2021 European Telecom Retailers Database

Research and Markets
·1 min read

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database contains ranking, profiles and all key information about telecom retail chains in Europe. It includes data on turnover, number of outlets, number of employees, address information and information about the management.

All data on retailers are presented in the same style. In the ranking overview of the country you can click on the name of the retailers which opens the full retail profile with address, phone, fax, key management, company website, turnover development, banners, number of stores, shop-types and much other relevant information. For multinational retailers, the international head-office of the mother company is given with address etc. The focus is Telecom retailers in Europe but many other countries are also well covered.

The database Telecom Retailers in Europe is updated four times a year.

Some of the retailers covered include:

  • Belgacom

  • Everything Everywhere

  • KPN

  • Orange

  • SFR

  • T-Mobile

  • Telecom Italia

  • Telenor

  • Telia

  • Vodafone


For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alhp1k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


