EUR ‘000

Q4 2020



12M 2020



Q4 2019

12M 2019

Revenue

78,418

296,082

61,271

234,071

Cost of sales

-76,937

-285,086

-57,229

-222,302

Gross profit

1,481

10,996

4,042

11,769

Marketing and distribution expenses

-142

-528

-149

-784

Administrative expenses

-1,761

-7,073

-2,169

-6,837

Other operating income

180

453

187

315

Other operating expenses

-135

-273

-145

-193

Operating profit

-377

3,575

1,766

4,270

Finance income

2,725

2,995

62

1,277

Finance costs

-576

-2,678

-213

-1,219

Net finance income

2,149

317

151

58

Share of profit/loss of equity-accounted investees

-232

734

-37

585

Profit before income tax

1,540

4,626

1,578

4,913

Income tax expense

-426

-508

-324

-764

Profit for the period

1,114

4,118

1,254

4,149

Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

-121

1,254

-42

-823

Total other comprehensive income/expense

-121

1,254

-42

-823

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

993

5,372

1,212

3,326

Profit attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

1,426

2,466

835

3,378

- Non-controlling interests

-312

1,652

419

771

Profit for the period

1,114

4,118

1,254

4,149

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

1,305

3,720

793

2,555

- Non-controlling interests

-312

1,652

419

771

Total comprehensive income for the period

993

5,372

1,212

3,326

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent:

Basic earnings per share (EUR)

0.05

0.08

0.03

0.11

Diluted earnings per share (EUR)

0.05

0.08

0.03

0.11

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

EUR ‘000

12M 2020

12M 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash receipts from customers

345,967

277,941

Cash paid to suppliers

-305,894

-239,901

VAT paid

-9,9090

-6,816

Cash paid to and for employees

-27,409

-22,989

Income tax paid

-291

-232

Net cash from operating activities

2,464

8,003

Cash flows from investing activities

Paid on acquisition of property, plant and equipment

-254

-594

Acquisition of intangible assets

-17

0

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

332

377

Cash received on acquisition of a subsidiary

3,605

0

Proceeds from sale of an investment in an associate

3,596

0

Loans provided

-17

-74

Repayment of loans provided

44

13

Dividends received

974

489

Interest received

11

9

Net cash from investing activities

8,274

220

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from loans received

2,026

3,705

Repayment of loans received

-2,629

-4,032

Lease payments made

-3,086

-3,276

Interest paid

-936

-1,004

Dividends paid

-472

-2,360

Reduction of share capital

0

-1,892

Other payments

-77

-4

Net cash used in financing activities

-5,174

-8,863

Net cash flow

5,564

-638

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

7,032

7,678

Effect of movements in foreign exchange rates

-20

-8

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

5,563

-638

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

12,576

7,032


Proposals for a dividend distribution and the reduction of share capital

Having agreed it with the council, the board proposes that the shareholders distribute in 2021 a dividend of 0.06 euros per share (1,892 thousand euros in total) for 2020. Own (treasury) shares do not give the company any shareholder rights.
In addition, the Group’s ultimate controlling party has notified the board of its intention to propose at the annual general meeting a motion for reducing the share capital of Nordecon AS by 972 thousand euros (0.03 euros per share). If the motion is approved, share capital will decrease from 14,379 thousand euros to 13,407 thousand euros. According to the motion, share capital will be reduced by reducing the book value of the shares so that the number of the shares will remain the same, i.e. 32,375,483 shares, including the 846,898 own (treasury) shares held at 31 December 2020.

