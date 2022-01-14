2021 Life Science Customer Purchasing Journey Analysis Report: Perspective of More than 820 Scientific Customers from Around the World





DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Science Customer Purchasing Journey: Finding Customers Along the Way" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides life science companies with rich, contextual data to highlight areas where scientists express varying levels of satisfaction with a process that differs significantly from that which they experience in their personal lives as consumers.

The results of this study will be useful in aligning a life science company's marketing and business processes with the preferences of their customers and provide more satisfactory customer interactions.

How do you position your company to be part of their process? How do you determine what criteria they will use. The Life Science Customer Purchasing Journey is a unique tool that can help to understand the purchasing process in the life sciences.

When a scientist realizes they need a tool to solve an experimental problem he or she embarks on a journey. The journey may be simple and short or long and complex. This report examines the customer journey for life science products - the sum of the experiences a customer has when they interact with a company from searching for a solution, to considering alternatives, and ultimately making a purchase.

Based on the perspective of more than 820 scientific customers from around the world, this report delves into how scientists become aware of products, evaluate alternatives, select suppliers, and navigate through often complex purchasing channels.

From the perspective of life scientists, the primary objectives of this report are as follows:

Understand how customers are selecting products.

Understand how many vendors they evaluate.

Understand how they learn about vendors or products, and alternative products.

Understand the purchasing experience.

Understand factors that influence how customers purchase products.

Understand e-procurement use, growth, perceptions.

Understand institutional barriers to purchasing.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Buying and Barriers

Opportunities and Challenges

Ideas for Vendors to Improve the Purchasing Process

Ideas for Institutions/Employers to Improve the Purchasing Process

2. Supplier Selection

Number of other suppliers considered during most recent purchase (NA, EU, APAC)

Reasons for not considering multiple suppliers (NA, EU, APAC)

Top 10 Suppliers within last 6 months

Biologicals

Research/Specialty kits

Instrumentation

Glassware/plastics

Complete product solutions (that integrate instrument, reagent, consumables, etc.)

Customized products

Customized Services

Data analysis software

3. The Purchasing Process

How product most recently purchased was discovered (by customer segment (academic, pharma/biotech), age, product type)

Methods used to order most recent purchase (by region (NA, EU, APAC) and product type)

Ease of most recent purchase by product type

Overall satisfaction with most recent purchasing experience by product type

Ease of purchasing by stage (product discovery, information, pricing, checkout)

Ease of purchasing by supplier

Aspects of purchasing viewed as "not easy" by supplier

4. Contact With Supplier During Purchasing Experience

Type of contact with supplier prior to most recent purchase (by customer segment, region)

Reasons for contacting supplier prior to purchase by segment

Ease of getting information from supplier contacted during purchasing

Satisfaction with information from supplier contacted during purchasing

Ease of getting information cross-referenced with satisfaction on information received (by supplier, product category)

5. Evaluation of Alternative Products During the Purchasing Process

Were alternative products evaluated? If so, why?

How alternative products are identified (by customer segment, age)

How alternative products are evaluated (by customer segment)

6. Purchasing Channels and Methods

Recent methods of purchasing lab products (by customer segment, region)

Average percentage of purchases by method (by customer segment, region)

Recent methods of purchasing by product type

Methods used to place an order directly from supplier/distributor (by region, age)

Average percentage of direct purchases (by method, region, age)

7. Use of e-Procurement as a Purchasing Channel

Reasons methods are used most frequently to make direct purchases (online ordering, e-procurement, others)

Reasons methods other than online or e-procurement are used to make direct purchases (by customer segment, region)

Reasons online ordering is most frequently used (by customer segment, region)

Reasons e-procurement is most frequently used

Reasons why institution uses an e-procurement system (by customer segment, region)

E-Procurement frequency of use (by customer segment, region)

Estimated past 2-year change in e-procurement use by product type purchase and customer segment

Expected change in future 2-year e-procurement use by product type purchase and customer segment

E-Procurement brand by region

Type of catalog used and estimated proportion of e-procurement purchases made (by customer segment, region)

Overall knowledge of e-procurement system used (by customer segment, region)

Importance of e-procurement system features

Satisfaction with system features (by customer segment, region)

Expected 2-year adoption of e-procurement (by customer segment, region)

8. Vendor Selection and Vendor Lists

Barriers to purchasing products and services

Selection process for life science consumables and equipment (by age, region)

What approved vendor lists are based on (by customer segment, region)

How institution/employer selects or adds to approved vendor list (by customer segment, region)

9. COVID-19 Impacts and Information



