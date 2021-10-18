U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    -8.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,089.00
    -82.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.00
    -20.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,254.80
    -10.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.54
    +1.26 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • Vix

    17.37
    +0.51 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3530
    +0.6760 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,178.37
    +123.26 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,433.95
    +58.73 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.70
    -18.33 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

The 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference invites the world to visit Hubei

·4 min read

WUHAN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading online travel service provider, organised the 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference hosted by the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism in Wuhan, China. At the conference, representatives from 15 global travel businesses signed strategic cooperation agreements to expand and facilitate the promotion of Hubei Province.

The 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference aims to promote the high-quality development of Hubei as a culture and tourism hub, and focus on building a cooperation platform for domestic and international tourism enterprises through expert exchanges and business negotiations. Hosted by the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and organised by Trip.com Group, the theme was "Let the World See Hubei - Let Hubei Go Global". More than 300 representatives from world-renowned travel agents, business leaders, and academics attended the conference. The conference facilitated communication and exchange among industry players and strengthened cooperation in the tourism industry. Representatives from across the travel industry shared their ideas to position Hubei as a high-quality tourism destination, and how to transition the destination into a world-class tourism destination.

Trip.com Group released an action plan and launched the "Trip.com Group Research Institute: Yangtze River Centre" to actively position Hubei as a world-class tourism destination. The centre will focus on marketing platform innovation, tourism projects, industry innovation research, and in-depth cooperation with key enterprises to attract domestic and international customers to Hubei province. The centre will boost the quality development of the cultural tourism industry and enhance the position of Hubei attracting domestic and international customers.

Trip.com Group will use its platform resources to increase the promotion of Hubei's cultural tourism products and promote the destination through their partner flagship store Star Hub. A platform that transforms partners' roles from suppliers to marketers and operators, with a common goal of providing more travelling opportunities to the app users through content, user engagement and products unique to the business needs. Trip.com platform will play a leading role in positioning the destination through multilingual tourism products, and enhance exposure via livestream promotions to increase coverage to international travellers.

Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group, at the Global Travel Agents Conference in Wuhan, Hebei
Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group, at the Global Travel Agents Conference in Wuhan, Hebei

"Trip.com Group will continue to help expand partners marketing capabilities through Star Hub, multilingual tourism products and enhance destinations reach via livestream promotions. At the same time, through the cooperation of the government and enterprises, Trip.com Group will help accelerate Hubei Province and support rural revitalization by developing local resources, and carry out training for rural cultural tourism practitioners," said Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group. "Hubei is a leading domestic destination for travellers and we are delighted to collaborate with the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism to promote Hubei to the world."

Hubei has vigorous tourism development momentum, and deserves the attention of global travellers. After the National Day Golden Week holiday, it was reported that Hubei province received 63.77 million visitors, and achieved a combined tourism income of 35.2 billion RMB, a record high income compared to the same period in 2019. With sturdy domestic travel recovery in mainland china, Wuhan is proving a popular destination among domestic travellers. The latest National Day holiday statistics, released by Trip.com Group, lists Wuhan in the Top 10 most popular destinations.

Trip.com Group Logo
Trip.com Group Logo

As an important strategic partner, Trip.com Group will build an exchange and cooperation platform to provide assistance to develop cultural tourism in Hubei Province through rural revitalization. Trip.com Group has created a rural tourism model to help rural destinations incubate tourism talents by developing local resources and carrying out training for rural cultural tourism practitioners. Hubei Provincial Department of Tourism will continue to benefit from Trip.com Group, a leading international online travel services provider and their fast-growing global network.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

SOURCE Trip.com Group

Recommended Stories

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks On the Planet

    For instance, AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) reported 2,252% revenue growth in its most recent quarter. Last year at this time, the COVID-19 lockdown was crushing a lot of stocks, with revenues dropping to near-zero for many companies. While some of these stocks are "turn around" stories, all of the stocks in this article have strong financials and are way safer than AMC.