Financial review

Financial performance

Nordecon ended the year 2020 with a gross profit of 10,996 thousand euros (2019: 11,769 thousand euros). Gross margin for the financial year was 3.7% (2019: 5.0%). The gross margin of the Infrastructure segment improved, rising to 5.1% for 2020 and 6.1% for the fourth quarter (2019: 3.5%, Q4 2019: 1.9%). The gross margin of the Buildings segment, on the other hand, fell sharply, dropping to 3.6% for 2020 and 0.7% for the fourth quarter (2019: 6.3%, Q4 2019: 8.8%). The Infrastructure segment’s performance was supported by an earlier start of the road construction season and a strong order book. Even though market players’ capacity to produce asphalt concrete continues to exceed market demand, the Group’s asphalt concrete output grew year on year, providing cover for fixed costs, the largest share of which is made up of costs related to the plant and equipment required for asphalt concrete production and laying. The low profitability of the Buildings segment, which had a strong impact on the Group’s results for 2020, is attributable to some unsuccessful projects in the Swedish market. The weak performance of the Swedish market was largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the economic environment. Mobility restrictions disrupted the Group’s management of its Swedish operations as well as the movement of the projects’ subcontractors, which were mostly from Estonia. This delayed the performance of the projects and caused the Group additional unbudgeted site costs, which customers did not cover in full.
The Group’s administrative expenses for 2020 totalled 7,073 thousand euros. Compared to 2019, administrative expenses increased by around 3.5% (2019: 6,837 thousand euros). The rise is attributable to the fact that Embach Ehitus OÜ became a subsidiary. The ratio of administrative expenses to revenue (12 months rolling) was 2.4% (2019: 2.9%).
The Group’s operating profit 2020 was 3,575 thousand euros (2019: 4,270 thousand euros). EBITDA amounted to 7,003 thousand euros and EBITDA margin was 2.4% (2019: 7,311 thousand euros and 3.1%).
Finance income for 2020 was influenced by the sale of the Group’s investment in the associate Pigipada OÜ at the end of the year. Gain on the transaction amounted to 2,749 thousand euros. Finance income and expenses for the year were also strongly affected by exchange rate fluctuations in the Group’s foreign markets, particularly the movements in the exchange rate of the Ukrainian hryvnia, which weakened against the euro by around 24%. Translation of the loans provided to the Group’s Ukrainian subsidiaries in euros gave rise to an exchange loss of 1,485 thousand euros in 2020 (2019: a gain of 1,044 thousand euros). The Group’s total exchange loss for the year was 1,509 thousand euros (2019: 196 thousand euros). The movements in foreign exchange rates also increased the translation reserve in equity by 1,254 thousand euros (2019: reduced by 823 thousand euros).
The Group earned a net profit of 4,118 thousand euros (2019: 4,149 thousand euros). The profit attributable to owners of the parent, Nordecon AS, was 2,466 thousand euros (2019: 3,378 thousand euros).

Cash flows

Operating activities produced a net cash inflow of 2,464 thousand euros in 2020 (2019: an inflow of 8,003 thousand euros). The key factor that affects operating cash flow is the mismatch between the settlement terms agreed with customers and suppliers. Operating cash flow is also strongly influenced by the fact that the contracts signed with most public and private sector customers do not require them to make advance payments while the Group has to make prepayments to subcontractors and materials suppliers. In 2020, the share of prepayments increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash inflow is also reduced by contractual retentions, which extend from 5 to 10% of the contract price and are released at the end of the construction period only.
Investing activities resulted in a net cash inflow of 8,274 thousand euros (2019: an inflow of 220 thousand euros). Transactions with the strongest impact were the transformation of Embach Ehitus OÜ from an associate into a subsidiary, which generated cash inflow of 3,605 thousand euros, and the sale of the investment in the associate Pigipada OÜ, which generated inflow of 3,596 thousand euros. Investments in the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets totalled 271 thousand euros (2019: 594 thousand euros) and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment amounted to 332 thousand euros (2019: 377 thousand euros). Dividends received amounted to 974 thousand euros (2019: 489 thousand euros).
Financing activities generated a net cash outflow of 5,174 thousand euros (2019: an outflow of 8,863 thousand euros). The largest items were loan and lease payments. Proceeds from loans received totalled 2,026 thousand euros, comprising the use of overdrafts and development loans (2019: 3,705 thousand euros). Loan repayments totalled 2,629 thousand euros (2019: 4,032 thousand euros), consisting of regular repayments of long-term investment and development loans. Lease payments totalled 3,086 thousand euros (2019: 3,276 thousand euros). Dividends paid in 2020 amounted to 472 thousand euros (2019: 2,360 thousand euros). Cash flows of the comparative period, 2019, were also influenced by payments of 1,892 thousand euros made in connection with the reduction of share capital.
The Group’s cash and cash equivalents totalled 12,576 thousand euros at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: 7,032 thousand euros).

Key financial figures and ratios

Figure/ratio

2020

2019

2018

Revenue (EUR ‘000)

296,082

234,071

223,496

Revenue change

26.5%

4.7%

-3.4%

Net profit (EUR ‘000)

4,118

4,149

3,821

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent (EUR ‘000)

2,466

3,378

3,381

Average number of shares

31,528,585

31,528,585

31,528,585

Earnings per share (EUR)

0.08

0.11

0.11

Administrative expenses to revenue

2.4%

2.9%

3.0%

EBITDA (EUR ‘000)

7,003

7,311

6,021

EBITDA margin

2.4%

3.1%

2.7%

Gross margin

3.7%

5.0%

4.5%

Operating margin

1.2%

1.8%

1.8%

Operating margin excluding gain on asset sales

1.1%

1.7%

1.3%

Net margin

1.4%

1.8%

1.7%

Return on invested capital

9.3%

10.0%

8.4%

Return on equity

11.8%

12.5%

11.2%

Equity ratio

27.6%

27.9%

32.4%

Return on assets

3.3%

3.7%

3.5%

Gearing

21.1%

33.8%

28.5%

Current ratio

1.01

1.01

1.12

As at 31 December

2020

2019

2018

Order book (EUR ‘000)

215,796

227,545

100,352

Performance by geographical market

Revenue generated outside Estonia accounted for approximately 18% of the Group’s total revenue, which is the highest level for recent years’.

