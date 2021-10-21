U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.55
    -0.64 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,489.70
    -119.64 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,177.01
    +55.33 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.84
    +3.07 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.54
    -1.88 (-2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.32 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1641
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6730
    +0.0370 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7370
    -0.5920 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,277.59
    -3,087.12 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,496.28
    -38.37 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

2021 Inductees to Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Announced

Canadian Foundation for Physcially Disabled Persons
·4 min read

2021 Inductees L-R Vivian Berkerley, Frank Folino, The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

2021 Inductees L-R Vivian Berkerley, Frank Folino, The Honourable Carla Qualtrough
2021 Inductees L-R Vivian Berkerley, Frank Folino, The Honourable Carla Qualtrough
2021 Inductees L-R Vivian Berkerley, Frank Folino, The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Canadian Disability Hall of Fame, Metro Hall, Toronto, ON

Canadian Disability Hall of Fame, Metro Hall, Toronto, ON
Canadian Disability Hall of Fame, Metro Hall, Toronto, ON
Canadian Disability Hall of Fame, Metro Hall, Toronto, ON

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) proudly announces the upcoming induction of three new members into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame . Selected from a remarkable group of nominees, the three inductees for 2021 include world-class athlete Vivian Berkely, passionate advocate for the Deaf community Frank Folino, and exceptional achiever The Honourable Carla Qualtrough. They join the prestigious ranks of 117 others who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame over the past 28 years.

The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame recognizes extraordinary individuals who, through their outstanding work and achievements, have significantly enriched the quality of life for people with disabilities. They have also made a profound difference in their communities, our country and internationally.

2021 Inductees

Vivian Berkeley (Athlete): Vivian Berkeley is a Blind Lawn Bowling Champion who is recognized as the greatest Canadian athlete in her category. Berkeley's 21-year career has seen her win 60 medals in lawn bowling competitions that include both national and international competitions as well as the Paralympics and Commonwealth Games.

Frank Folino (Achiever): Frank Folino has been an enduring leader and advocate for the Deaf community. Born Deaf himself, he has served as President for Canadian Association of the Deaf-Association des Sourds du Canada (CAD-ASC). Among his notable successes, Folino was a passionate advocate to include a legal recognition of sign languages in the landmark 2020 Accessible Canada Act.

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough (Builder): The Honourable Carla Qualtrough is a triple threat. Lawyer, Volunteer, and Paralympic swimmer, no wonder she is leading change and advancing issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion in Canada. Currently an MP, Qualtrough is serving as Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion. Qualtrough has shown significant service through sport and volunteerism, including with the International Paralympic Committee. Visually impaired since birth, her athletic achievements include three Paralympic and four World Championship medals.

“Over the years, so many incredible Canadians have been nominated and it is always a remarkably difficult process to choose just a handful of inductees,” said The Honourable David Crombie, Chair, Canadian Disability Hall of Fame. “We applaud all of the exceptional achievements of the nominees and inductees, for together they are helping to make Canada an even greater country.”

Today, the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame presented by CIBC remains the only place in Canada where individuals who live with disabilities – and help improve the lives of people with disabilities – are recognized on a permanent basis.

“We are pleased to recognize the achievements and contributions of this year’s inductees in supporting the ambitions of achieving a more inclusive Canada,” said Andrea Nalyzyty, Senior Vice-President, Chief Compliance Officer & Global Regulatory Affairs and Chair of CIBC's Accessibility Action Committee.

“Even during the pandemic, we have continued our annual tradition of inducting incredible honorees into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame,” said The Honourable Vim Kochhar, Founding Chair of CFPDP. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has prevented us from holding live induction ceremonies in 2020 and 2021. Next year, we are planning to celebrate with nine live inductions so that inductees from the three most recent years can be honoured together.”

About the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons and Canadian Disability Hall of Fame:
Founded in 1984, the goal of the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) is to consistently seek to put the emphasis on a person’s abilities — rather than disabilities — and to recognize and celebrate their achievements and contributions to society. Since then, CFPDP has initiated dozens of important projects and events, raising over $30 million. The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame presented by CIBC recognizes outstanding achievement in volunteerism, the arts, sports, rehabilitation, science and medical research, advocacy and public policy. It is located at Metro Hall, 55 John Street, Toronto and at the Japanese Cultural Centre at 6 Garamond Court, second floor, Toronto.

