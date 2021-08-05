U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,400.50
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,736.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,082.75
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.20
    +5.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.24
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.50
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.97
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6600
    +0.1920 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,357.50
    +1,315.31 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.76
    +46.00 (+4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,710.85
    +126.77 (+0.46%)
     

2021 6 months and II quarter consolidated unaudited interim report

Merko Ehitus AS
·8 min read

COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

Second-quarter revenue for Merko Ehitus was EUR 86 million and net profit was EUR 6.4 million. The revenue for first half increased by 12% to EUR 146 million and net profit by 19% to EUR 9.8 million. This year, Merko has sold nearly 150 apartments this year and launched the construction of more than 800 apartments.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the construction sector is more and more influenced by the rapid price rise of materials and problems related to supply, as a result of which the risks related to on-time completion of construction objects and staying within budget have soared. Considering the current market situation, the management is satisfied with the results of the first half of the year. The group’s revenue and net profit grew in both Q2 and in the first half of the year. The number of new construction contracts signed this year decreased somewhat, while the launch of new apartment development projects continued, which are not reflected in the portfolio of contracts.

The share of the apartment development sector segment in the group’s revenue decreased in the first half-year due to the time timing of completion of the development projects. In the first half of the year, almost 150 apartments have been handed over to buyers and launched the construction of more than 800 new apartments, of which the majority will be completed in 2022. The number of apartments under construction is up significantly and apartment sales are going according to plan – most of the finished apartments have been sold and a large part of the apartments under construction are reserved under preliminary contracts of sale. As a whole, the apartment market in the Baltics has been active this year. Merko’s largest apartment development projects were Noblessner, Uus-Veerenni, Odra, Metsatuka and Lahekalda, in Tallinn; Erminurme, in Tartu; Viesturdārzs and Mežpilsēta, in Riga; and Vilneles Skverai, in Vilnius.

In Q2, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti entered into a contract for acquiring a 35% holding in the network construction and maintenance company Connecto Eesti AS, under which Merko Ehitus Eesti’s electrical engineering unit will merge with Connecto Eesti AS. The management of Merko Ehitus considers that that investments into energy and communication infrastructure are continuing and Connecto has good prospects to be a part of these developments.

In Q2 of 2021, Merko entered into new contracts worth EUR 38 million of which the largest were a contract for the design and construction of the infrastructure of the Republic of Estonia’s southeast land border sections 4–6 and a contract for the construction of St John’s School in Tallinn. The Merko group’s secured order book balance grew to EUR 250 million as of the end of the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the largest objects in Estonia were the third development phase of the Mustamäe medical campus of the North-Estonia Medical Centre, the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet, construction on the Liivalaia business and residential complex and the construction of infrastructure segments of the Republic of Estonia’s southeast land border. In Latvia, the works in progress were the Orkla wafer and biscuit production plant and NATO facilities in Ādaži, and the Kauguri city park and youth house. In Lithuania, infrastructure for a number of wind farms and the Kaunas district police headquarters building, NATO barracks and a production building for Continental Automotive.

OVERVIEW OF THE II QUARTER AND 6 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY
2021 6 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 10.5 million and Q2 2021 was EUR 6.7 million (6M 2020: EUR 8.8 million and Q2 2020 was EUR 6.7 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 7.2% (6M 2020: 6.8%).
Net profit attributable to shareholders for 6 months 2021 was EUR 9.8 million (6M 2020: EUR 8.2 million) and for Q2 2021 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 6.4 million (Q2 2020: EUR 6.2 million). 6 months net profit margin was 6.7% (6M 2020: 6.3%).

REVENUE
Q2 2021 revenue was EUR 85.8 million (Q2 2020: EUR 73.9 million) and 6 months’ revenue was EUR 145.9 million (6M 2020: EUR 129.7 million). 6 months’ revenue increased by 12.4% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 6 months 2021 was 38.0% (6M 2020: 50.3%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK
As of 30 June 2021, the group’s secured order book was EUR 249.8 million (30 June 2020: EUR 236.7 million). In 6 months 2021, group companies signed new contracts in the amount of EUR 135.1 million (6M 2020: EUR 175.1 million). In Q2 2021, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 37.8 million (Q2 2020: EUR 87.8 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
In 6 months 2021, the group sold a total of 145 apartments; in 6 months 2020, the group sold 369 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 25.8 million from sale of own developed apartments in 6 months 2021 and EUR 46.0 million in 6 months 2020. In Q2 of 2021 a total of 55 apartments were sold, compared to 236 apartments in Q2 2020, and earned a revenue of EUR 11.0 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q2 2020: EUR 27.4 million).

