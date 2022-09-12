If you've been on the lookout for a new Apple TV but don't want to break the bank, it's worth considering a solid deal on the most recent HD model. The 2021 Apple TV HD has hit an all-time low of $99 on Amazon. That's $50 off the regular price.

While this isn’t the cheapest streaming media player around, it does grant access to the Apple ecosystem on your TV. You’ll be able to play Apple Arcade games, share content from iPhone to your TV via AirPlay, listen to Apple Music and use Apple Fitness+. Apple TV HD supports HomeKit as well, so you can get a live feed of compatible cameras and control certain smart home devices.

Of course, you'll be able to stream TV and movies using the device. Along with Apple TV+, you can access Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and other services. Apple TV HD comes with a new Siri remote with a touch-enabled clickpad, the option to connect AirPods to listen privately and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound support.

One thing Apple TV HD doesn't do, unfortunately, is stream video in 4K (the name might have given that away). For 4K streaming, take a look at the 2021 Apple TV 4K, which isn't too much more expensive at the minute. The 32GB model is $120 and the 64GB version is $140 , for savings of $60 on both models. We gave the most recent Apple TV 4K a score of 90 in our review . Given the fairly steep discounts, it's worth wondering if Apple is trying to clear out some stock just ahead of new Apple TV models hitting the market.

