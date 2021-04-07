U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

·2 min read
LONGUEUIL, QC, April 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (« Innergex » or the « Corporation ») will release its 2021 First Quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, and will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 10 AM (EDT). The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-François Neault, Chief Financial Officer.

2021 First Quarter Results – Conference Call and Webcast

Date and time:

Wednesday, May 12, 2021


10 AM EDT



Phone numbers:

1 888 231-8191


or 647 427-7450



Webcast:

https://bit.ly/2PUCHLu

A replay of the conference call will be available on Innergex's website at innergex.com.

Innergex will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 4 PM (EDT).

Annual General meeting of Shareholders:

Date and time:

Tuesday, May 11, 2021


4 PM EDT

To deal with the public health impact of the COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we will hold our Annual General Meeting in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast supported by visual aids. You will be able to attend the meeting online, submit your questions and vote on all the items during the meeting by visiting this website:

Webcast: https://bit.ly/31E5u9N

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 76 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 2,747 MW (gross 3,701 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 150 MWh, including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 33 wind farms and six solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in 9 projects under development, three of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 551 MW (gross 623 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 329 MWh, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totaling 6,875 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

SOURCE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/07/c7055.html

