2021 ACMG Salary Survey Report Now Available: Report Provides Valuable Industry Salary Information for Medical Genetics Professionals

New for 2021: Data on Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic to Salaries and Benefits

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is pleased to announce that the 2021 ACMG Salary Survey Report is now available. This biennial ACMG publication has been a vital source of industry salary information for more than a decade. The report contains the findings of the web-based salary survey that was conducted in the fall of 2021. The survey queried American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ABMGG)- and Molecular Genetic Pathology (MGP)-certified MD, DO and PhD ACMG members practicing in the United States. The report also includes, where appropriate, comparisons with data from the 2019 salary survey.

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics. (PRNewsfoto/American College of Medical G...)

Like previous years, the 2021 survey captured targeted demographic information about respondents, information on salary increases and decreases in the current and prior fiscal years, and data on salary as a function of relative value units (RVUs) generated as a medical geneticist. The report includes analyses that stratify the salaries of those working in high-cost areas with those in other areas and an analysis of salaries as a function of time spent performing various responsibilities such as laboratory direction, direct patient care, administration, research, and teaching. New to the 2021 report are data on impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to salaries and benefits of medical geneticists.

ACMG is pleased to provide the 2021 Salary Survey Report FREE to ACMG members, as a valuable member benefit. The report is also available for purchase by nonmembers at a cost of $400 in the publications section of the ACMG Store.

ACMG thanks all who participated in the 2021 survey and welcomes suggestions for future surveys. ACMG also thanks the members of the 2021 ACMG Salary Survey workgroup including: Kathy Kaiser-Rogers, PhD, FACMG; Melissa Crenshaw, MD, FACMG; Jinbo Fan, PhD, FACMG; Kimihio Oishi, MD, FACMG; Zohra Shad, MD, FACMG; Lina Shao, PhD, FACMG; Tatiana Yuzyuk, PhD, FACMG, as well as Michelle McClure, PhD (ACMG Professional Staff Liaison).

Story continues

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is a prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics and the only nationally recognized medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics. The only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization, the ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,500 clinical and laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Genetics in Medicine is the official ACMG journal. ACMG's website, www.acmg.net, offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, and educational programs. The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine works to power ACMG educational and public health programs through charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals.

Barry Eisenberg

BEisenberg@acmg.net

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-acmg-salary-survey-report-now-available-report-provides-valuable-industry-salary-information-for-medical-genetics-professionals-301594653.html

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics