2021 Global Industrial Internet Conference opens in NE China's Shenyang

·2 min read

SHENYANG, China, Oct.19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Global Industrial Internet Conference opened at Shenyang New World Expo in Shenyang city, the capital city of northeast China's Liaoning province, Oct. 18, 2021, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

Guests visited the exhibition

The event with the theme of "Empowering high quality and creating new kinetic energy" lasted 2 days. 14 special meetings and 2 special evening talks focusing on "digital empowerment", industrial development, industrial safety, industrial software, integration applications were held; activities including industrial exhibitions and industrial Internet professional competitions were also held during the event, promoting the integrated development of industrialization and information technology.

At present, 40 major categories of industrial economy in China have carried out industrial Internet practices, and more than 1,600 "5G + Industrial Internet" projects are under construction.

Liaoning Province released 1,453 Industrial Internet application scenario requirements of related enterprises at the conference, and announced that a fund of 2 billion yuan would be set up to support the construction of "Digital Liaoning & Smart Province". Financial subsidies of up to 30% of the project investment will be granted for the construction of digital workshops and intelligent factories, 10 million yuan to the utmost; for industrial Internet networks, platforms, and security projects, 30% of the project investment shall be subsidized, up to 5 million yuan the most.

Compared with previous exhibitions, this exhibition has a larger scale, with a largest exhibition area of 20,000 square meters and over one hundred companies participated in.

