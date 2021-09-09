U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.75
    -12.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,925.00
    -87.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,578.25
    -41.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.50
    -11.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.93
    +0.79 (+4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9000
    -0.3600 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,280.87
    +504.80 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.63
    +3.16 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -79.28 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

2021 Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Worldwide Industry - Technological Developments Help Protein Ingredients Mimic the Texture of Meat Products Presenting Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Meat alternatives or meat analogs are defined as products obtained through alternative protein ingredients such as plant protein or microbial protein; they can mimic the taste, texture, and cooking qualities of animal-derived meat products. The growing number of flexitarians will continue to be a key driver of global meat analog industry growth. Millennials will also drive the shift to healthy and sustainable diets.

Other factors expected to fuel adoption include the rising environmental and health concerns among consumers. As consumers gain awareness of the environmental impact of animal-derived food products, demand for sustainable alternative protein sources will rise. The use of sustainable production technologies (fermentation techniques to produce single-cell proteins (SCPs) such as mycoprotein, which can be used to produce meat alternatives) is also gaining momentum.

This report assesses the opportunity across the global meat analogs protein ingredients market from 2017 to 2026. Among the different plant protein ingredients, soy protein accounted for the highest share in 2020. However, rising demand for clean-label, non-GMO, non-allergenic protein ingredients will drive demand for soy and wheat protein alternatives such as pea protein. Chickpea and fava beans are also seeing increased uptake in the meat analogs space.

As sustainability becomes an important determinant for new-generation consumers, opportunities for microbial or cell-cultured proteins will expand. Fungal and algae are the key types of microbial proteins being explored. Among the fungal proteins, mycoprotein is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period, with some of the major companies projected to offer the ingredient on a much larger scale over the next 2-5 years. Microalgae whole biomass protein is another alternative that holds significant growth opportunity, provided companies can overcome the color and the flavor challenges associated with its use in meat analogs. Spirulina and chlorella are the key microalgae species being used; however, the industry is also exploring other micro and macroalgae species for application in meat and seafood analogs.

Geographically, North America and Europe accounted for a combined high share (they drove the bulk of the ingredient demand). However, Asia-Pacific is expected to become the hotspot of the plant-based meat revolution over the next 5-10 years. China, Singapore, Southeast Asian countries, and Australia and New Zealand will drive most of the ingredient demand. Latin America and the Middle East are also expected to witness strong penetration of plant-based meat analogs during the forecast period, fuelling protein ingredient growth in these regions.

In terms of competitive environment, the plant protein ingredient category is dominated by global and regional manufacturers (Chinese companies hold a significant share in the soy protein ingredient space). Value chain consolidation is a prevalent trend as companies are looking to move up the supply chain through organic and inorganic growth strategies. Start-ups also want to offer microbial protein for meat analog applications; however, only a few well-established brands exist, including Quorn Foods, Corbion, and Duplaco. Partnerships between microbial protein manufacturers and product formulators such as Nestle and Unilever are testament to the high growth opportunity in this space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Market

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Executive Summary

  • Key Questions this Study will Answer

  • Market Segmentation

  • Market Definitions

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Type

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region

  • The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Meat Analogs Industry

  • The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Market

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Competitive Landscape - Product Mapping (Plant Proteins)

  • Competitive Landscape - Product Mapping (Microbial Proteins)

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Plant Protein Market

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Plant-based Meat Analogs - Overview

  • Plant Protein - Overview

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Plant Protein Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Plant Protein Market

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Plant Protein Market

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Plant Protein Market

  • Product Launches by Key Manufacturers, Plant Protein Market

  • Market Activities of Key Manufacturers, Plant Protein Market

  • Patent Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Plant Protein Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Microbial Protein Market

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Fungal Protein - Overview

  • Algae Protein - Overview

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Type

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Microbial Protein Market

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Microbial Protein Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Fungal Protein Market

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Fungal Protein Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Algae Protein Market

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Algae Protein Market

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Microbial Protein Market

  • Market Activities of Key Manufacturers, Microbial Protein Market

  • Patent Analysis of Key Assignees, Microbial Protein Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cell-cultured Protein

  • Cell-cultured Protein - Overview

  • Regulatory Scenario and Government Policies, Cell-cultured Protein

  • Opportunity Forecast, Cell-cultured Protein

  • Opportunity Forecast Analysis, Cell-cultured Protein

  • Key Market Activities, Cell-cultured Protein

  • Patent Analysis, Cell-cultured Protein

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Portfolio Expansion Offers Novel Protein Ingredients and Caters to Changing Consumer Demand for Clean-Label and Sustainable Alternatives, 2026