2020

2019

2018

Estonia

82%

89%

93%

Sweden

11%

5%

2%

Finland

6%

4%

1%

Ukraine

1%

2%

4%

Revenue generated in Sweden has increased year on year, driven by two new general contracts for the construction of apartment buildings and a concrete works subcontract for the construction of foundations for 73 turbines in a wind farm being built in northern Sweden, all signed in 2019. The revenue contribution of the Finnish market has increased as well: a significant share of it resulted from contracts for the construction of the Raitinkartano commercial and residential building and two farm complexes. The revenue contribution of the Ukrainian market has decreased by about a half compared to 2019.
Geographical diversification of the revenue base is a consciously deployed strategy by which we mitigate the risks resulting from excessive reliance on a single market. However, conditions in some of our chosen foreign markets are also volatile and affect our current results. Increasing the contribution of foreign markets is one of Nordecon’s strategic goals.

Performance by business line

Segment revenues

We strive to maintain the revenues of our operating segments (Buildings and Infrastructure) as balanced as possible because this helps us diversify risks and provides better opportunities for continuing construction operations in more challenging market conditions where the volumes of one or several sub-segments substantially decline.
The Group ended 2020 with revenue of 296,082 thousand euros, a roughly 26% improvement on the 234,071 thousand euros generated in 2019. The Buildings segment increased its revenue by around 34% and the Infrastructure segment by around 7%. In 2020, the Buildings and Infrastructure segments generated revenue of 228,515 thousand euros and 67,142 thousand euros, respectively. The corresponding figures for 2019 were 170,647 thousand euros and 63,063 thousand euros. The current revenue structure is also reflected in the Group’s order book, where the Buildings segment continues to dominate.

Operating segments

2020

2019

2018

Buildings

72%

70%

72%

Infrastructure

28%

30%

28%

Subsegment revenues

In the Buildings segment, revenue generated by the commercial buildings subsegment decreased while revenue generated by other subsegments increased compared to 2019. The largest subsegment in terms of revenue was public buildings, which accounted for over a third of total segment revenue and showed 67% year-on-year revenue growth. During the year, we completed and delivered on time the buildings of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and the University of Tartu Learning Centre in Narva, phase I of Kindluse Kool – a basic school in Järveküla near Tallinn, the Annelinn upper secondary school in Tartu and a storage complex for the defence forces’ base at Tapa. The largest projects in progress in the public buildings subsegment are the construction of a sports and health centre at Kohtla-Järve, a family health centre in Tartu, and an extension to the building of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service in Rahumäe tee in Tallinn, and the reconstruction of two schools in East Ukraine.
A significant share of our Estonian apartment building projects is located in Tallinn. During the period under review, the largest of them were the design and construction of the first two phases of the Kalaranna quarter, and the design and construction of the Tiskreoja residential area on the western border of Tallinn. A large share of the subsegment’s revenue also came from the construction of apartment buildings in Sweden.
We continue to build our own housing development projects in Tallinn and Tartu (reported in the apartment buildings subsegment). During the period, we completed a five-floor apartment building with 24 apartments at Võidujooksu 8c in Tallinn (www.voidujooksu.ee). Revenue from our own real estate development operations amounted to 2,866 thousand euros (2019: 6,528 thousand euros). The uncertainty of the economic environment, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has also affected our development operations. The construction of the Mõisavahe Kodu (https://moisavahe.ee) project, which started at the beginning of the year, continued in the autumn after a break of around six months. In carrying out our own real estate development activities, we closely monitor potential risks in the housing development market.
The largest projects of the commercial buildings subsegment were in Tallinn in 2020. We completed and delivered on time the building of Terminal D in the Old City Harbour, phase I of the Porto Franco commercial and office development next to the Admiralty Basin, and a multi-storey car park at Sepapaja 1 in Tallinn. Work continues on a seven-floor commercial building in Rotermann City.
Although the amount and share of revenue generated by the industrial and warehouse facilities subsegment remained modest compared to other subsegments, its revenue grew more than two times compared to 2019. Still, the costs of projects in progress are small, amounting to 2 million euros on average.

