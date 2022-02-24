U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.75
    -105.25 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,257.00
    -809.00 (-2.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,086.00
    -421.50 (-3.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.30
    -48.80 (-2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.63
    +6.53 (+7.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.80
    +49.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.76 (+3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1179
    -0.0129 (-1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    37.04
    +8.23 (+28.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3412
    -0.0131 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6810
    -0.2990 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,165.46
    -3,665.96 (-9.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    792.27
    -78.11 (-8.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.40
    -231.78 (-3.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

2021 Global Digital Health Investments Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Health Investments Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher observed a significant increase in the digital transformation of healthcare and demand for effective IT solutions to improve care delivery, creating a lot of excitement among investors. Venture capitalist activities in health technology rise as healthcare organizations, clinical trial providers, insurance firms, employers, and policymakers become increasingly willing to adopt tech-oriented solutions. We noted investment records set over the last three years while new trends and business models arise as strategic mergers and acquisitions occur.

Notable emerging themes include virtual care, patient engagement, platform approach, behavioral health, and femtech, driven by shifts in consumerism and decentralization of care delivery. As technologies evolve and become vital to efficient and cost-effective healthcare operations, innovators in this space will succeed with agile business models and scalability. They need to be ready to drive technology changes and demonstrate value to customers.

This study analyzes the top 200 investments in the last five years to determine critical investment areas and trends and offer stakeholders insights into growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Investments in Digital Health

  • Research Methodology

  • Transaction Types Covered by the Analysis

  • The Surge in Digital Health Investments

  • Drivers for the Heightened Digital Health Investment Climate

  • Digital Health Segmentation

  • Digital Health Investments Set New Records Each Year

  • A Slow and Steady Rise in Deal Numbers

  • Primary Themes

  • Top 5 Trends in Digital Health Investments

  • Top 3 Clinical Indications for Investments

  • Analysis by Digital Health Segment

  • Virtual Care Delivery is a Top Priority

  • Digital Transformation of Healthcare with Integrated Capabilities

  • Patient Engagement

  • Enhancing Care Quality is Vital as Providers Strive for the Quadruple Aim

3. VC and M&A Deal Analysis

  • Digital Health VC Activity

  • Digital Health M&A Activity

  • Key Imperatives for Digital Health Vendors Typically Demonstrating Value

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Hospitals Seek Vendors Offering Partnerships for the Transition to Value-based Care

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Healthcare Delivery Models Require Robust Care Coordination Software

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Health Solutions for Niche Applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyyjvi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Early Money: A startup founded by twin sisters that's working on turning carbon emissions into fabrics raised a $4.5M seed round

    What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes? The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

  • Ford CEO Says No Plans to Spin Off EV Business

    At a virtual conference, Chief Executive Jim Farley cited the opportunity for both electric-vehicle and internal-combustion businesses to grow.

  • How AT&T Makes Money: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America

    AT&T Inc. (T) is one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world. It operates as a holding company that provides telecommunications, media, and technology services globally. AT&T offers a broad range of products and services that vary by market, and it operates through three reportable business segments: Communications; WarnerMedia; and Latin America.

  • Banks That Stuck With Russia Face Their Biggest Test of Nerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was the moment when many global banks sharply cut their exposure to Vladimir Putin’s regime. But firms from some European nations weren’t put off for long.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Says Separatists Asked Putin for Help: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghi

  • Precious metals move higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Precious metal prices, which had already been on the rise, are chugging even higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. The recent price action accentuates the world's dependence on Russia's Palladium (PA=F) and Platinum (PL=F) supply.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying

  • Taiwan's UMC to spend $5 billion on new chip plant in Singapore

    Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) will invest $5 billion on a new microchip factory in Singapore, with production expected to start in 2024 to support the boom in 5G and auto electronics, it said on Thursday. The company said in 2021 it would spend T$100 billion ($3.57 billion) over the next three years to expand capacity and would guarantee supplies and prices to its clients as part of the plan, amid a global chip shortage that has hit automakers especially hard. UMC Chairman Stan Hung said in the statement the semiconductor "undersupply" had crystallised the need for "greater visibility and mutual risk mitigation within the industry".

  • Russia’s incursion into Ukraine is terrible for its oil companies

    While their rivals turn record profits, Russian oil and gas companies are paying for their country's geopolitical strategy.

  • OPEC, Russia Sanctions, and Iran Nuclear Deal Could Keep Oil Prices Rising

    Major oil producers are set to meet March 2, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens to disrupt tight supplies of crude oil, and Iran and world powers look to negotiate a nuclear deal that would lead to more oil in the market.

  • Safran boosts titanium stocks, shores up supply chain

    PARIS (Reuters) -French jet engine maker Safran said on Thursday it had enough titanium reserves for several months after increasing stocks of the metal since the start of the year as Western aerospace companies brace for fallout from the Ukraine crisis. Safran, which uses titanium to make landing gear for long-haul jetliners as well as some aero engine parts, depends on Russia for less than half its requirements, though Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA corporation remains its largest single supplier. "We have been watching this situation for several weeks and have decided since the start of the year to increase our stocks of titanium especially through distributors in Germany," Chief Executive Olivier Andries told reporters.

  • Rising opposition to CEO pay tied to 'questionable practices,' report says

    More frequent shareholder revolts at companies like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and General Electric show corporate directors should hesitate to hike CEO pay during tough times, according to a new report. Proxy votes against executive pay at S&P 500 companies became more common last year and were often sparked by "questionable practices and metrics" like when companies eased performance targets during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by As You Sow, a shareholder advocacy group focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. As companies begin to issue their proxy statements showing compensation details in coming months, some will have gotten the message they should not tweak formulas to leaders' advantage even if a crisis looms, said Rosanna Landis Weaver, one of the report's authors.

  • Russia Attack on Ukraine Threatens European Gas Supplies

    Natural-gas prices rose around the world as Russia’s new military push against Ukraine poses another threat to Europe’s already tenuous supply of natural gas.

  • What Analysts From ING to Eurasia Are Saying on Ukraine and Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude surged past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine in a dramatic escalation. That’s raising the alarm that crude could keep shooting higher, adding inflationary pressure to the global economy. Here’s what analysts have to say about the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the impact on oil.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukra

  • Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit Extra: Crypto in 2022

    As investors consider new opportunities for this year we'll take a closer look at cryptocurrencies for 2022. We'll also examine some of the current issues surrounding crypto investing including new tax reporting requirements, the overall regulatory environment, and we'll explore the latest innovations and initiatives with key players in the crypto world.

  • Intel chip seen as challenge to Chinese dominance in crypto mining

    A bitcoin mining hardware from Intel Corp. is seen as the first major challenge in years to Chinese companies that have dominated the industry.

  • Rio Tinto to pay $7.7bn final dividend after bumper profits

    The miner paid out a total dividend for 2021 worth $16.8bn – a record for the company and one of the largest in UK corporate history.

  • Paris Wheat Hits Record, Corn Surges as Attack Risks Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapRussian Forces Said to Enter Kyiv Region: Ukraine UpdateGrain markets catapulted higher as Russia’s attack