U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -5.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,031.07
    -68.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.64
    -87.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.29
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    -0.0016 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2400
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,503.16
    -122.16 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.39
    -15.08 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

It’s 2021, and Diversity in Photography Is Still a Struggle

Dan Ginn
·4 min read

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer.

As the Arts & Culture editor of a leading photography publication, it’s my responsibility to ensure we remain as diverse as possible. It’s not only my doing; all staff at The Phoblographer remains committed to showing the best photographers from all walks of life. Diversity in photography isn’t tricky either. Dig into any subculture, and I promise you will find remarkable photographers. So, the question is: why do camera manufacturers still struggle to get on top of diversity within their camps?

Want to get your work featured? Here’s how to do it!

“We deserve to appreciate photography from all gazes and allow minorities to flourish, not for the person they are, but because of the photos they make.”

Diversity in Photography

I recently read an article titled Male-centric and whitewashed. Now, before some of you roll your eyes or choose to click off, stay with me. I empathize that this constant emphasis on race and gender isn’t pleasant reading. Like you, I think it’s disheartening that the photography world finds itself in this constant battle when it comes to inclusion. But we have to understand why it’s happening.

In the article, photographers shared thoughts and statistics. British photographer Izzie Farr highlighted that on Kodak’s Instagram page, she had to scroll through 30 posts before finding an image created by a woman. She also noted research conducted by The British Journal of Photography. They found that “globally, 70 to 80 percent of photography students are women—yet they account for only 13 to 15 percent of professional photographers.” It’s difficult to ascertain why those numbers exist; they may choose different career paths. But it’s also possible they’re put off pursuing a career in photography due to the lack of opportunities they may have.

Back in July, we reported on Canon dropping the ball in the Philippines. Canon Philippines announced 11 ambassadors. None of them were women.

Fujifilm and Nikon in Europe have also received pushback for their lack of diversity in photography within their ambassador programs. So, the question remains: why does this keep happening?

Divserity in Photography Is Better Than Being Exclusionary

Diversify Photo has a catalogue of photographers from different backgrounds. (Screenshot)
Diversify Photo has a catalogue of photographers from different backgrounds. (Screenshot)

Are the top camera manufacturers racist, sexist, and riddled with a plethora of phobias? I can’t answer that. What I do know, however, is that it doesn’t serve them in the slightest to be so, especially from a marketing perspective.

We’ve seen a huge rise in advantageous marketing masked as a desire to be inclusive. It sells to put “black,” “women,” “gay” in a campaign. I have friends of color who work in marketing. They’ve worked with huge brands, and they’ve told me, “it’s not about diversity, it’s about sales.” Let that sink in. Centuries of suffering for minority groups turned into a way to drive consumption.

On the flip side, there’s a benefit to highlighting race and gender. It makes certain minority groups feel seen and heard. This is especially important as many of them have been silenced and hidden for a long time, just for the “crime” of being themselves.

And this is where it becomes murky waters. Because a photographer should not receive recognition based on who they are outside of their images. It’s not fair to them, and it’s not fair on the industry. But before you think I’m giving camera manufacturers a pass, I’m not.

Black Women Photographers has over 700 active members. (Screenshot)
Black Women Photographers has over 700 active members. (Screenshot)

As an editor, I walk a fine line between amplifying minority voices and ensuring people only see the best photographers. The reality is that it’s not difficult because they’re fantastic photographers. And this is why brands are failing. They can’t use the excuse that it’s difficult to be diverse due to a lack of options. Only last week, I spent a few hours enjoying photographers’ work on both Diversify Photo and Black Women Photographers.

So at this point, if not xenophobic, manufacturers are either lazy or just plain dumb!

Diversity in Photography Is a Simple Problem to Fix

Like most, I long for the day where photography isn’t about race and gender. It makes me uncomfortable when I see a photographer’s identity being pushed more than the photos they make. It’s a disservice to them and their talent.