Revenue breakdown in the Buildings segment

2020

2019

2018

Public buildings

37%

29%

25%

Apartment buildings

28%

27%

25%

Commercial buildings

23%

36%

35%

Industrial and warehouse facilities

12%

8%

15%

Although the largest revenue contributor in the Infrastructure segment is still road construction and maintenance, its proportionate contribution has decreased year on year. A major share of its revenue results from road rehabilitation contracts of 2 to 3 million euros each. The largest projects in progress include a contract secured in 2019 for the construction of the Kernu bypass as well as the Kernu filling station and Haiba junctions on the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla road, and a contract signed this year for the construction of the Väo junction on the eastern border of Tallinn. Construction of the latter will continue in 2021. In addition to road construction and maintenance, the subsegment builds infrastructure assets for the defence forces and improves forest roads under a number of small contracts signed with the State Forest Management Centre. The Group also continues to provide road maintenance services in Järva and Hiiu counties and the Kose maintenance area in Harju county.
Other engineering revenue is strongly influenced by the construction of foundations for 73 wind turbines in the Nysäter wind farm, which is being built in northern Sweden, near Sundsvall.
A significant share of specialist engineering revenue resulted from the construction of a 640-metre waterfront promenade at Sillamäe.

Revenue breakdown in the Infrastructure segment

2020

2019

2018

Road construction and maintenance

74%

78%

89%

Other engineering

21%

18%

7%

Specialist engineering (including hydraulic engineering)

4%

1%

0%

Environmental engineering

1%

3%

4%

Order book

The Group’s order book (backlog of contracts signed but not yet performed) stood at 215,796 thousand euros at 31 December 2020, a 5% decrease year on year. In 2020, we signed new contracts of 236,577 thousand euros, of which contracts of 55,511 thousand euros in the fourth quarter. The corresponding figures for 2019 were 305,695 thousand euros and 75,083 thousand euros. The Group was equally successful in winning both public and private contracts.

As at 31 December

2020

2019

2018

Order book (EUR ‘000)

215,796

227,545

100,352

At 31 December 2020, the order books of the Buildings segment and the Infrastructure segment accounted for 81% and 19% of the Group’s total order book, respectively (31 December 2019: 85% and 15%, respectively). Compared to 31 December 2019, the order book of the Infrastructure segment has grown by around 19% while the order book of the Buildings segment has decreased by around 10% due to an almost twofold decline in the order book of the apartment buildings subsegment.
The order book of the public buildings subsegment accounts for roughly 40% of the order book of the Buildings segment. The subsegment’s order book is strongly influenced by the contracts secured in the third quarter for the construction of phase III of the Maarjamõisa Medical Campus of the Tartu University Hospital with a cost of 47.3 million euros, the construction of an academic building for an upper secondary school in Kuressaare on the island of Saaremaa and the design and construction of a barracks for 300 people in the defence forces base at Paldiski. The order books of the commercial buildings and the industrial and warehouse facilities subsegments have remained at the same level as at 31 December 2019. A significant share of the order book of the industrial and warehouse facilities subsegment is made up of a contract for the construction of a dairy complex for E‑Piim in Paide. The order book of the commercial buildings subsegment is dominated by the construction of a new seven-floor commercial building in Rotermann City in Tallinn and a contract of over 22 million euros secured in the fourth quarter for the construction of the Alma Tomingas office building in conformity with the requirements of the LEED Gold certificate at Sepise 7 in Ülemiste City in Tallinn. A major share of the order book of the apartment buildings subsegment is made up of a contract of around 40 million euros for the design and construction of the first two phases of the Kalaranna quarter in Tallinn and the construction of the next phases of the Tiskreoja residential area on the western border of Tallinn.
The order book of the road construction and maintenance subsegment accounts for 87% of the order book of the Infrastructure segment. In the fourth quarter, the Group signed a contract of around 9.5 million euros for the performance of earthworks at the Võõbu-Mäo road construction site on the Võõbu-Anna section of Tartu road and a contract for the reconstruction of the Sillamäe city section of national road no. 1 Tallinn-Narva (km 184.7-187.5). The subsegment’s order book is also strongly influenced by a contract secured in the second quarter for the construction of the Väo junction on the eastern border of Tallinn. The Group continues to provide road maintenance services in three road maintenance areas: Järva, Hiiu and Kose. We have signed a new five-year contract for maintaining national roads in the Järva maintenance area. The contract involves year-round maintenance of around 950 km of national roads in Järva county. Based on the rates for 2020, the total cost of the contract is around 10.7 million euros.
Based on the size of the Group’s order book, including the share of work to be performed in 2022, and fierce competition in the general contracting market, the Group’s management expects that in 2021 the Group’s revenue will decline somewhat compared to 2020. Customers are increasingly expecting that general contractors should lower their prices but the input prices charged by subcontractors have not decreased as anticipated. This has put profit margins under strong pressure. In an environment of stiff competition, we have avoided taking unjustified risks whose realisation in the contract performance phase would have an adverse impact on the Group’s results. Our main focus is on cost control and pre-construction and design activities where we can harness our professional competitive advantages.

