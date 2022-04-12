U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

2021 Global Semiconductor Equipment Sales Surge 44% to Industry Record $102.6 Billion, SEMI Reports

·3 min read

MILPITAS, Calif., April 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in 2021 surged 44% to an all-time record of $102.6 billion from $71.2 billion in 2020, SEMI, the industry association representing the global electronics product design and manufacturing supply chain, reported today. The data is now available in the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

SEMI&#xae; connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit https://www.semi.org
China claimed the largest market for semiconductor equipment for the second time with sales expanding 58% to $29.6 billion to mark the fourth consecutive year of growth. Korea, the second-largest equipment market, registered a sales increase of 55% to $25.0 billion, after showing strong growth in 2020. Taiwan logged 45% growth to $24.9 billion to claim the third position. Annual semiconductor equipment spending increased 23% in Europe and 17% in North America, which continues to recover from a contraction in 2020. Sales in Rest of the World jumped 79% in 2021.

"The 44% increase in manufacturing equipment spending in 2021 highlights the global semiconductor industry's aggressive push to add capacity," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "This drive to expand production capabilities extends beyond the current supply imbalance, as the industry continues to ramp up to address a wide range of emerging high-tech applications that will enable a smarter digital world with countless social benefits."

Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 44% in 2021, while other front-end segment sales grew 22%. Assembly and packaging showed exceptional growth across all regions, resulting in an 87% market increase in 2021, while total test equipment sales rose 30%.

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide SEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry. Equipment categories cover wafer processing, assembly and packaging, test, and other front-end equipment including mask/reticle manufacturing, wafer manufacturing, and fab facilities.

Annual Billings by Region in Billions of U.S. Dollars with Year-Over-Year Change Rates

Region

2021

2020

% Change

China

29.62

18.72

58%

Korea

24.98

16.08

55%

Taiwan

24.94

17.15

45%

Japan

7.80

7.58

3%

North America

7.61

6.53

17%

Rest of the World

4.44

2.48

79%

Europe

3.25

2.64

23%

Total

102.64

71.19

44%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), April 2022

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

  • Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends

  • Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments

  • SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at mktstats@semi.org. More information is also available online.

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Association Contact
Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-global-semiconductor-equipment-sales-surge-44-to-industry-record-102-6-billion-semi-reports-301523886.html

SOURCE SEMI

