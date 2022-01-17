2021 Insights on Gas Power Growth Opportunities in the Global Market - Power Demand Has Recovered After the Covid-19 Pandemic, Resulting in High Commodity Prices

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Power Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the first half of the 2010s, natural gas was widely considered the fuel of the future, and the 2020s on would see the "Golden Age of Gas," to quote the International Energy Agency (IEA). However, the prospects for natural gas have become much more uncertain for the second half of this decade, with some sceptics promoting the idea that gas does not have a long-term future as a source of power generation.

Moreover, concerns about climate change have increased pressure on reducing reliance on fossil fuels, particularly coal and oil, but also gas. At the same time, global power demand has recovered strongly after the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in high commodity prices and subsequent inflation. Extracting and burning natural gas produces substantial emissions, but this volume remains significantly lower than that of burning coal. Renewables are certainly going to dominate global investment, but legitimate concerns exist about whether they can really meet the increase in demand that will come from population and economic growth in the developing world and from the increases in demand that will come from the electrification of industry, infrastructure, and mobility during the next two decades.

The reality is that natural gas still has a significant role to play in the world, and this report seeks to shed light on some of the key trends and likely developments within the global gas market during the course of the decade (2020-2030). These advances include the potential role of hydrogen; the need for flexibility in assets; the role of liquefied natural gas (LNG); the potential for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS); and the adoption of advanced service offerings for an aging base. From a technology perspective, equipment revenues and capacity forecasts for both turbines and generator sets (gensets) are included. The core regions analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC [excluding China and India]), China, India, Africa, and the Middle East.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gas Power

Main Findings

Gas Power Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors for Gas Power

3. Key Market & Technology Trends

Key Trends Impacting the Global Gas Power

Surge in Gas Prices - Short-term Issue or Long-term Trend?

The Surge in Gas Prices - Why did it Happen?

The Next Wave of LNG - The Last Hurrah for Global Investment?

The Next Wave of LNG - Regional LNG Supply

The Next Wave of LNG - Global LNG Hotspots

Servicing - Digitalization Drives Next-generation Service Solutions

Servicing - The Transition to Predictive Analytics

Servicing - Turbine Service Opportunities

Servicing - Generator Set (GENSET) Servicing Opportunities

H2 - Availability to Increase in the Coming Decades

H2 - The Future Savior of Gas Turbines?

CCUS - Is now the Time for CCUS to Take Off?

CCUS - Regional Focus

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gas Power

Key Growth Metrics for Gas Power

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions - Gas Power

Global Gas Power Investment Forecasts

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

North American Gas Power

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

European Gas Power

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Gas Power

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - China

China Gas Power

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - India

India Gas Power

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

Latin America Gas Power

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Middle East

Middle East Gas Power

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Africa

Africa Gas Power

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Turbines

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast - Gas Gensets

Market Analysis - Gas Turbines and Gas Gensets

13. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Blending Hydrogen Into Existing Natural Gas Pipelines to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Growth Opportunity 2: Backup Power Source for Grid Services and Supply Security

Growth Opportunity 3: Internet Of Things (IoT)-as-a-service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Asset Owners

Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Marketing for Transformed Selling Processes