People

Employees and personnel expenses

In 2020, the Group (the parent and the subsidiaries) employed, on average, 708 people, including 450 engineers and technical personnel (ETP). Headcount increased by around 3% compared to 2019. The number of engineers and technical personnel grew due to a change in the Group’s structure: Embach Ehitus OÜ became a subsidiary, which increased the group’s workforce by 43 employees:

Average number of employees at Group entities (including the parent and the subsidiaries):

2020

2019

2018

ETP

450

414

419

Workers

258

273

268

Total average

708

687

687

The Group’s personnel expenses for 2020, including all taxes, totalled 27,130 thousand euros. The figure for 2019 was 25,323 thousand euros. Personnel expenses grew by around 7% year on year, mainly in connection with Embach Ehitus OÜ becoming a subsidiary and the payment of project-based performance bonuses.
The service fees of the members of the council of Nordecon AS for 2020 amounted to 165 thousand euros and associated social security charges totalled 54 thousand euros (2019: 187 thousand euros and 62 thousand euros, respectively).
The service fees of the members of the board of Nordecon AS amounted to 432 thousand euros and associated social security charges totalled 143 thousand euros (2019: 480 thousand euros and 158 thousand euros, respectively).

Labour productivity and labour cost efficiency

We measure the efficiency of our operating activities using the following productivity and efficiency indicators, which are based on the number of employees and personnel expenses incurred:

2020

2019

2018

Nominal labour productivity (rolling), (EUR ‘000)

422.2

340.6

325.4

Change against the comparative period, %

24.0%

4.7%

3.3%

Nominal labour cost efficiency (rolling), (EUR)

10.9

9.2

9.7

Change against the comparative period, %

17.9%

-5.0%

-3.8%

The Group’s nominal labour productivity and nominal labour cost efficiency improved significantly year on year. The rise is attributable to revenue growth.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
Email: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com

