U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,347.75
    +7.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,293.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,717.50
    +64.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.20
    +5.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    -0.41 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.40
    +14.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.38 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.42
    -0.58 (-2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5470
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,813.44
    -2,416.34 (-4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,302.33
    -30.44 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.68
    -7.55 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

2021 Customer Perspective Survey on Contact Center Trends Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Perspectives on Contact Center Trends Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report surveyed 661 IT decision-makers around the globe to IT/Communications to gain a deeper understanding of the impact of COVID-19 and their plans to exceed CX expectations as the world recovers from the pandemic.

COVID-19 accelerated the move towards self-service, allowing many companies to invest in technology that deflects calls/live chat but still improves the customer experience (CX). Voice continues to lead, but self-service channels such as virtual agents and IVR will be heavily supported over the next year. restructure their organizations to take advantage of new resource pools and longer tenures.

COVID-19 forced organizations to reallocate resources quickly, revealing another aspect of contact center operations that needs attention. Employees had to be trained on new tasks quickly, and some companies did not have the solutions in place to do so.

In an industry accustomed to attrition, many companies realize the value of agent retention. They are investing in tools that allow younger generations, gig workers, "retirees," along with those enlightened by the new COVID-driven work-at-home culture to attain the flexible schedules they want. Companies across sectors recognized that agent performance improved when they moved to work from home.

Conversational AI and virtual assistants became a top priority. As businesses quicken their pace towards self-service, they are hindered by customers unwilling to adopt new contact channels. The need to collaborate between departments continues to gain importance as the need to differentiate becomes increasingly crucial. More than -50% of respondents say the top two benefits they have seen from integrating UC and CC solutions include improved customer journey and better agent experience.

The top priorities for technology investments point to improving agent performance and operations. Companies are ramping up investments in performance management, quality monitoring, and collaboration to make it easier to share information across departments.

For almost half of the respondents, the social media channel became the highest priority during the pandemic. The convenience of using these channels to complete transactions and the ease of divulging information to the masses will continue to help this channel thrive.

CSAT and NPS scores improved during the pandemic, revealing that customers were more emphatic with a "we're all in this together" manner.

This study provides data for the following industries:

  • IT/Communications (50)

  • Financial Services & Banking

  • Healthcare

  • Public Administration

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • Travel & Hospitality

Channels covered: voice, email/web form, social media messaging apps, social media apps, mobile apps, SMS, Chat with live agents, virtual agents, video chat, video teller/kiosk, and IVR.

Technologies covered: conversational AI & virtual assistants/bots, quality monitoring, collaboration tools, performance management, flexible APIs/CPaaS, eLearning for agents, proactive customer care, gamification, and augmented reality.

CSAT and NPS scores are provided for each industry.

This study is valuable for solution providers to better understand what each industry seeks in delivering excellent CX, and end-user businesses to benchmark themselves against the competition and other industries.

Key Features

The primary goals of this research are to:

  • Understand the impact of COVID-19 on contact centers

  • Understand challenges organizations face today

  • Monitor the status of digital transformation

  • Assess the current and future use of contact center solutions

  • Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center solutions

  • Gauge market and technology trends

  • Appraise available IT budgets

  • Measure perceptions by vertical industry

  • Discover opportunities in different regions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

2. Key Findings

3. Channel and Technology Usage

  • Interaction Channels Usage Today

  • Interaction Channels Support - Next Two Years

  • CX Technologies Investment Plans - Next Two Years

  • Contact Center Technology Investments

4. Strategic Direction

  • Obstacles to Achieving Company Goals

  • Measures to Improve Agent Retention

5. Impact of Covid

  • Top Supported Business Functions

  • Security and Compliance Capabilities for Remote Workers

6. Agents Seat Trends

  • Agent Seat Trends Due to Covid

  • Plans to Change the Number of Seats

  • Impact on Agent Performance as they Moved to Remote

  • Percent of Agents Moved to WAHA (Work at Home Agent) During the Pandemic

7. Interaction Trends

  • 47% Increase in Number of Contact Center Interactions

  • Channels that Gained Priority due to COVID-19

  • Technologies that Gained Priority due to COVID-19

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Voice Interactions

  • Average Number of Live Chats Handled by Agents

  • Growth in Virtual Agents

8. Customer Satisfaction

  • Average CSAT Score By Industry

  • Change in CSAT Score Since Pandemic

  • NPS Score

9. Integration and Collaboration Trends

  • Importance of Integrating Unified Communications and Contact Center Solutions

  • Factors Preventing UC&C and CC Solutions Integration

  • Integration of UC & C and CC Solutions - by Industry

  • Benefits of Integrating UC & CC

  • Tools Used to Collaborate with other Departments

10. Omnichannel

  • Level of Integration of Channels

  • Factors Preventing Organizations from Delivering an Omnichannel Experience

11. Hosted/Cloud Solutions

  • Use of Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solutions

  • Investments in Hosted/Cloud Capabilities

  • Investments in Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Capabilities

  • Percent of Interactions Handled with Cloud/Hosted

  • Benefits of Using CPaaS

12. Analytics

  • Analytics Used Today and Investment Plans

  • Leading Providers of Analytics Solutions

13. Respondent Profile

  • Selection/Purchase Decision Authority

  • Supported Business Functions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wsais


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burni

  • Tesla sees increase in Chinese vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's latest EV delivieries numbers in China.&nbsp;

  • Oil Refiners Have Gotten a Boost from the Power Crunch. It Won’t Last.

    "There's some fears around what happens later in the winter,” says Citi analyst Prashant Rao.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • Breaking down Apple’s odds for a pause on App Store changes  

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan breaks down Apple’s move to halt court-ordered App Store changes in Epic Games feud.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce

  • EQT CEO says pipelines, LNG could help ease global energy crisis

    The global energy crisis may be taking place far from the Pittsburgh region, but the CEO of the country's largest natural gas producer says part of the answer is close to home.

  • Coal Rises to Record in China as Floods Keep Supply Tight

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic surge in coal prices in China is beginning to cool as top production hubs recover from the impact of floods, signaling a reprieve in the nation’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kil

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Are Ford's Chip Supplies Finally Improving?

    The automaker's good September sales numbers suggest the chip shortage might be easing, but concerns linger.

  • $80 Oil: The Best Stock to Buy Now

    At over $5.15 per million Btu, Henry Hub natural gas prices are also at their highest levels in roughly seven years. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), one of the world's largest integrated oil majors, is a great way to get a sizable 5% dividend yield while exposing your portfolio to the booming oil and gas market. In December 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration's monthly short-term energy outlook forecast 2021 average WTI oil prices at just $45.78 per barrel.

  • Apple’s Balancing Act in China Gets Trickier During Xi’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In less than a year, China has upended the world’s largest internet sphere, throwing its biggest players from Alibaba to Tencent into a tailspin with a storm of regulatory measures to loosen their stranglehold over data and content. Yet Apple Inc., the largest of them all and an American icon, has sailed through mostly unscathed.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Li

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Kroger entering two new regions with newest Ocado centers

    Kroger Co. is entering two new regions of the country with its latest round of Ocado automated fulfillment center expansion.

  • Oil falls on concerns of faltering economic growth to hit demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged down on Wednesday on concerns that oil demand growth will fall as major economies suffer through inflation and supply chain issues though surging prices for power generation fuel such as coal and natural gas limited losses. Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.18 a barrel at 0830 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 23 cents or 0.2% to $80.41 a barrel.