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships across the Meat Analog Supply Chain to Accelerate Plant-based Product Offerings, 2026

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Technological Developments Help Protein Ingredients Mimic the Texture of Meat Products and Remain the Key to Higher Penetration, 2026

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qibxoo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Potash Majors Interested in Reviving Argentine Mine, Owner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Mendoza province is in talks with some of the world’s top producers of potash to revive a mine that requires an investment of as much as $5 billion.Mendoza -- better known for its exports of Malbec wine than its vast mineral wealth -- took over the Rio Colorado potash project several months ago after years of wrangling with Vale SA. The Brazilian company pulled the plug in 2013 after spending $2.2 billion to build almost half the mine.Provincial officials have since sp

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Exclusive-Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary

    ROME (Reuters) -Ryanair is willing to wait years for Boeing to drop its prices before placing a big new plane order with the U.S. company, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters, while he also downplayed the chance of a deal with rival Airbus. The Irish budget airline, one of Boeing's biggest customers, said on Monday it had ended talks over a new order of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars because the prices on offer were too high. "We're not wasting any time on those MAX 10 discussions nor will we for a period of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 years until we get to the next crisis," O'Leary said in an interview.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • White House Blasts Meatpackers for Grocery ‘Profiteering’

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is taking aim at major meatpackers, charging that “pandemic profiteering” is squeezing consumers and farmers alike, with a few companies that dominate the industry raking in record profits.White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Wednesday that increases in the prices of beef, pork and poultry are responsible for half the jump in food prices since late 2020, yet farmers have seen little gain in what they are paid by giant meat compan

  • Applied Materials aims to improve chip production for electric vehicles

    Applied Materials on Wednesday released two new tools aimed at improving the efficiency of making a new class of chips for electric vehicles. The machines announced on Wednesday are designed for chips made from a material called silicon carbide. Such chips are gaining traction in electric vehicles like those made by Tesla Inc because they are more efficient and lighter in weight than standard silicon chips for transmitting power from a car's battery to its motors, helping improve range.

  • China's factory inflation hits 13-year high as materials costs soar

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August driven by roaring raw materials prices despite Beijing's attempts to cool them, putting more pressure on manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy. The producer price index (PPI) rose 9.5% from a year earlier in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, faster than the 9.0% increase tipped in a Reuters poll and the 9.0% reported in July. China's economy has recovered strongly from last year's coronavirus slump but has been losing steam recently due to domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, high raw material prices, tighter property curbs and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Aluminum Notches Fresh 13-Year High on Supply Woes, Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum extended its stunning yearlong rally to the highest since 2008 as supply concerns in China and Guinea tightened the market.A coup in the African country, which supplies almost a quarter of the world’s bauxite, has fueled concerns about potential supply disruptions to the material key to aluminum production. That’s even as Guinea’s new leaders urged mining companies to keep operating and reassured them that their existing agreements with the state will be honored.The worri

  • Amazon to bring its cashier-less technology to 2 Whole Foods stores next year

    There will be something missing at two Whole Foods stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon (AMZN) which owns the grocery chain, said Wednesday that it will bring its cashier-less technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them.

  • Odd Burger Begins West Coast Expansion with new Calgary Franchise

    Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and the first to go public, today announced it has signed a franchise agreement for its first Western location in Calgary, Alberta, a first step toward establishing the chain throughout Canada.

  • How to Store Broccoli

    Whether you’re storing it in the fridge or freezer, make the most of this cruciferous vegetable.

  • Chinese Coal Prices Hit Record Highs

    Despite its pledge to curb carbon emissions, China’s coal industry is booming as the country scrambles to meet the growing energy demands of its massive population

  • August Figures Reveal Surging Demand For EVs

    Last week, Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) posted a widened second-quarter loss as a cost of selling EVs took a toll but revenue managed to beat expectations as deliveries nearly tripled. Moreover, the automaker provided an upbeat outlook for Q3 that anticipates outselling its rival Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) that increased its YoY sales but is not able to keep up with demand. Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) reported it delivered 7,214 vehicles in August, which is a 172% YoY increase and BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDD

  • 17 Diabetes-Friendly Dinners You Can Make on a Sheet Pan

    Whether you prefer roasted salmon and veggies, some deliciously seasoned tacos or a light vegetarian meal, there's something tasty for you. Recipes like our Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts and ​​Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli are satisfying, healthy dinners you'll love. This easy sheet-pan recipe brings together many fall favorites into a hearty dinner.