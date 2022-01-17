U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.67
    -0.15 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.70
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5200
    +0.3200 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,723.26
    -336.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.37
    +1.64 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.98
    +56.03 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

2021 Insights on Gas Power Growth Opportunities in the Global Market - Power Demand Has Recovered After the Covid-19 Pandemic, Resulting in High Commodity Prices

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Power Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the first half of the 2010s, natural gas was widely considered the fuel of the future, and the 2020s on would see the "Golden Age of Gas," to quote the International Energy Agency (IEA). However, the prospects for natural gas have become much more uncertain for the second half of this decade, with some sceptics promoting the idea that gas does not have a long-term future as a source of power generation.

Moreover, concerns about climate change have increased pressure on reducing reliance on fossil fuels, particularly coal and oil, but also gas. At the same time, global power demand has recovered strongly after the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in high commodity prices and subsequent inflation. Extracting and burning natural gas produces substantial emissions, but this volume remains significantly lower than that of burning coal. Renewables are certainly going to dominate global investment, but legitimate concerns exist about whether they can really meet the increase in demand that will come from population and economic growth in the developing world and from the increases in demand that will come from the electrification of industry, infrastructure, and mobility during the next two decades.

The reality is that natural gas still has a significant role to play in the world, and this report seeks to shed light on some of the key trends and likely developments within the global gas market during the course of the decade (2020-2030). These advances include the potential role of hydrogen; the need for flexibility in assets; the role of liquefied natural gas (LNG); the potential for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS); and the adoption of advanced service offerings for an aging base. From a technology perspective, equipment revenues and capacity forecasts for both turbines and generator sets (gensets) are included. The core regions analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC [excluding China and India]), China, India, Africa, and the Middle East.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gas Power

  • Main Findings

  • Gas Power Scope of Analysis

  • Key Competitors for Gas Power

3. Key Market & Technology Trends

  • Key Trends Impacting the Global Gas Power

  • Surge in Gas Prices - Short-term Issue or Long-term Trend?

  • The Surge in Gas Prices - Why did it Happen?

  • The Next Wave of LNG - The Last Hurrah for Global Investment?

  • The Next Wave of LNG - Regional LNG Supply

  • The Next Wave of LNG - Global LNG Hotspots

  • Servicing - Digitalization Drives Next-generation Service Solutions

  • Servicing - The Transition to Predictive Analytics

  • Servicing - Turbine Service Opportunities

  • Servicing - Generator Set (GENSET) Servicing Opportunities

  • H2 - Availability to Increase in the Coming Decades

  • H2 - The Future Savior of Gas Turbines?

  • CCUS - Is now the Time for CCUS to Take Off?

  • CCUS - Regional Focus

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gas Power

  • Key Growth Metrics for Gas Power

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions - Gas Power

  • Global Gas Power Investment Forecasts

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

  • Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

  • North American Gas Power

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

  • Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

  • European Gas Power

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

  • Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

  • Asia-Pacific Gas Power

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

  • Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - China

  • China Gas Power

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

  • Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - India

  • India Gas Power

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

  • Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

  • Latin America Gas Power

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

  • Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Middle East

  • Middle East Gas Power

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

  • Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Africa

  • Africa Gas Power

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

  • Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

  • Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

13. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Blending Hydrogen Into Existing Natural Gas Pipelines to Reduce CO2 Emissions

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Backup Power Source for Grid Services and Supply Security

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Internet Of Things (IoT)-as-a-service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Asset Owners

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Marketing for Transformed Selling Processes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb1dz9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.The Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co., one of the wo

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Saudi Minister Says It’s Not the Time To Talk Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said it’s not the time to talk about oil prices.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“Now is not the time,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a renewable-energy event in Dubai.O

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks on Robinhood's Most Popular List

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) doesn't mind sharing which stocks are the most popular among investors on its trading platform. The company's "100 Most Popular" list identifies the top 100 stocks most widely held by Robinhood customers. As you might expect, this list is loaded with growth stocks.

  • Oil steady as rising Libyan output offsets supply worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Monday as investor bets that global supply will remain tight amid restraint by major producers were offset by a rise in Libyan output. Brent crude was down 24 cents, or 0.3%, at $85.82 a barrel by 1200 GMT. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

  • Unilever shares hit as GSK says £50bn bid is 'fundamentally undervalued'

    GSK said its board unanimously concluded the offer was not in the best interests of shareholders, and that it was instead pushing ahead with the planned demerger of the unit.

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Stock Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Is "crypto-winter" here? Consider this stock as a sneaky long-term play on the cryptocurrency space.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]