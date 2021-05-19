2021 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Report: Carmakers' Electrification Roadmaps & Rankings

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Perspectives in Electrification 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on how leading carmakers are developing and executing their strategies to better position themselves in the new era of electrified mobility. It also provides insights on how their model range and sales' mix by powertrain will change between 2015 and 2025.

Besides Tesla and Toyota's who lead BEVs and HEVs respectively, most brands are still in the early stages of electrified-to brand's European sales. But European Premium carmakers prepare a product offensive over the next 7 years announcing aggressive targets for up to one-third of sales coming from EVs.

Lithium-Ion battery technology is improving year by year with increased energy density and falling costs by KWh of energy. Balance of choices allowing lower costs, higher range, reduced battery size.

This report focuses on Premium car manufacturers' electrified portfolio, strategies, and technology roadmaps to comply with regulation and democratize BEV, PHEV, HEV, FC & other AFVs by '25.

While European carmakers boast about their plans to electrify their whole line-ups over the next decade, dedicated BEV architectures in most cases are coming by the end of this decade. In the meantime, amid pure diesel's future at risk - due to emission scandals (VW Group "Dieselgate"), city bans, and removal of tax incentives - they need pragmatic cost-efficient electrification solutions to meet efficiency goal until they develop a dedicated electric architecture.

Switching to 48 Volt electrical systems within a modified version of the existing ICE architecture (aka Mild-Hybrid), presents a cheaper and easily integrated alternative to a Full Hybrid and can delay the -eventually unavoidable- redesign of the architecture and tooling to accommodate a Hybrid or BEV variant.

Apart from efficiency, it allows carmakers to achieve enhanced performance without the need to switch to higher engine capacity. Finally, 48V systems can support the increasing powertrain content and augmented power requirements in modern cars.

The shift to 48V is evident in Mercedes-Benz's strategy, starting with its flagship S-Class from 2017, which is replacing its V6 engine with a new I6 family with 48V mHEV ISG (Integrated Starter operator). The brand has stated that a 48V set-up will in effect replace all of its non-plug-in hybrids.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Global Powertrain Outlook 2025 & new electrified market dynamics

Summary of carmakers' electrification roadmaps & rankings

The impact of drivers of electrification vs technology and market readiness

AFV penetration in 2019 in Europe, USA, China and Japan

Electrification in the era of COVID-19 & the next phase

Sustainable powertrains as a business proposition

2. China New Energy Vehicles Forecasts

China's new era: From import to China-made EVs

Chinese Passenger Car Sales Forecast 2015-2025

NEV & Hybrid Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-2025 in China

Electrification Outlook in China up to 2025

Market shares of leading brands in NEVs between 2019-25

Battery Electric vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)

Fuel-Cell Vehicles (FCEV)

The growth outlook and market dynamics for BEV, PHEV and FCV

Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in China

3. European Outlook for Electrified vehicles

The impact of COVID-19 on AFV sales in Europe

The growth outlook for BEV, PHEV and FCV

Key Figures for Sales of Passenger Cars in Europe During 2005-Q1'20

European Passenger Car Sales Forecast 2015-2025

European Electric & Hybrids Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-2025

Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in Europe

Market shares by brand between 2019 and forecast for 2025

Battery Electric vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)

Fuel-Cell Vehicles (FCEV)

Hybrids (HEV)

Other AFV: NGV and LPG

4. USA's Electrified market

Powertrain mix evolution

Leaders vs losers

Key Figures & Analysis of the U.S Car Market

AFV Sales Status in the U.S in 2013-14

S Light Vehicle (LV) Sales Forecast 2015-2025

EV & Hybrid Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-25 in the U.S

Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in the U.S

5. Electrified roadmaps of 7 major carmakers

Carmaker Electrification plans up to 2025

Powertrain portfolio mix 2015-2025: ICE, MHEV, ECV, and other AFV

Companies Mentioned

Audi

BMW

BYD

Mercedes-Benz

Porsche

Tesla

Volvo



