2021 Global Digital Health Investments Growth Opportunities

PARIS (Reuters) -French jet engine maker Safran said on Thursday it had enough titanium reserves for several months after increasing stocks of the metal since the start of the year as Western aerospace companies brace for fallout from the Ukraine crisis. Safran, which uses titanium to make landing gear for long-haul jetliners as well as some aero engine parts, depends on Russia for less than half its requirements, though Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA corporation remains its largest single supplier. "We have been watching this situation for several weeks and have decided since the start of the year to increase our stocks of titanium especially through distributors in Germany," Chief Executive Olivier Andries told reporters.