The 2021 Apple AirPods Pro are down to $190 at Amazon for Black Friday

The Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones available and you can get them for a Black Friday discount at Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We're a little over two weeks away from Black Friday 2021 (it's November 26, in case you were wondering) and everyone's still looking for the best way to save while holiday shopping. Some of the best savings online can be found at Amazon, which features a big price cut on one of the best and most popular pairs of headphones: the Apple AirPods Pro.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

The online shopping giant is selling the latest model of the AirPods Pro—which have generally retailed between $200 and $230 for previous models—with wireless charging case for $189.99. This new version of the buds adds MagSafe, which means you can hold the earbuds near a MagSafe charger and they will snap firmly into place and start charging. (You can also find the same price on the Air Pods Pro at Walmart!)

It's hard to beat the customizable fit and upgraded technology of the new Apple AirPods Pro.

In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as our ranking of the best headphones overall, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancellation and comfortable fit for most ears. The Pros connected to devices easily and the silicon ear tips that come with purchases come in multiple sizes to match your preferred fit. The AirPod Pros also have Active Noise Cancelation, which registers environmental noise around you and automatically dampens it, making them an excellent companion for both traveling and working from home. (If you plan on taking your earbuds on the go, you may want to consider Apple's $29 AppleCare+ for headphones—while it doesn't cover loss, AppleCare+ does provide repair or replacement for a fee of $29 for up to two accidental damage incidents during the covered period.)

Story continues

If you're looking for a holiday gift that'll truly wow your loved ones, the Apple AirPods Pro are hard to beat. But be sure to shop soon, as these beloved buds may sell out fast.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter to get shopping tips, deals, product reviews, gift guides and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: Get the Apple AirPods Pro for less than $200 now