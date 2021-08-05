2021 6 months and II quarter consolidated unaudited interim report
COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT
Second-quarter revenue for Merko Ehitus was EUR 86 million and net profit was EUR 6.4 million. The revenue for first half increased by 12% to EUR 146 million and net profit by 19% to EUR 9.8 million. This year, Merko has sold nearly 150 apartments this year and launched the construction of more than 800 apartments.
According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the construction sector is more and more influenced by the rapid price rise of materials and problems related to supply, as a result of which the risks related to on-time completion of construction objects and staying within budget have soared. Considering the current market situation, the management is satisfied with the results of the first half of the year. The group’s revenue and net profit grew in both Q2 and in the first half of the year. The number of new construction contracts signed this year decreased somewhat, while the launch of new apartment development projects continued, which are not reflected in the portfolio of contracts.
The share of the apartment development sector segment in the group’s revenue decreased in the first half-year due to the time timing of completion of the development projects. In the first half of the year, almost 150 apartments have been handed over to buyers and launched the construction of more than 800 new apartments, of which the majority will be completed in 2022. The number of apartments under construction is up significantly and apartment sales are going according to plan – most of the finished apartments have been sold and a large part of the apartments under construction are reserved under preliminary contracts of sale. As a whole, the apartment market in the Baltics has been active this year. Merko’s largest apartment development projects were Noblessner, Uus-Veerenni, Odra, Metsatuka and Lahekalda, in Tallinn; Erminurme, in Tartu; Viesturdārzs and Mežpilsēta, in Riga; and Vilneles Skverai, in Vilnius.
In Q2, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti entered into a contract for acquiring a 35% holding in the network construction and maintenance company Connecto Eesti AS, under which Merko Ehitus Eesti’s electrical engineering unit will merge with Connecto Eesti AS. The management of Merko Ehitus considers that that investments into energy and communication infrastructure are continuing and Connecto has good prospects to be a part of these developments.
In Q2 of 2021, Merko entered into new contracts worth EUR 38 million of which the largest were a contract for the design and construction of the infrastructure of the Republic of Estonia’s southeast land border sections 4–6 and a contract for the construction of St John’s School in Tallinn. The Merko group’s secured order book balance grew to EUR 250 million as of the end of the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the largest objects in Estonia were the third development phase of the Mustamäe medical campus of the North-Estonia Medical Centre, the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet, construction on the Liivalaia business and residential complex and the construction of infrastructure segments of the Republic of Estonia’s southeast land border. In Latvia, the works in progress were the Orkla wafer and biscuit production plant and NATO facilities in Ādaži, and the Kauguri city park and youth house. In Lithuania, infrastructure for a number of wind farms and the Kaunas district police headquarters building, NATO barracks and a production building for Continental Automotive.
OVERVIEW OF THE II QUARTER AND 6 MONTHS RESULTS
PROFITABILITY
2021 6 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 10.5 million and Q2 2021 was EUR 6.7 million (6M 2020: EUR 8.8 million and Q2 2020 was EUR 6.7 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 7.2% (6M 2020: 6.8%).
Net profit attributable to shareholders for 6 months 2021 was EUR 9.8 million (6M 2020: EUR 8.2 million) and for Q2 2021 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 6.4 million (Q2 2020: EUR 6.2 million). 6 months net profit margin was 6.7% (6M 2020: 6.3%).
REVENUE
Q2 2021 revenue was EUR 85.8 million (Q2 2020: EUR 73.9 million) and 6 months’ revenue was EUR 145.9 million (6M 2020: EUR 129.7 million). 6 months’ revenue increased by 12.4% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 6 months 2021 was 38.0% (6M 2020: 50.3%).
SECURED ORDER BOOK
As of 30 June 2021, the group’s secured order book was EUR 249.8 million (30 June 2020: EUR 236.7 million). In 6 months 2021, group companies signed new contracts in the amount of EUR 135.1 million (6M 2020: EUR 175.1 million). In Q2 2021, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 37.8 million (Q2 2020: EUR 87.8 million).
REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
In 6 months 2021, the group sold a total of 145 apartments; in 6 months 2020, the group sold 369 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 25.8 million from sale of own developed apartments in 6 months 2021 and EUR 46.0 million in 6 months 2020. In Q2 of 2021 a total of 55 apartments were sold, compared to 236 apartments in Q2 2020, and earned a revenue of EUR 11.0 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q2 2020: EUR 27.4 million).
CASH POSITION
At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 21.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 145.3 million (52.5% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 30 June 2020 were EUR 23.7 million and EUR 138.4 million (50.3% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 June 2021, the group’s net debt was EUR 16.1 million (30 June 2020: EUR 34.2 million).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
unaudited
in thousand euros
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Revenue
145,860
129,733
85,753
73,861
315,918
Cost of goods sold
(128,622)
(113,250)
(75 489)
(62,852)
(272,169)
Gross profit
17,238
16,483
10 264
11,009
43,749
Marketing expenses
(1,830)
(1,873)
(883)
(925)
(4,212)
General and administrative expenses
(5,706)
(5,393)
(2,991)
(2,588)
(13,412)
Other operating income
1,314
1,122
639
614
2,320
Other operating expenses
(93)
(1,252)
(39)
(1,189)
(2,979)
Operating profit
10,923
9,087
6,990
6,921
25,466
Finance income/costs
(441)
(310)
(257)
(211)
(1,009)
incl. finance income/costs from joint venture
3
92
(4)
2
(144)
interest expense
(316)
(330)
(170)
(158)
(719)
foreign exchange gain (loss)
(39)
(4)
(39)
(4)
(7)
other financial income (expenses)
(89)
(68)
(44)
(51)
(139)
Profit before tax
10,482
8,777
6,733
6,710
24,457
Corporate income tax expense
(856)
(786)
(427)
(648)
(1,954)
Net profit for financial year
9,626
7,991
6,306
6,062
22,503
incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
9,763
8,175
6,395
6,156
22,994
net profit attributable to non-controlling interest
(137)
(184)
(89)
(94)
(491)
Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement
Currency translation differences of foreign entities
16
(128)
(7)
60
(115)
Comprehensive income for the period
9,642
7,863
6,299
6,122
22,388
incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
9,779
8,044
6,387
6,221
22,890
net profit attributable to non-controlling interest
(137)
(181)
(88)
(99)
(502)
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)
0.55
0.46
0.36
0.35
1.30
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
unaudited
in thousand euros
30.06.2021
30.06.2020
31.12.2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
21,713
23,728
47,480
Trade and other receivables
62,902
44,790
32,657
Prepaid corporate income tax
315
91
306
Inventories
136,605
161,534
126,332
221,535
230,143
206,775
Non-current assets
Investments in joint venture
2,357
2,590
2,354
Other long-term loans and receivables
22,797
14,504
17,979
Deferred income tax assets
842
-
653
Investment property
13,872
13,988
13,922
Property, plant and equipment
14,611
12,996
14,521
Intangible assets
733
686
711
55,212
44,764
50,140
TOTAL ASSETS
276,747
274,907
256,915
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings
9,279
28,011
13,649
Payables and prepayments
77,814
63,243
55,846
Income tax liability
731
912
1,202
Short-term provisions
5,720
5,915
6,347
93,544
98,081
77,044
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
28,493
29,900
15,409
Deferred income tax liability
1,739
1,650
3,001
Other long-term payables
3,586
2,858
4,026
33,818
34,408
22,436
TOTAL LIABILITIES
127,362
132,489
99,480
EQUITY
Non-controlling interests
4,078
4,036
4,207
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
7,929
7,929
7,929
Statutory reserve capital
793
793
793
Currency translation differences
(798)
(841)
(814)
Retained earnings
137,383
130,501
145,320
145,307
138,382
153,228
TOTAL EQUITY
149,385
142,418
157,435
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
276,747
274,907
256,915
Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).
Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a general contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.