Camera companies could easily end all this in-fighting. Before they send out their list of ambassadors, they should have a conversation about diversity. They should ask, “Is there a potential backlash from this selection?”

Again, it’s not difficult to be diverse. There are fantastic photographers from all paths: black, Asian, white, male, female, non-binary, trans, straight, gay, bi, and every other identity you can think of. So, camera manufacturers, this stupidity has to end, and diversity has to win.

The photo industry deserves to move forward. We deserve to appreciate photography from all gazes and allow minorities to flourish, not for the person they are, but because of the photos they make.

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: Google rolls out new Workspace features for all users

    Wright tests its electric engine for passenger planes: Electric planes face challenges that electric cars don't, like … you know, needing to get off the ground. Devin Coldewey has a profile on Wright, a startup looking to tackle this by making an electric engine that produces more thrust from less energy. Howard University cancels classes after ransomware attack: "Sorry class, lessons are canceled for the day because we got hacked."

  • ‘The theft was fatal’: Employee used 189 credit-card refunds to embezzle nearly $200,000 — bankrupting packaging firm

    There is no such thing as a victimless crime. The trusted controller of a family-run Pennsylvania packaging firm has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing nearly $200,000 from the company’s coffers, sending it into bankruptcy and all its workers to the unemployment line. Victoria Mazur, 54, of Pittsburgh, had worked for the Gateway Packaging Corp. from 2012 until 2017, during which she secretly pocketed $195,000 of company funds, federal prosecutors said.

  • ‘Not Going to Do This Anymore’: Fed-Up Prosecutor Is Done With BS Traffic Stops

    Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/ReutersJohn Choi said he will never forget July 6, 2016—the day 32-year-old Philando Castile was shot and killed by a St. Anthony Police Department officer during a simple traffic stop over a broken taillight.When asked for his license and registration, Castile told officer Jeronimo Yanez he had a licensed gun. Yanez, fearful Castile might reach for it, told him not to. But despite Castile’s insistence that he was not reaching for the gun, Yanez fired se

  • Virginia cuts Confederate Gen. Robert Lee statue into pieces

    A crowd erupted in cheers and song Wednesday as work crews hoisted an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee off the pedestal where it has towered over Virginia’s capital city for more than a century. One of America’s largest monuments to the Confederacy, the equestrian statue was lowered to the ground just before 9 a.m., after a construction worker who strapped harnesses around Lee and his horse lifted his arms in the air and counted, “Three, two, one!” to jubilant shouts from a crowd of hundreds. Sharon Jennings, an African American woman born and raised in Richmond, said she had mixed feelings seeing it go.

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.

  • Former Theranos Employees Get Ready to Relive the Sh*tshow

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIn the summer of 2014, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was at the height of her power. The media and her cadre of distinguished supporters were hailing the self-made billionaire as the next Steve Jobs, someone set to revolutionize the world of medicine with a device that could run hundreds of blood tests—all with the prick of a finger.But behind this dazzling facade, all was not well. As federal prosecutors would later allege, the Silicon Valley tech

  • On the eve of her trial, Elizabeth Holmes is living on the grounds of a $135 million estate

    The former Theranos CEO is staying on the grounds of the vaunted Green Gables estate in California.

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes 'lied and cheated', trial hears

    Elizabeth Holmes pretended her blood-testing technology worked to enrich herself, prosecutors say, as trial begins.

  • Theranos founder's defense may turn on state of mind, experts say

    As Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial gets underway this week, lawyers for the former Silicon Valley entrepreneur may try to show she was a true believer in the blood-testing technology at her startup Theranos Inc, and never intended to defraud investors and patients, legal experts said. On Wednesday, federal jurors in San Jose, California will hear opening arguments in the case against the Stanford University dropout who once dazzled Silicon Valley and is now charged with misleading investors and patients by falsely claiming that the company's printer-sized devices could run a range of tests and produce accurate results using a single drop of blood. To defeat the charges, Holmes' attorneys are likely to home in on what she herself believed about the complex science, according to several defense attorneys.

