2021 Insights on Gas Power Growth Opportunities in the Global Market - Power Demand Has Recovered After the Covid-19 Pandemic, Resulting in High Commodity Prices
For the first half of the 2010s, natural gas was widely considered the fuel of the future, and the 2020s on would see the "Golden Age of Gas," to quote the International Energy Agency (IEA). However, the prospects for natural gas have become much more uncertain for the second half of this decade, with some sceptics promoting the idea that gas does not have a long-term future as a source of power generation.
Moreover, concerns about climate change have increased pressure on reducing reliance on fossil fuels, particularly coal and oil, but also gas. At the same time, global power demand has recovered strongly after the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in high commodity prices and subsequent inflation. Extracting and burning natural gas produces substantial emissions, but this volume remains significantly lower than that of burning coal. Renewables are certainly going to dominate global investment, but legitimate concerns exist about whether they can really meet the increase in demand that will come from population and economic growth in the developing world and from the increases in demand that will come from the electrification of industry, infrastructure, and mobility during the next two decades.
The reality is that natural gas still has a significant role to play in the world, and this report seeks to shed light on some of the key trends and likely developments within the global gas market during the course of the decade (2020-2030). These advances include the potential role of hydrogen; the need for flexibility in assets; the role of liquefied natural gas (LNG); the potential for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS); and the adoption of advanced service offerings for an aging base. From a technology perspective, equipment revenues and capacity forecasts for both turbines and generator sets (gensets) are included. The core regions analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC [excluding China and India]), China, India, Africa, and the Middle East.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gas Power
Main Findings
Gas Power Scope of Analysis
Key Competitors for Gas Power
3. Key Market & Technology Trends
Key Trends Impacting the Global Gas Power
Surge in Gas Prices - Short-term Issue or Long-term Trend?
The Surge in Gas Prices - Why did it Happen?
The Next Wave of LNG - The Last Hurrah for Global Investment?
The Next Wave of LNG - Regional LNG Supply
The Next Wave of LNG - Global LNG Hotspots
Servicing - Digitalization Drives Next-generation Service Solutions
Servicing - The Transition to Predictive Analytics
Servicing - Turbine Service Opportunities
Servicing - Generator Set (GENSET) Servicing Opportunities
H2 - Availability to Increase in the Coming Decades
H2 - The Future Savior of Gas Turbines?
CCUS - Is now the Time for CCUS to Take Off?
CCUS - Regional Focus
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gas Power
Key Growth Metrics for Gas Power
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions - Gas Power
Global Gas Power Investment Forecasts
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets
Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
North American Gas Power
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets
Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
European Gas Power
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets
Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific Gas Power
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets
Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - China
China Gas Power
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets
Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - India
India Gas Power
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets
Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America
Latin America Gas Power
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets
Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Middle East
Middle East Gas Power
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets
Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Africa
Africa Gas Power
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines
Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets
Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets
13. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Blending Hydrogen Into Existing Natural Gas Pipelines to Reduce CO2 Emissions
Growth Opportunity 2: Backup Power Source for Grid Services and Supply Security
Growth Opportunity 3: Internet Of Things (IoT)-as-a-service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Asset Owners
Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Marketing for Transformed Selling Processes