Attachments


Latest Stories

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • Elon Musk’s Younger Brother Sells $25.6 Million Tesla Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Kimbal Musk, the younger brother of Elon Musk and a Tesla Inc. board member, sold $25.6 million of shares in the electric carmaker, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.The 48-year-old sold 30,000 shares on Feb. 9 at an average price of $852.12, according to the filing. Tesla shares dropped 5.3% Wednesday to close at $804.82. Tesla soared 743% in 2020 and is up a further 14% this year.Read more: Tesla Insider Stock Sales Are on Pace to Eclipse a 2013 PeakThe transaction reduced his holding to 599,740 Tesla shares, which amounts to $483 million. Tesla insiders hold a 19.6% stake in the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Board member Antonio Gracias meanwhile sold 150,747 Tesla shares, leaving him with a direct holding of 2,545. However, he replaced these with new long positions via long-dated call options, also known as Long-term Equity Anticipation Securities, better known as LEAPs. Gracias bought about 150,000 call options expiring in June 2022 and 2025 with exercise prices of $52.38 and $68.56. He also indirectly owns 1.3 million Tesla shares through AJG Growth Fund.Read more: LEAPs: Here’s a Chance to Hop over RiskKimbal Musk is chief executive officer and co-founder of The Kitchen Restaurant Group. Gracias is the founder and head of Valor Equity Partners.(Updates with transactions by board member Antonio Gracias.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jim Cramer's 7 rules for new investors who want to make real money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors have been fixated on growth companies over the past year, and one segment which has been on the rise is the fledgling cannabis industry. The sector offers a unique proposition and the prospect of further growth, as there is still a major catalyst on the horizon which will completely alter the industry. As expected, a Democrat led senate has been good news for those banking on marijuana reform at the federal level; And it looks like the anticipated changes could happen faster than initially expected. Backed by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senators have stated that they will push for federal-level legalization of marijuana, promising “a unified discussion draft on comprehensive [cannabis] reform” in the first half of this year. The statement feeds expectations that the Democratic Congressional majority will pass – and that President Biden will sign – a bill to legalize marijuana. Investors are also looking at further state-level legalization moves; one key state in this regard is New York. So, the cannabis industry is looking up. There is an expanding network of state legalization regimes, and expectations of a change in federal policy; both are putting upward pressure on cannabis shares. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks’ database to find two cannabis stocks that have been earmarked as 'Strong Buys' by the analyst consensus. Both have posted impressive year-to-date performances, and stand to rise even more in the year ahead. Village Farms International (VFF) We will start with Village Farms International, a company that has long been involved in the niche agricultural business. The company started out as a farmer, producing high-quality greenhouse vegetables year-round for sale in the North American market. That background fit the company well for a transition to the cannabis industry – Village Farms has experience in greenhouse production and industrial-scale growing. Village Farms’ shares are showing a tremendous growth profile, up 327% in the past 12 months – with a strong spike in recent days. Two important pieces of news precipitated the surge since the end of January. First, the company has fully repaid – ahead of schedule – the $15 million debt it incurred during its November acquisition of the cannabis growing company Pure Sunfarms. And second, Village Farms increased its investment in the Asian cannabinoid company Altum by 50%, to hold a 10% stake in the company. The move increases the international reach of Village Farms, and its ability to increase Altum holdings in the future. The company was able to fund these moves because it had a successful equity sale in January, putting an additional 10.8 million shares on the market, and raising US$135 million in new capital. In addition to its strong capital and expansion positions, Village Farms has been reporting solid financial results. The company saw US$43 million in revenue for 3Q20, a gain of 12.5% year-over-year. EPS came in at 1 cent per share, a turnaround from the US$0.10 loss in the year-ago quarter. Covering Village Farms for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers writes: “Village Farms has clearly established itself as the leading cannabis producer in Canada with #1 brand share and industry-leading profitability. Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 through October (latest available) were up 128% y/y, and dispensary counts are set to accelerate through 2021, providing a tailwind to VFF revenues.” Turning to the US markets, and VFF’s position in Canada’s larger neighbor, the analyst goes on to add, “With 5.7M SF of greenhouses in TX, the company also has real US optionality, which is finally being appreciated by investors after the GA election. VFF has historically been undervalued compared to less profitable peers, but we expect shares to continue working higher … as the prospect for US reform increases throughout the year.” To this end, Des Lauriers rates VFF a Buy, and his $25 price target suggests the stock has room for ~26% upside in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 3 recent reviews on VFF shares, and all are Buys, giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and showing a general agreement on Wall Street about the company’s strengths. Shares are priced at $19.90, and the $24.33 average price target implies an upside of ~23% for the year ahead. (See VFF stock analysis on TipRanks) TerrAscend Corporation (TRSSF) The next cannabis stock we’re looking at, TerrAscend, is another major cannabis producer in both the US, Canada, and Europe. The company is involved in both the medical and recreational sides of the market, and both grows and produces cannabis and markets a range of products through numerous brand names. TerrAscend’s US operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Utah, and the company looks to expand as more states legalize cannabis. In a strong sign of the cannabis industry’s strength, TRSSF shares are up a sky-high 624% over the past 12 months. Growth has been fueled by expansion of the cultivation operations in California and Pennsylvania, and by the move into the adult-use recreational market in New Jersey. Last month, TerrAscend closed a non-brokered private placement stock sale, putting more than 18 million common shares on the market. The sale price was C$12.35 (US$9.72), and the offering grossed C$224 million (US$176.3 million). The bulk of the proceeds – some 80% of the total – was put up by four large US-based institutional investors. The funds raised will be used to continue expansion of the company’s cultivation operations (TRSSF has plans to expand growing and manufacturing ops in New Jersey), as well as to pursue merger & acquisition activities. TerrAscend’s rapid growth and strong future prospects have attracted attention from top-rated analysts, including 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers of Craig-Hallum (stated above). "TerrAscend is a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the US cannabis market with top-tier management, assets, and access to deal flow. We have been bullish on the company since initiating coverage last year and are happy to say the TRSSF team has exceeded our expectations, generating rapid increases in margins and operating leverage that have earned them a place solidly in the Top Tier of MSOs," Des Lauriers noted. The analyst summed up, "[With] US$280M+ raised since the elections and federal reform moving quicker than expected, we think TRSSF does deserve a premium to peers." In line with his bullish comments, Des Lauriers rates TRSSF shares a Buy, and has a $20 price target that implies a ~31% upside potential for the next 12 months. Once again, we’re looking at a stock with broad agreement from Wall Street’s analysts – the Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent reviews. Shares are selling for $15.30, and their recent appreciation has pushed that price almost up to the $15.43 average price target. (See TRSSF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Pot Stocks Are Flying High Again. It’s Not Just Reddit.

    Canadian grower Tilray jumped 51% on Wednesday. Sundial Growers jumped 79%. Shares of Aurora Cannabis—a name that’s been popular with retail traders in the past—rose 21%.

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • Bumble IPO Brings Home The Honey; Dating App Provider Rakes In $2.15 Billion

    Dating app Bumble looked hot with its initial public offering that widely exceeded expectations and raised $2.15 billion. The Bumble IPO priced late Wednesday and will trade Thursday.

