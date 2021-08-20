2021 Global Drone Application Report, Featuring Airteam, Drone Base, Dronecle, Hepta, TerraDrone and Zipline

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Application Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Drone Application Report provides a unique insight, analysis, and case studies of drone applications throughout 15 industry verticals.

This report covers all industry verticals in the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). These Include Agriculture, Energy (Utilities), Construction, Health Care, Insurance and Transportation among others. The report encompasses 237 application examples including methods, typical results, and typical technology stack, which provide the most comprehensive study into how drones are used for business development today. At the end of each industry section, there is also an outlook for current and future market volume as well as the current level of technological complexity.

Furthermore, the 37 real-life case studies describe the technology and its application by several companies throughout the world. Each case study has a concrete problem and solution description as well as value-added metrics that shed light into how the applications made work safer and the company more profitable.

By providing information on drone market trends by industry and method, our Drone Application Report 2021 can help leverage business opportunities by discovering applications in various industries. It provides a view not only on well-established practices such as inspections and mapping & surveying, but also on future applications that are currently only starting to be explored.

Insights on drone applications across all industries

By 2025, the commercial market is expected to generate over 40.5 billion USD growing at a CAGR of 15.0%.

The most popular application methods are Mapping & Surveying, Inspection and Photography & Filming.

Inspection is the top application of drones in Energy (Utilities) and in Real Estate, Rental & Leasing, and Industrial Parts.

The biggest vertical, Energy (Utilities), shows a great variety of use cases. Like in all other verticals, drones help reduce time and costs while improving result quality and worker safety.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Drones: What are drones and what can they do?

3.2 Drone configurations/designs

3.3 Major segments of the drone ecosystem

3.4 Commercial drone market by industry

3.5 Drone application categories and methods

3.6 Drone market dynamics

4 DRONE MARKET SIZE

4.1 Definitions & Introduction

4.2 Total drone market size 2020-2025

4.3 Drone market size by industry 2020-2025

4.4 Drone market size by method 2020-2025

5 INDUSTRY VERTICALS

5.1 Definitions & Introduction

5.2 Agriculture

5.4 Construction

5.5 Educational Services

5.6 Energy

5.7 Health Care and Social Assistance

5.8 Information

5.9 Insurance

5.10 Mining, Quarrying, and Oil & Gas Extraction

5.11 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

5.12 Public Administration

5.13 Real Estate, Rental & Leasing, and Industrial Plants

5.14 Safety & Security

5.15 Transportation & Warehousing

5.16 Waste Management and Remediation Services

6 METHODS

6.1 Definitions & Introduction

6.2 Photography & Filming

6.3 Mapping & Surveying

6.4 Inspection

6.5 Localization & Tracking

6.6 Spraying & Dispensing

6.7 Delivery

6.8 Others

7 Appendix: Industry Definitions



