2021 ERTC Eligibility/Qualification Check – Small Business Resource Launched

ERTC Today
·2 min read

ERTC Today, a tax credit consulting firm, has released an online tool to help small business owners determine if they are eligible for the 2021 Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC).

New York, United States, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly launched tool also allows participants to secure consultations to discuss their eligibility for the tax credit and the amount they can expect to receive. The ERTC does not have to be paid back, and any business, with fewer than 500 employees, both non-profits and start-ups, may potentially qualify.

The tool, along with more information about the ERTC, can be found at https://scotthall.co/employee-retention-tax-credit

This latest announcement is intended to raise awareness about the recently approved tax credit. It was initiated by the IRS to assist small businesses in maintaining their staff during these challenging times, via payroll cost refunds.

During the pandemic, many businesses have struggled with staff and supply shortages, closures, and ongoing uncertainty. Lawmakers have passed several relief programs over the past 2 years to help business owners and staff cope with these difficulties. The ERTC is one such program, introduced as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020.

Businesses may be eligible for relief if they were forced to suspend their normal operations in part or completely in 2020 or 2021 due to a governmental order, if they conducted trade or business during those years, and if their employers were in operation during either qualifying year.

Refunds may range up to $28,000 per employee, regardless of whether the business owner has previously received assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Before March 2021, many businesses chose the PPP, but since IRS regulations have changed many more businesses are eligible for both relief programs.

ERTC Today is endorsed by Scott Hall, a New York-based digital content marketer and enterprise software expert who is dedicated to supporting small businesses. In addition to tax consultation, Mr. Hall provides many small business resources on his blog, including advice on social media management software, domain name registrars, webinar tools, and video hosting platforms.

Of Mr. Hall’s business support skills, a satisfied client has said: “Scott opens sales doors by mitigating complex, possibly difficult sales hurdles into non-issues for clients. His unique combination of skills made him a leader on my team.”

Interested parties can find more details at https://scotthall.co/employee-retention-credit-2021


Website: https://scotthall.co

CONTACT: Name: Scott Hall Email: scott@scotthall.co Organization: ScottHall.co Address: 60 West 23rd St. Suite 638, New York, NY 10010, United States