Media Contact:
Deborah Lewis
Executive Director, Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons
(416) 579-3542
deborahlewis@cfpdp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e3eb864-3f84-462f-a978-34cdc219d5bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c79d5d7-24c0-456b-907e-081def5e77b7


Recommended Stories

  • 2 COVID Stocks I'd Consider Instead of Moderna

    Shares of vaccine maker Moderna hit highs of nearly $500 earlier this year. No doubt, Moderna has been an exceptional investment over the past year, soaring 350% while the S&P 500 has risen by just 29%. Two stocks I'd buy instead of Moderna are AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Merck (NYSE: MRK).

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why? When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gai

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

    The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Most People Who Get Sick From COVID

  • Oak Street Health buys specialty care provider RubiconMD for $130 million

    The specialty care provider has a network of more than 230 specialists involved in cardiology, neurology, psychiatry, nephrology, pulmonology and endocrinology.

  • Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s treatment had ‘potentially the worst drug launch of all time,’ analyst says

    A Wall Street analyst described the launch of Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug as 'potentially the worst drug launch of all time,' and others are also unimpressed.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    The gene-editing virtuoso CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is one of the most-watched stocks in biotech, and it's no surprise why. CRISPR Therapeutics has a handful of different programs that could turn out to be low-risk cures for previously intractable hereditary diseases. Smart investors are likely to disregard the notion that the company's revenue is actually growing.

  • Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

    The face of the trillion-dollar healthcare industry has changed. This $2 stock could emerge as a key leader

  • Why Cortexyme Thinks It Could Be Next In The Mega Alzheimer's Drug Market

    The next donnybrook in Alzheimer's disease is looming. Biogen gained the first approval, and a slew of biotech stocks are now lining up.

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

    High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the t

  • Hundreds Sickened After Onion-Linked Salmonella Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- People across the U.S. have been advised to throw away all unlabeled red, white and yellow onions after a mass salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds of people across 37 states.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing T

  • 5 Ways Scientists Think You Can Live Longer

    Adalberto Roque/AFP via GettyMost people want to live a long and happy life—or at least avoid a short and miserable one. If you’re in that majority, then you’re in luck. Over the last decade, a quiet research revolution has occurred in our understanding of the biology of aging.The challenge is to turn this knowledge into advice and treatments we can benefit from. Here we bust the myth that lengthening healthy life expectancy is science fiction, and show that it is instead scientific fact.Nutriti

  • Truist Bullish On This Clinical-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company With 374% Upside

    Truist analyst Joon Lee has initiated coverage of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) with a Buy rating and price target of $14, suggesting a massive 374% upside. The development of drugs targeting the brain's nitric oxide (NO) system is "ripe for therapeutic intervention," the analyst tells investors. Lee contends that Cyclerion's lead drug, CY6463, can successfully enhance the NO signaling in the brain. Lee adds that CY6463 is currently in three signal finding clinical studies - MELAS, A

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation for QIXLEEF™ from the European Medicines Agency

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) issued a positive opinion on the Company's application for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for its investigational medicine QIXLEEF™ as a potential treatment for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a chronic neuropathic pain condition.

  • Lineage, Pioneering a New Branch of Medicine — OpRegen Continues to Show Promising Results in Dry AMD with Geographic Atrophy

    Photo by Daniil Kuželev on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: LCTX) (TASE: LCTX) recently provided an update on its lead program OpRegen®, a cell replacement therapy for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). Lineage is pioneering a new branch of medicine, which is manufacturing differenti

  • Is This Beaten Down Biotech a Bad News Buy?

    It has lagged the market over the last five years but with a promising gene therapy, is Sarepta worth another look?

  • Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

    Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), a biopharmaceutical company, are soaring today in response to positive clinical-trial data. Investors excited about elacestrant, an experimental new cancer treatment Radius Health is developing in partnership with the Menarini Group, an Italian company, pushed the stock up 48.8% shortly after the market opened. Elacestrant is an experimental therapy for breast cancer patients who have tumors that express lots of estrogen receptors but lack receptors for human epidermal growth factor.

  • Onions Linked To Salmonella Outbreak In 37 States, Including Massachusetts, CDC Says

    WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

  • Zai Lab Posts Encouraging Data From Early-Stage Plaque Psoriasis Trial

    Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) announced topline results from Phase 1b study of a topical formulation of ZL-1102 in adults with mild-to-moderate chronic plaque psoriasis (CPP). ZL-1102 is an investigational, novel human VH antibody fragment targeting the IL-17A cytokine. In efficacy data from 51 evaluable patients, ZL-1102 treatment showed approximately a 45% relative improvement compared to placebo in the local Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) score of the target lesion at four weeks. A tre

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?