  • The US is set to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from dozens of countries

    The US is opening its doors much later than other countries, with president Biden expected to share more details this month.

  • Is Disney's Bob Chapek CEO of the Year for 2021?

    More to the point, shares of Disney are trading lower in 2021, a sharp contrast to the broader market's nearly 20% ascent. Let's hit Chapek's road to redemption. Chapek was handed the reins at an awful time.

  • Music, Barbecues, Wi-Fi: Managing Morale for Those Idled at Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- Plenty of things might keep container-ship captain Markus Grote up at night while sailing across the ocean, but lately there’s another kind of sinking feeling that worries him: crew morale.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airlin

  • OMG, I Want to Rent That House: St. Lucia

    Courtesy VrboSt. Lucia (Vrbo): There was something about this summer that felt particularly fraught. First, there was the pressure to bounce back to regular life; then we endured the pendulum swing of the next COVID spike’s “will she or won’t she?” Through it all, we were forced to navigate the wildly varying safety protocols and personal preferences of our cities and acquaintances. It’s no surprise that this fall seems to have brought about one massive case of collective burnout. But the good n

  • Listen to today’s episode of Simon Calder’s travel podcast: Ireland scraps red list, Perth flights delayed and more

    Get the latest in this daily audio briefing in 10 minutes or less

  • Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back at Shopping Villages Worldwide

    Value Retail is looking to polish its offer to brands, and customers at its outlet villages which have seen sales bounce back, post-pandemic.

  • Inside LVMH’s New Paris Hotel Designed by AD100 Maestro Peter Marino

    The idyllic Cheval Blanc is a love letter to French savoir faire

  • Why Your Holiday Travels Might Cost More This Year

    According to recent data from the Labor Department, the cost of rental cars is up a whopping 42.9%. The one bright spot is that airfares dropped 6.4% in September as other travel costs rose. The better you prepare for increased holiday travel costs, the less likely you are to wind up in debt this season.

  • ‘Nobody ever put hands on me before’: flight attendants on the air rage epidemic

    Although travelers’ hissy fits are nothing new, incidences of bad behavior have spiked amid the tense landscape of Covid-19 ‘Even when the outbursts don’t involve physical contact or threats of violence, they make for an annoying day’s work.’ Illustration: Ulises Mendicutty/The Guardian Alexander Clark had only just boarded the Los Angeles-bound United airliner when the man seated behind him became incensed. As Clark tells it, a flight attendant had repeatedly asked the passenger to alternately

  • The 20 Best Places To Visit In Florida For Every Type Of Traveler

    From small town vibes to tropical beaches, find it in the Sunshine State.View Entire Post ›

  • Major Delays At Reagan National After Plane Blows Tires On Landing

    The airport was shut down for hours as a result. Passengers were taken to the terminal.

  • Chonky, Crumbl, Last Crumb: Softball-Sized, Goo-Filled Cookies Are 2021’s Hottest Dessert

    Boozy kombucha , over-the-top charcuterie boards and spicy condiments...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • OPEC+ Once Again Fails to Pump Enough to Meet Its Output Target

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies once again failed to pump enough oil to meet their output targets, exacerbating the supply deficit as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Makin

  • Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

    HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

  • Enapter shares rise after winning an Earthshot award

    MARKET PULSE Enapter (xe:ena) a German-listed maker of hydrogen generators, rose 4% in early Frankfurt tradingas one of the five winners of Prince William's Earthshot prize. The company received £1 million in the "fix our climate" category.

  • Wage inflation is the ‘new norm,’ trucker J.B. Hunt says, but stock soars biggest weekly gain in 12 years

    Labor and equipment costs are likely to stay high, but investors shrug off those concerns to lift the stock toward a record.

  • Short Selling Guide: How to Short a Stock

    Short-sellers make money by betting a stock will drop in price. When the price drops, the short seller buys the stock they sold back at a lower price.