  • Archer to go public, United Airlines invests and orders electric aircraft

    Electric aircraft startup Archer will go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed in a deal valued at around $3.8 billion and backed by an order and investment from United Airlines, among the first major airlines to commit to the purchase of air taxis. The deal with Atlas Crest Investment Corp, announced on Wednesday, is expected to provide $1.1 billion to the company which makes electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing. Archer and Atlas Crest said the proceeds include a $600 million private investment from United Airlines Holdings Inc, Stellantis, investment banker Ken Moelis and Mubadala Capital, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co.

  • Who Will Build the Apple Car? Here Are Candidates to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s work on a car has brought to the fore several potential manufacturing partners capable of building an electric self-driving vehicle for the technology giant.The secret project has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc. executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests. The initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, is attracting intense interest because of its potential to upend the automotive industry and supply chains, much like the iPhone did to the smartphone market.Read more: Apple’s Car Is at Least Half a Decade AwayIf and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners -- including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies -- whose representatives declined to comment -- are possible candidates:FoxconnFoxconn Technology Group already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the U.S. company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.In October, Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis and a software platform to help carmakers bring models to market faster. It also plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024.The Taiwanese company, founded by billionaire Terry Gou, announced a plan in early 2020 to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though Foxconn won’t be involved in any assembly itself.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. with the goal of starting mass production of its M-Byte model by the first quarter of 2022. It also announced another venture with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to provide production and consulting services.MagnaMagna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.Magna produces everything from chassis and car seats to sensors and software for driver-assistance features. Automakers including BMW AG and Jaguar Land Rover have hired its Magna Steyr unit and outsourced production to its factory in Graz, Austria.Magna also pitches its engineering and manufacturing services to EV startups. Last fall, it agreed to provide Fisker Inc. with an EV platform for its Ocean SUV and added self-driving features to the deal in January.In December, Magna put about $450 million into a joint venture with Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. to make EV powertrains. It’s also expanding its manufacturing footprint in China, the largest EV market, by building the ArcFox Alpha-T for Beijing Automotive Group Co. -- the first vehicle it’s assembled outside of Europe.It also has the benefit of a prior relationship with Apple: the two were in talks to build Apple’s car when the iPhone maker first set out on this path about five years ago.Hyundai or KiaHyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple. But the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it wasn’t in talks.Hyundai and Kia both have plants in the U.S., in Alabama and Georgia. Their dedicated EV platform will deliver driving range of over 500 kilometers (311 miles) and be capable of recharging car batteries up to 80% in 18 minutes.While the two sell EVs derived from existing models, they will start selling vehicles based on the dedicated EV platform from March, helping to bring down costs and improve performance efficiency. They plan to introduce a combined 23 new EV models and sell 1 million units globally by 2025.The big disadvantage Hyundai and Kia have is the recent back-and-forth on whether they are developing a car for Apple, a notoriously secretive company. Although the two automakers have said talks aren’t happening, it’s possible discussions could restart if Apple deems them the best possible partners.NissanAlthough it’s seen as a long shot, Nissan Motor Co. brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple.Nissan already has a common EV platform developed with French partner Renault SA, which will be used for its Ariya compact SUV debuting later this year. When asked whether the Japanese company would be willing to build cars for Apple, CEO Makoto Uchida said during an earnings news conference that Nissan “has the DNA to do things others won’t do.”The automaker has been mired in a slump, reporting its biggest loss in two decades in fiscal 2019, and could get much-needed revenue from helping Apple develop or manufacture its vehicle. It also could benefit from access to Apple’s technology.After pursuing a strategy of volume at any cost that ate into profit, Nissan needs to attract higher-paying customers largely with the technology inside of its cars.StellantisOne factor in determining the suitability of a partner for Apple may be availability of production capacity. This could point to European automakers such as Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.Stellantis is under pressure to find synergies after forming last month through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said during a Jan. 19 press conference that Stellantis is open to working with Apple or any tech company on EVs, “as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence” that would jeopardize the automaker’s future.Chairman John Elkann said in 2016 that the auto industry should work with “new industry participants” like Google and Apple rather than try to compete with them.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Mogul Bets on ‘Meme Investing’ With Millions in GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Sun, the 30-year-old crypto entrepreneur who bought $10 million worth of GameStop Corp. at the height of its Reddit-fueled rally, is predicting a paradigm shift in investing as younger people swarm into financial assets.Speaking the same week Elon Musk announced he put $1.5 billion of Tesla Inc.’s cash in Bitcoin, Sun said that a new type of internet-driven investing would benefit cryptocurrencies as well as shares of companies that are able to understand and latch onto “meme culture.”Sun said he’s prepared to hold onto his GameStop shares that he purchased near the highs late last month in an effort to tap into the adrenaline-charged rush that lured retail investors into so-called meme stocks. He also bought $1 million in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and a further $1 million in silver. The GameStop position is now worth just $2 million, Sun said.“I think I’m going to hold. Even if I lose money on the GME stock, I still believe this is a paradigm shift,” Sun said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “In the past we all followed the advice from the financial analysts, and these days people are going to make their own decisions.”GameStop soared almost eightfold in the last week of January as retail investors spurred on by Reddit forums and Discord chats piled into the stock, causing pain for professional hedge funds who had shorted the video game retailer’s shares. The price of GameStop has since plunged from a peak of $483 to around $50, handing losses to retail investors who bought at the top and also sparking a wider debate about whether this type of community-driven trading can continue.Sun founded blockchain business Tron in 2017 and has since expanded into other decentralization technologies and platforms such as BitTorrent Inc., Steemit and DLive. He made headlines in 2019 by spending a record $4.6 million at Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction to have dinner with the aging investor.Sun said he advised Buffett to buy Bitcoin and Tesla when he dined with him last year.“Elon Musk is not only a company CEO, but he is also the representative of this kind of meme culture and the representative of this kind of new generation movement,” Sun said. “In the future these kind of community-driven trends require company CEOs to be more engaged with the community, with their fan base.”Sun has also been working on a Chinese version of Clubhouse, the social networking app that was recently blocked by China’s censors. Clubhouse is “a very effective way for people to expand their social networking,” Sun said, “But of course, every country has their regulations so we’re definitely going to have this kind of moderation system to help identify and moderate the content.”Sun has fallen afoul of censors before, with his Peiwo app slammed by China’s top state news agency for spreading vulgar and pornographic content. DLive, the live-streaming platform that was bought by BitTorrent late last year, has also come under scrutiny from American lawmakers for its role in broadcasting the U.S. Capitol riots. Sun declined to comment on the controversies.Meanwhile, Tron, the cryptocurrency associated with the Tron Foundation, hasn’t benefited from retail enthusiasm as much as some other digital coins in recent months, falling to 20th place in terms of market value according to a CoinMarketCap ranking. Sun said he would hire more celebrities and artists to better position Tron as a “meme-friendly” coin.“The meme is very important in the cryptocurrency world,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy Amid The Global Chip Shortage?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Wobbles As Tilray Leads Climax Stocks; The Bull Case For Tesla's Retreat

