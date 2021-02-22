U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

GTX appoints Alex Thibault as Chief Operating Officer

·2 min read

VICTORIAVILLE, QC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - GTX, a global leader in cellular-enabled remote data processing technology and artificial intelligence, today announced that Alex Thibault will be joining the company as Chief Operating Officer. As a proven operator, entrepreneur, investor and lawyer, he brings a wealth of experience from his years at Vulog, where he oversaw the company's tenfold growth in North America. As GTX's portfolio expands, Alex will play a key role in executing its plan and continuing to scale the company's best-in-class platform.

GTX logo (CNW Group/Groupe Techno-X)
GTX logo (CNW Group/Groupe Techno-X)

Alex spent the last four years building Vulog's foothold in North America, namely in Toronto and California. The French company, which raised close to CAN$100 million in funding, is now widely recognized as the leading global provider of shared mobility tech. Alex was also one of the entrepreneurs behind Edilex, Canada's leading document generation tech company, which he sold in 2015 before becoming a partner at the fastest-growing law firm in the country. He holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

"I'm very happy to be joining GTX at such a pivotal moment. The company's growth in the past few years has been nothing short of phenomenal and its position in cellular-enabled technology offers tremendous opportunities for the future," said Thibault. "The founders are extremely dynamic and they have a unique perspective for this market's potential. I'm very grateful for the trust they place in me to help execute this vision."

GTX hired some 200 employees this past year and recently created an advisory committee composed of some of the savviest business people in the country. Thibault's addition rounds out a seasoned team that is well equipped to fulfill its aspirations.

"Our platform will continue scaling as we execute our very ambitious growth plan. Alex's experience and deep understanding of our operational reality will be key assets for us going forward," stated Yan Gagnon, CEO of GTX.

About GTX

Founded in 2004, in Victoriaville, Quebec, GTX operates a platform leveraging cellular connectivity and AI in fields that benefit from remote data processing, such as the outdoors and security industries. The company's main products and services are marketed under the Spypoint and Vosker brands.

GTX currently has 400 employees across Canada, the U.S., Europe and Asia.

For further information
Elena Sastron
esastron@gtx.global

SOURCE Groupe Techno-X

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/22/c9355.html