CASH POSITION
At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 21.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 145.3 million (52.5% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 30 June 2020 were EUR 23.7 million and EUR 138.4 million (50.3% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 June 2021, the group’s net debt was EUR 16.1 million (30 June 2020: EUR 34.2 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
unaudited
in thousand euros

2021
6 months

2020
6 months

2021
II quarter

2020
II quarter

2020
12 months

Revenue

145,860

129,733

85,753

73,861

315,918

Cost of goods sold

(128,622)

(113,250)

(75 489)

(62,852)

(272,169)

Gross profit

17,238

16,483

10 264

11,009

43,749

Marketing expenses

(1,830)

(1,873)

(883)

(925)

(4,212)

General and administrative expenses

(5,706)

(5,393)

(2,991)

(2,588)

(13,412)

Other operating income

1,314

1,122

639

614

2,320

Other operating expenses

(93)

(1,252)

(39)

(1,189)

(2,979)

Operating profit

10,923

9,087

6,990

6,921

25,466

Finance income/costs

(441)

(310)

(257)

(211)

(1,009)

incl. finance income/costs from joint venture

3

92

(4)

2

(144)

interest expense

(316)

(330)

(170)

(158)

(719)

foreign exchange gain (loss)

(39)

(4)

(39)

(4)

(7)

other financial income (expenses)

(89)

(68)

(44)

(51)

(139)

Profit before tax

10,482

8,777

6,733

6,710

24,457

Corporate income tax expense

(856)

(786)

(427)

(648)

(1,954)

Net profit for financial year

9,626

7,991

6,306

6,062

22,503

incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

9,763

8,175

6,395

6,156

22,994

net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

(137)

(184)

(89)

(94)

(491)

Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement

Currency translation differences of foreign entities

16

(128)

(7)

60

(115)

Comprehensive income for the period

9,642

7,863

6,299

6,122

22,388

incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

9,779

8,044

6,387

6,221

22,890

net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

(137)

(181)

(88)

(99)

(502)

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)

0.55

0.46

0.36

0.35

1.30

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
unaudited
in thousand euros

30.06.2021

30.06.2020

31.12.2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

21,713

23,728

47,480

Trade and other receivables

62,902

44,790

32,657

Prepaid corporate income tax

315

91

306

Inventories

136,605

161,534

126,332

221,535

230,143

206,775

Non-current assets

Investments in joint venture

2,357

2,590

2,354

Other long-term loans and receivables

22,797

14,504

17,979

Deferred income tax assets

842

-

653

Investment property

13,872

13,988

13,922

Property, plant and equipment

14,611

12,996

14,521

Intangible assets

733

686

711

55,212

44,764

50,140

TOTAL ASSETS

276,747

274,907

256,915

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Borrowings

9,279

28,011

13,649

Payables and prepayments

77,814

63,243

55,846

Income tax liability

731

912

1,202

Short-term provisions

5,720

5,915

6,347

93,544

98,081

77,044

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

28,493

29,900

15,409

Deferred income tax liability

1,739

1,650

3,001

Other long-term payables

3,586

2,858

4,026

33,818

34,408

22,436

TOTAL LIABILITIES

127,362

132,489

99,480

EQUITY

Non-controlling interests

4,078

4,036

4,207

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share capital

7,929

7,929

7,929

Statutory reserve capital

793

793

793

Currency translation differences

(798)

(841)

(814)

Retained earnings

137,383

130,501

145,320

145,307

138,382

153,228

TOTAL EQUITY

149,385

142,418

157,435

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

276,747

274,907

256,915

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).

Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a general contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMD Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    What happened  Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed as high as $122.48 on Wednesday, marking a new record. As of 2:35 p.m. EDT, the popular tech stock was up more than 5%. So what AMD debuted its Radeon PRO W6000X series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's Mac Pro desktop computers on Tuesday.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Here's Why eXp World Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    What happened Shares of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 36% in today's trading session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock surged after the real estate company posted its second-quarter earnings results.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Roku, Etsy Dive On Earnings; AMD, Robinhood Signal Meme Stock Shift

    Roku and Etsy beat earnings, but sold off late. In a mixed market, AMD and Robinhood soared, signaling a meme stock shift.

  • Tesla Chairman Robyn Denholm Sells Shares Worth Over $22 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chairman Robyn Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the electric-vehicle maker for more than $22 million, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday.Denholm, who recently testified in a Delaware court as part of a shareholder lawsuit over Tesla’s controversial 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, has served on Tesla’s board since August 2014.She became chair in November 2018 after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was forced to relinquish the role as part of his settlement agre

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Lost 32% in July

    Shares of the movie theater stock fell after shareholders rejected a dilution plan and as Disney's "Black Widow" played well with the streaming audience.

  • What to expect from Weber's IPO

    Brian Sozzi gives us his take on Weber Grills ahead of the company’s IPO debut in the NYSE and also breaks down the features that differentiate Weber from other grill companies.

  • Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

    The biopharma name cautioned shareholders that it's still suffering from a pandemic hangover, but investors should think bigger-picture.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • Why Coursera Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) stock rocketed to a 17.4% gain as of 12:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company having just reported Q2 2021 financial results that look "mixed" in the extreme. On the one hand, Coursera blew away analyst targets for Q2 revenue, producing $102.1 million where Wall Street had expected only $91.5 million. On the other hand, though, Coursera appears to have missed analyst predictions on profit entirely.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.