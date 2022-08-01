U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,115.85
    -14.44 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,741.46
    -103.67 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,362.10
    -28.58 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.66
    -24.57 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.25
    -5.37 (-5.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0256
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2263
    +0.0082 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9430
    -1.2470 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,142.06
    -574.77 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.74
    -7.66 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.54
    -4.89 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

2021 ACMG Salary Survey Report Now Available: Report Provides Valuable Industry Salary Information for Medical Genetics Professionals

·3 min read

New for 2021: Data on Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic to Salaries and Benefits

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is pleased to announce that the 2021 ACMG Salary Survey Report is now available. This biennial ACMG publication has been a vital source of industry salary information for more than a decade. The report contains the findings of the web-based salary survey that was conducted in the fall of 2021. The survey queried American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ABMGG)- and Molecular Genetic Pathology (MGP)-certified MD, DO and PhD ACMG members practicing in the United States. The report also includes, where appropriate, comparisons with data from the 2019 salary survey.

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics. (PRNewsfoto/American College of Medical G...)
Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics. (PRNewsfoto/American College of Medical G...)

Like previous years, the 2021 survey captured targeted demographic information about respondents, information on salary increases and decreases in the current and prior fiscal years, and data on salary as a function of relative value units (RVUs) generated as a medical geneticist. The report includes analyses that stratify the salaries of those working in high-cost areas with those in other areas and an analysis of salaries as a function of time spent performing various responsibilities such as laboratory direction, direct patient care, administration, research, and teaching. New to the 2021 report are data on impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to salaries and benefits of medical geneticists.

ACMG is pleased to provide the 2021 Salary Survey Report FREE to ACMG members, as a valuable member benefit. The report is also available for purchase by nonmembers at a cost of $400 in the publications section of the ACMG Store.

ACMG thanks all who participated in the 2021 survey and welcomes suggestions for future surveys. ACMG also thanks the members of the 2021 ACMG Salary Survey workgroup including: Kathy Kaiser-Rogers, PhD, FACMG; Melissa Crenshaw, MD, FACMG; Jinbo Fan, PhD, FACMG; Kimihio Oishi, MD, FACMG; Zohra Shad, MD, FACMG; Lina Shao, PhD, FACMG; Tatiana Yuzyuk, PhD, FACMG, as well as Michelle McClure, PhD (ACMG Professional Staff Liaison).

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is a prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics and the only nationally recognized medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics. The only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization, the ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,500 clinical and laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Genetics in Medicine is the official ACMG journal. ACMG's website, www.acmg.net, offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, and educational programs. The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine works to power ACMG educational and public health programs through charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals.

Barry Eisenberg
BEisenberg@acmg.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-acmg-salary-survey-report-now-available-report-provides-valuable-industry-salary-information-for-medical-genetics-professionals-301594653.html

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Removes Clinical Hold On Celyad's Colorectal Cancer Trial

    The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on Celyad Oncology SA's (NASDAQ: CYAD) CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial after the company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial. "We remain confident in the potential development of not only the candidate itself, but the continued development with our proprietary TIM technology. CYAD-101 is currently our only clinical candidate co-expressing NKG2D and TIM, and we hope to continue to showcase our expertise with our non-gene edited tec

  • Monkeypox Outbreak May Boost the Shares of These Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- As health authorities all over the globe search for ways to stop the monkeypox outbreak, investors are snapping up shares of companies that could benefit from the race to quell the disease. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Shares of vaccine producers, antiviral drug

  • NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms

    ‘It probably won’t be cancer but catching it early can help save lives,’ says national clinical director for cancer

  • Biden 'played too loose' with CDC's mask guidance after negative COVID test, doctor says: 'Not a good look'

    After President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in a "rebound infection," one doctor tells Fox News that Biden didn't set a good example for following CDC coronavirus guidelines.

  • What Coffee Does to Your Brain

    The health benefits of coffee are a hotly debated topic these days. Some people talk about it being perfectly healthy, while others say there are health consequences to look out for.But what is the truth about these conversations? And when it comes to your brain and cognition specifically, how does coffee impact your health in these areas?We talked to a couple of expert dietitians to learn more about what coffee does to your brain. Read on, and for more healthy coffee tips, check out This Is The

  • Russia's Chubais in intensive care with rare immune disorder - close sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -Anatoly Chubais, the former privatisation tsar of post-Soviet Russia who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, is in intensive care in Europe with a rare immune disorder, two sources close to Chubais told Reuters. Chubais, 67, believes he is suffering from Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system, said the sources.

