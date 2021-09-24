U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.71
    -9.27 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,701.14
    -63.68 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,971.23
    -81.02 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.75
    -4.29 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.79
    +0.49 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    -0.0034 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4490
    +0.0390 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7290
    +0.4280 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,045.46
    -1,801.95 (-4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.31
    -60.75 (-5.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,055.32
    -23.03 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

2021 Drone Application Report: By 2025, Commercial Market is Forecast to Generate $40.5 Billion, Growing at 15% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Application Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Drone Application Report provides a unique insight, analysis, and case studies of drone applications throughout 15 industry verticals.

This extensive 151-page drone application report covers all industry verticals in the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). These Include Agriculture, Energy (Utilities), Construction, Health Care, Insurance and Transportation among others.

The report encompasses 237 application examples including methods, typical results, and typical technology stack, which provide the most comprehensive study into how drones are used for business development today. At the end of each industry section, there is also an outlook for current and future market volume as well as the current level of technological complexity.

Furthermore, the 37 real-life case studies describe the technology and its application by several companies throughout the world. Each case study has a concrete problem and solution description as well as value-added metrics that shed light into how the applications made work safer and the company more profitable.

By providing information on drone market trends by industry and method, our Drone Application Report 2021 can help leverage business opportunities by discovering applications in various industries. It provides a view not only on well-established practices such as inspections and mapping & surveying, but also on future applications that are currently only starting to be explored.

Insights on drone applications across all industries

  • By 2025, the commercial market is expected to generate over 40.5 billion USD growing at a CAGR of 15.0%.

  • The most popular application methods are Mapping & Surveying, Inspection and Photography & Filming.

  • Inspection is the top application of drones in Energy (Utilities) and in Real Estate, Rental & Leasing, and Industrial Parts.

  • The biggest vertical, Energy (Utilities), shows a great variety of use cases. Like in all other verticals, drones help reduce time and costs while improving result quality and worker safety.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 Drones: What are drones and what can they do?
3.2 Drone configurations/designs
3.3 Major segments of the drone ecosystem
3.4 Commercial drone market by industry
3.5 Drone application categories and methods
3.6 Drone market dynamics

4 DRONE MARKET SIZE
4.1 Definitions & Introduction
4.2 Total drone market size 2020-2025
4.3 Drone market size by industry 2020-2025
4.4 Drone market size by method 2020-2025

5 INDUSTRY VERTICALS
5.1 Definitions & Introduction
5.2 Agriculture
5.3 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
5.4 Construction
5.5 Educational Services
5.6 Energy
5.7 Health Care and Social Assistance
5.8 Information
5.9 Insurance
5.10 Mining, Quarrying, and Oil & Gas Extraction
5.11 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
5.12 Public Administration
5.13 Real Estate, Rental & Leasing, and Industrial Plants
5.14 Safety & Security
5.15 Transportation & Warehousing
5.16 Waste Management and Remediation Services

6 METHODS
6.1 Definitions & Introduction
6.2 Photography & Filming
6.3 Mapping & Surveying
6.4 Inspection
6.5 Localization & Tracking
6.6 Spraying & Dispensing
6.7 Delivery
6.8 Others

Companies Mentioned

  • Airteam

  • Ardenna

  • ASDRO

  • AT&T

  • doks.innovation

  • Drone Base

  • Drone Responders

  • Dronecle

  • Ehang

  • Everdrone

  • Fairfleet

  • Firmatek

  • HAMM Companies

  • Hepta

  • IGNIS

  • Inkonova

  • LogXon

  • Medifly

  • MONCLER

  • Nordic Unmanned

  • OFO Tech

  • Percepto

  • Radaz

  • Rectrix Drone Services

  • ROAV7

  • Skylark Drones

  • Skyports

  • Speedbird

  • Structural Safety

  • Sulzer & Schmid

  • TerraDrone

  • The Conversation

  • Universite du Luxembourg

  • xmobots

  • Zipline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mokns0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-drone-application-report-by-2025--commercial-market-is-forecast-to-generate-40-5-billion-growing-at-15-cagr-301384680.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Are the Odds in Your Favor Now With Wynn Resorts?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Thursday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts , the casino operator with properties in Las Vegas, Boston and Macau in China. Maddox spent most of the interview reassuring investors that China's crackdown on Macau will not derail gambling in the region or put shareholders at risk. Maddox said that gambling and tourism is beginning to return to both Las Vegas and Boston.

