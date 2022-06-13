U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

2021 Healthcare Research Review: A Collection of Highlights from Multiple Healthcare Market Research Reports

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Healthcare Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Research Review is a collection of highlights from several healthcare market research reports that were published in 2019. This review was compiled with an intent of providing a sampling of the type of market information, guidance, and analysis, that have been guiding business decisions, since the publisher began in 1971.

The global market for DTC tests should grow from $1.4 billion in 2020 to $2.6 billion tonnes by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% for the period of 2020-2025.

The global market for Wireless EHR should grow from $28.8 billion in 2021 to $65.9 billion tonnes by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

The global market for hospital information systems should grow from $22.4 billion in 2021 to $34.7 billion tonnes by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

With growing demand for better healthcare infrastructure and medical needs, the healthcare industry is expected to flourish in the future. The technological advancements, product developments and launches, and ongoing research in this arena, is anticipated to boost this market in the coming years.

The health care industry, or medical industry, is a sector that offers goods and services to treat patients with therapeutic, preventive, rehabilitative, or palliative care.

The healthcare industry is comprised of establishments committed to prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of medical conditions. This market research reports caters to the current and future needs of the healthcare market, with insights drawn from secondary and primary research.

The healthcare area includes several industries, sub-industries, and a broad range of companies. Any company involved in products and services related to the health and medical care are represented in the healthcare sector and further categorized under six main industries.

These industries include pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, equipment, distribution, facilities, and managed health care. This report provides insights on emerging healthcare segments such as medical devices, medical robotics, surgical equipments, healthcare tracking solutions and many others.

Although, the healthcare industry is prospering, the companies are struggling in implementing effective ways to enter the market and sustain the competition, with thorough market knowledge. Demand for health care services is propelled by demographics, advances in medical care and technology.

This Healthcare Research Review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports, published by the publisher in 2020 and early 2021:

  • Direct to Consumer Testing Industry: Global Markets

  • Wireless Electronic Health Records: Technologies and Global Markets

  • Global Hospital Information System Market

  • Ambulance and Emergency Equipment: Global Markets

  • Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market

  • Disposable Medical Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets

  • Surgical Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets

  • Global Digital Health Technologies Market

  • Global Markets for Emerging Medical Device Technologies

  • Transcatheter Treatment: Procedures and Heart Valve Market

  • In Vitro Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets

  • Healthcare-Acquired Infection: Devices, Pharmaceuticals, and Environmental Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tv5kga

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