  • Naked woman drives golf cart through armed standoff between police and teenager in Florida

    28-year-old was ‘completely nude’ and smelled ‘of an alcoholic beverage’, police said

  • Vaccine Booster Will Be Ready for FDA Approval, Fauci Says

    • Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will likely be ready the week of Sept. 20, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as soon as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee approve them. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said public health officials had hoped to roll out booster shots of both Pfizer ‘s and Moderna’s vaccines simultaneously, but that if that’s not possible, they would do so within a short period of each other.

  • Is the white population in the US really ‘shrinking’?

    Increasing numbers of Americans identify as more than one race. But that’s not the same as white population decline ‘Fully 10% of all Americans selected more than one race, up from just 3% in 2010.’ Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock The Census Bureau released the first detailed results of the 2020 census this month, and many media reports highlighted the nation’s growing diversity, which is real, and the dramatically shrinking white population, which is … not so much. First the data: The white

  • Board member who called BLM activists “true racists” leaves major apparel company

    One of the world's biggest apparel companies said a board member, Veronica Wu, stepped down on Tuesday, days after emails obtained by Axios showed Wu dismissed racism in America and said Black Lives Matter activists were the "true racists."What they're saying: VF Corp. — which owns iconic brands like The North Face, Timberland and Supreme — said Wu's decision to resign "was not the result of any disagreement with VF on any matter relating to VF’s operations, policies or practices."Stay on top of

  • Trumper Pleads Guilty After His Mom Bragged About His Capitol Riot Antics On Facebook

    Russell James Peterson, who wore a "(F**k) your feelings" sweatshirt inside the U.S. Capitol building, "sat in Pelosi's chair," his mother posted.

  • Leon Black says accuser, eyeing payday, made up Jeffrey Epstein claims

    A woman suing former Apollo Global Management Inc Chief Executive Leon Black for sexual abuse and defamation made up "demonstrably false" new accusations linking him to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Black's lawyers said on Wednesday. The claim in a New York state court filing was in response to Guzel Ganieva's amended civil lawsuit, where she said the private equity billionaire flew her to Florida https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/russian-model-suing-leon-black-alleges-billionaires-ties-jeffrey-epstein-2021-08-10 in 2008 for a possible sexual encounter with his "best friend," Epstein. Ganieva, a former Russian model in her late 30s, is seeking unspecified damages from Black, accusing https://www.reuters.com/business/womans-lawsuit-accuses-leon-black-defamation-violent-behavior-2021-06-01 the 70-year-old of rape and other sexual abuse, forcing her to sign a 2015 nondisclosure agreement, and defaming her by claiming she tried to extort him.

  • Georgia DA Already Charged for Parking Lot Donuts Now Accused of Trying to Frame Man for Murder

    Muscogee County Sheriff’s OfficeA colorful Georgia district attorney who was criminally charged for shooting a video of supporters doing donuts around him in an arena parking lot is in trouble yet again.On Tuesday, Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones, who took office in January, was indicted on nine counts of criminal misconduct during his brief time in office.This time, Jones, 40, is accused of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony in a murder trial, offering bribes to

  • Letters to the Editor: Put the first responders throwing a tantrum over vaccines in a time out

    A pediatrician says he recognizes a toddler tantrum when he sees one, and urges the city to act like a responsible parent with anti-vaxxer first responders.

  • California first state to outlaw removing condom without verbal consent during intercourse

    The act will now amount to civil action in California

  • You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in person again this year

    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s Macy’s (M) Thanksgiving Day Parade was more of a made-for-TV event. The usual 2.5-mile parade route lined with about 3.5 million spectators was nixed to focus all of the activity in front of the television cameras at Herald Square, instead. There were also none of the usual marching bands, or participants under the age of 18.

  • Traffic blocked on Wornall Road as precaution amid ongoing Kansas City police standoff

    Kansas City police are still working to resolve the situation peacefully, a department spokesman said.