  • Tesla's German landing will fuel competition - Volkswagen CEO

    The planned opening of Tesla's first gigafactory in Europe later this year will force local industry to step up its game, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Friday. Diess' comments, made on Twitter https://twitter.com/Herbert_Diess/status/1441392942787137539, come as Tesla continues work on its plant in Gruenheide, near Berlin, as it awaits final building approval for the 5.8 billion euro ($6.8 billion) site.

  • P&G issues vaccine rules for its 26,000 U.S. employees

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has issued rules regarding the coronavirus vaccine for its employees in the United States.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale Stocks Look Cheap Based on Current Iron-Ore Prices

    The major global iron-ore producers— BHP Group Vale and Rio Tinto —look appealing after the recent sharp declines in their stock prices because they are now discounting lower commodity prices. The stocks are discounting an iron-ore price of $86.37 a metric ton, against the current spot price of $107 a ton, Chris LaFemina, a Jefferies analyst, says in a note titled “What Iron Price is Priced In.” “If the reality in China is a soft landing in which the government manages the Evergrande collapse without causing contagion, these shares are undervalued and would likely outperform,” he wrote.

  • New semiconductor plants will end global auto chip shortage next year -Tesla's Musk

    TURIN (Reuters) -Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that thanks to new semiconductor plants that are planned or under construction, the global chip shortage that has pummelled the car industry this year should be short term in nature. Asked how long he thought the global chip shortage would affect vehicle production, Musk said: "short term I think". "There's a lot of chip fabrication plants that are being built," Musk said during a joint session with Stellantis and Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, at Italian Tech Week.

  • Power-Starved U.K. Thrown World’s Longest Lifeline From Norway

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe U.K. -- where some electricity suppliers have gone out of business amid record power and gas prices -- is getting an energy lifeline just

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • China Widens Ban on Crypto Transactions; Bitcoin Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingChina banned on all crypto transactions and vowed to root out mining of digital assets, delivering the toughest blow yet to the industry. Cryp

  • Moderna CEO says pandemic could be over in a year: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives a Covid-19 update as the CDC advisory committee is set to vote on Pfizer booster data&nbsp;

  • Delivery workers in New York City will be paid a minimum wage

    New York City is giving a raise to food delivery workers. The New York City Council passed a “minimum per trip payment” today (Sept. 23) as part of a series of bills aimed at improving working conditions for app-based delivery workers. The measures also address longstanding problems for the city’s estimated 65,000 food delivery workers have faced, including access to restaurant bathrooms, limiting the distance for deliveries, and disclosing gratuity policies to workers.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • Metals Giants Warn Power Crisis Could Derail Europe’s Green Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A group representing some of the world’s top metals producers warned European politicians that the energy crisis threatens to derail the region’s green push and force producers to relocate.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum C

  • Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges - sources

    (Reuters) -Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve the bank fraud case against her, according to sources familiar with the matter, in a process that should allow her to leave Canada. Meng is expected to appear virtually in a hearing scheduled for later on Friday in Brooklyn federal court. The deferred prosecution agreement, reported first by Reuters, pertains only to Meng and U.S. charges remain against the company, according to another person familiar with the matter.

  • Why China Evergrande Stock Dropped, and Its EV Stock Followed

    Shares of Chinese companies named "Evergrande" are having a topsy-turvy day today. China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), the real estate giant that's been making headlines over the past year, was down 14% by 11:48 a.m. EDT on Thursday. China Evergrande proper is plummeting on reports that the Chinese government has instructed local governments "to prepare for the potential downfall of China Evergrande Group," as The Wall Street Journal put it today.

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • Why Costco is rationing toilet paper and paper towels again, and what it says about supply chains everywhere

    Costco Wholesale Corp. is rationing sales of certain items as shoppers snap up merchandise like it’s 2020 all over again. Raymond James was also upbeat, maintaining its outperform stock rating and raising its target price to $490 from $460.