U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.87
    +36.23 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,635.09
    +376.77 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,975.07
    +78.22 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.37
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.60
    -24.20 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0037 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    +0.0260 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0105 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.3420 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,986.66
    +1,692.86 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.16
    -9.76 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.91
    -3.46 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

2021 Gauge Report Reveals how GovCons Are Pivoting Amid Pandemic

·3 min read

Increased competition and cybersecurity top of mind while remote work still rules

DULLES, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, government contractors (GovCons) are optimistic about their future business prospects, according to Unanet and CohnReznick LLP, the joint authors of the fifth annual 2021 Gauge Report . Drawing its findings from a survey of more than 1,400 GovCon representatives from January – May, the Gauge Report highlights the pressures this market is facing, including cyber threats, hybrid work and supply chain disruptions, as well as solutions they are investing in and exploring that are helping to address those issues.

"Among the biggest insights from the Gauge Report are how the pandemic's fall-out has shifted the marketplace," said Kim Koster, vice president of GovCon strategy for Unanet. "In 2020, the political environment, budgets and talent recruitment ruled, but this year competition was the number one issue causing sleepless nights for executives and managers. Compliance costs also ranked high among GovCon concerns."

GovCons reported their top concern is increased competition, and with a vast increase in government spending, they are actively pursuing new awards. Because GovCons prepare an average of 62 proposals each year, particular attention is being paid to streamlining proposal management to meet tight deadlines, improving communications among proposal preparers and contracting officers, and clarifying proposal scope. More than 70 percent of respondents identified these challenges to delivering winning proposals, so GovCons are increasingly looking at technology tools to help automate and manage these.

Cybersecurity is once again on the list of industry concerns, because the federal government relies on GovCons to protect IT environments from hackers and therefore requires Cyber Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Thirty percent of Gauge respondents indicated they have struggled with CMMC compliance, yet 70 percent plan to achieve Level 3 compliance. Maintaining, monitoring and managing compliance is an ever-changing reality for these GovCons.

"The Gauge Report is one of the most useful tools the industry has for understanding what challenges GovCons are facing, and with this knowledge we can work to develop solutions," said Christine Williamson, CPA, PMP Partner, CohnReznick. "Intelligent technology, effective project management, communication and collaboration have consistently proven to be solutions for this dynamic, ever-changing marketplace."

To download the 2021 Gauge Report, please visit https://hubs.ly/H0WS2QH0.

About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,200 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About CohnReznick
As a leading advisory, assurance, and tax firm, CohnReznick helps forward-thinking organizations achieve their vision by optimizing performance, maximizing value, and managing risk. Clients benefit from the right team with the right capabilities; proven processes customized to their individual needs; and leaders with vital industry knowledge and relationships. Headquartered in New York, NY with offices nationwide, the firm serves organizations around the world through its global subsidiaries and membership in Nexia International. For more information, visit www.cohnreznick.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-gauge-report-reveals-how-govcons-are-pivoting-amid-pandemic-301383801.html

SOURCE Unanet

Recommended Stories

  • Toast CFO on competing with Square: We’ll continue to ‘out-innovate’

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick speak with Toast CFO Elena Gomez about the company's path to its public debut, outlook, and more.&nbsp;

  • California governor signs warehouse productivity quota bill into law

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB-701, the bill that aims to regulate warehouse productivity quotas, into law.

  • Amazon gives big rewards to vaccinated workers, Zoom's Five9 acquisition facing DOJ scrutiny, Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalogue

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down today's top headlines from Amazon, Zoom, and Netflix.&nbsp;

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid

  • You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You?

    You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of Social Security. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 … Continue reading → The post You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft, Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire Countri

  • £3.5bn in delayed online refunds hits Brits’ financial freedom

    Online retail moves quickly, but unfortunately financial systems can be quite slow, said one expert.

  • Salesforce President on changes in the workforce from the 2021 Dreamforce conference

    Bret Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer at Salesforce, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dreamforce 2021 conference amid the pandemic, Salesforce’s initiatives to create new jobs, supporting businesses, and plans for return to the office.

  • Worsening Chip Woes to Cost Automakers $210 Billion in Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of the intractable semiconductor shortage has ballooned by more than 90%, pushing the total hit to 2021 revenue for the world’s automakers to $210 billion.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Referendum Could Determine t

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — invest in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Facebook’s latest controversies won’t hurt its bottom line

    Despite a seemingly endless wave of controversy, Facebook continues to gain users and generate strong revenue.

  • Gas price crisis: Millions of consumers hit as energy firms collapse

    Alongside energy suppliers Avro and Green, People's Energy, Utility Point, PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy ceased trading in September.

  • Arctic Oil, Gas Production Is Booming Despite Climate Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas companies are being bankrolled by some of the biggest names in finance to tap the Arctic’s vast natural wealth even as warnings grow about the melting ice cap due to man-made global warming.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire Countr

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FedEx Drops Most in 18 Months as Labor Shortage Drives Up Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. slid the most in 18 months as a labor shortage that’s driving up costs showed no sign of letting up. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’The $800 million of additional

  • Concordia Summit 2021: The Future of Innovation in America

    Investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Joe Lonsdale joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita to discuss the future of innovation in the United States.

  • Cannabis Daily Podcast Sept. 22: Three Buy The Dip Opportunity Stocks

    Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space Wednesday's news highlights include: The U.S. House of Representatives passes cannabis banking reform as part of the defense spending bill. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) closed down its Edmonton-based facility on Tuesday. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will reinstate employees who were previously penalized for positive cannabis tests. In today's episode we covered the following public companies: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)