  • President Biden’s Covid-19 Rebounds Amid Evidence Cases Tend to Be Mild to Moderate

    Rebounds also tend to resolve without hospitalization, but researchers don’t know what causes the small number of cases.

  • Increased heart disease risk from red meat may stem from gut microbe response to digestion

    Embargoed until 4 a.m. CT/5 a.m. ET Monday, August 1, 2022 Research Highlights: A new study found that chemicals produced in the digestive tract by gut microbes after eating red meat (such as beef, pork, bison, venison) explained a significant portion ...

  • Florida nurse lied about alcoholism while applying for license from sober home, state says

    When nurse Kelly Kavcsak came from North Carolina to West Palm Beach, her application to the Florida Board of Nursing for an advanced practice registered nurse license said she hadn’t been treated for a substance abuse disorder in five years.

  • Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row

    President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. In a letter noting the positive test, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician, said Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates. Biden tested positive on Saturday, requiring him to cancel travel and in-person events as he isolates for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

  • Conservatives skeptical of covid vaccines battle to lead a hospital

    SARASOTA, Fla - When his blood oxygen dropped to what he described as a critically low level in September, Victor Rohe knew he had "a bad case of covid." But like growing numbers of conservatives here in southwest Florida, Rohe didn't trust the doctors at Sarasota Memorial Hospital to treat him, even though it's part of one of the state's largest and highest ranked medical systems.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Rohe,

  • Proven Ways You're Ruining Your Heart Say Doctors

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. "If you don't know your risk for heart disease, you cannot take steps to prevent it," says Steven Nissen, MD, Chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic. "Ignorance won't make the problem go away." Here are five proven ways you are undermining your heart health, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 High Chol

  • This Eating Habit Increases Risk of Fatal Diseases—Despite Exercising, New Study Finds

    While it's no secret that it's important to eat food that is nutritious and beneficial to your body, you may have assumed that getting enough exercise could counteract the effects of less-than-ideal food choices. However, a new study has shown that regularly consuming unhealthy food can increase fatal risks despite exercise.In the study, which was published in BMJ Sports Medicine, researchers from the University of Sydney in Australia took a look at the records from the UK Biobank that spanned f

  • Hitting the Books: How Moderna dialed-in its vaccine to fight COVID's variants

    In "The Messenger," veteran reporter Peter Loftus takes readers through the harrowing days of 2020 as COVID-19 raged across the globe and biotech startup Moderna raced to create a vaccine to halt the viral rampage.

  • This Is the #1 Worst Costco Food Court Menu Item Right Now

    The Costco Food Court is home to the iconic hot dog, pizza, and chicken bake. It's gone through some changes recently—from the return of some beloved items to some sudden price hikes. But while it's common to flock to the line for some post-shopping fuel, the menu contains items that are higher in calories and saturated fats, potentially making it harder on your waistline.As tempting as these may seem, many of them haven't quite earned the reputation of being a healthy lunchtime selection when v

  • Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities

    Swimming offers a host of beneficial effects on the brain. Stanislaw Pytel/Stone via Getty ImagesIt’s no secret that aerobic exercise can help stave off some of the ravages of aging. But a growing body of research suggests that swimming might provide a unique boost to brain health. Regular swimming has been shown to improve memory, cognitive function, immune response and mood. Swimming may also help repair damage from stress and forge new neural connections in the brain. But scientists are still

  • The #1 Signal Your Cholesterol is "Dangerously High"

    High cholesterol might not make as many headlines as other health issues, but it's a serious concern that affects an alarming amount of people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Nearly 94 million U.S. adults age 20 or older have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL. Twenty-eight million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels higher than 240 mg/dL." In addition, the CDC states, "7% of U.S. children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 have high tot

  • The New COVID Symptom You Need to Know Now

    BA.5 is driving up cases and hospitalizations in the US, and people are reporting new symptoms connected to the now-dominant Omicron subvariant. "Every time there's a new variant around, there's a lot of talk about, you know, is it going to be more or less severe? Is it going to cause different symptoms? Is it going to trick us because it's going to have new symptoms? And, generally, COVID-19 is COVID-19," says Shira Doron, MD, from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. "You can see some fluctuati

  • The Moment These Influencers Turned on Daily Harvest

    The company that delivers plant-based meals relies on positive social-media reviews to build its brand, but a recent product recall shows the risks of that strategy.

  • Despite Paxlovid, Biden positive yet again in a case of COVID rebound, White House doctor says

    COVID rebounds can happen with or without the antiviral, a Johns Hopkins virologist told Fortune on Saturday, meaning the drug may be getting an undeserved bad rap.