    The market rally wobbled Wednesday, as Tilray led big moves in climax-type stocks. Nvidia stood out while Tesla's retreat could end up being bullish.

  • Apple Car: After Hyundai Fallout, Rumors Of Renault Partnership Appear

    The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car project continues to heat the market, although not directly the Apple stock. For some time, the Cupertino company has been working on a fully autonomous electric car, but it doesn’t seem to have found the right partner among car manufacturers so far. Apple-Hyundai Deal Is Off: Until a few days ago, the agreement with Hyundai Motor Company Ltd. (OTC: HYMTF) seemed like a done deal. The South Korean company - after the first successful approaches last January - was ready to make the Kia plant in West Point (Georgia) available to Apple, but some days ago the process came to a screeching halt, apparently due to internal disagreements within the Hyundai board. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Speculations On Renault: However, Apple has plenty of options. With the Hyundai-Kia hypothesis fading out, a possible partnership with Renault ADR (OTC: RNLSY) seems to be gaining ground, with the French automaker being an ally of other major Asian car manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTC: NSANY) and Mitsubishi. Apple's goal would be to strike an agreement with an Asian company, probably to intercept the (potential) endless electric car market in the continent. Renault Stock On The Rise: After rumors of a possible deal with Renault - the automaker which manufactures Zoe, one of the best-selling electric cars in the world - the French automaker's shares spiked yesterday, rising again above $40, which Renault hadn’t reached since December 2019. However, shared dropped 2% today, perhaps due to a lack of confirmation or just for some profit-taking. See Also: Why Apple Could Emerge As Tesla's 'First True Competitor' Time Until 2024: "We are receiving several requests for cooperation in the joint development of autonomous electric vehicles from various companies, but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided," Hyundai executives said in a note in which they dismissed the deal with Apple. In conclusion, the Apple Car will have to wait for now: there is time until 2024, which is the expected release date. This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBoom In Digital Payments: Here Are The Stocks To Bet On© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Screen Of The Day: Big Money Is Snapping Up These Growth Stocks

    Investors in growth stocks should seek stocks boasting strong institutional sponsorship. Here are some names that are being snapped up by funds.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In New Year?

    Nio is growing its lineup of electric vehicles as sales boom for the emerging Tesla of China. But is Nio stock a buy right now?

  • Tesla’s big bitcoin bet could come back to bite the EV maker

    Tesla put $1.5 billion into bitcoin, but there's no guarantee it will pay off, and could end up hurting the company in the end.