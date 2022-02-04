U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

2021 Asset Manager Re/Insurers Market: Where Might the AM-Affiliated Annuity Insurers Look to Expand

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Focus Series: Asset Manager Re/Insurers: What's so Different?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report looks at the asset manager/insurer relationship used by these new annuity re/insurers. The author begins by recognizing that affiliated asset manager/insurer relationships are not new.

Many of the largest life insurers have their own asset management subsidiaries, in addition to using unaffiliated asset managers. Similarly, having a re/insurance platform is not unusual among the large asset managers.

This report is the third in a four-part series that will examine the role of new parties entering this market and the shifting competitive landscape.

This edition:

  • Profiles and compares the asset managers involved in the annuity market.

  • Compares the investment strategies and performance of AM-affiliated insurers to other annuity companies.

  • Provides two case studies that examine the differences in investment strategies when annuities are reinsured.

  • Recaps the annuity restructuring transactions since the second edition of this series.

Key questions answered in this report are:

  • How different is the AM-affiliated annuity insurer relationship compared to similar annuity insurers?

  • What are the differences in asset allocation between the AM-affiliated annuity insurers and similar annuity insurers?

  • How have AM-affiliated annuity insurers investment performance compared to similar annuity insurers or the remaining annuity industry?

  • Do AM-affiliated annuity reinsurers change asset allocations on the annuity blocks they reinsurer?

  • Where might the AM-affiliated annuity insurers look to expand their market beyond individual annuities?


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. The AM-Affiliated Annuity Insurers' Comparison Groups

3. A Wide Variety of Asset Managers in the Annuity Industry
a. Asset Managers Generating Investment Value for Annuity Insurers?

4. Case Study: The Asset Allocation of Bermuda Re/insurers

5. Case Study: The Jackson National Life Reinsurance Transaction and Asset Reallocation

6. Deja Vu All Over Again?

7. What's Next?

8. Recent Transactions

Companies Mentioned

  • AllianceBernstein

  • Apollo

  • Ares

  • Bayview

  • Blackstone

  • Brookfield

  • Carlyle

  • CDPQ&OTPP

  • Guggenheim

  • Investcorp

  • KKR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wou3oj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-asset-manager-reinsurers-market-where-might-the-am-affiliated-annuity-insurers-look-to-expand-301475654.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

