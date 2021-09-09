2021 Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Worldwide Industry - Technological Developments Help Protein Ingredients Mimic the Texture of Meat Products Presenting Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Meat alternatives or meat analogs are defined as products obtained through alternative protein ingredients such as plant protein or microbial protein; they can mimic the taste, texture, and cooking qualities of animal-derived meat products. The growing number of flexitarians will continue to be a key driver of global meat analog industry growth. Millennials will also drive the shift to healthy and sustainable diets.



Other factors expected to fuel adoption include the rising environmental and health concerns among consumers. As consumers gain awareness of the environmental impact of animal-derived food products, demand for sustainable alternative protein sources will rise. The use of sustainable production technologies (fermentation techniques to produce single-cell proteins (SCPs) such as mycoprotein, which can be used to produce meat alternatives) is also gaining momentum.



This report assesses the opportunity across the global meat analogs protein ingredients market from 2017 to 2026. Among the different plant protein ingredients, soy protein accounted for the highest share in 2020. However, rising demand for clean-label, non-GMO, non-allergenic protein ingredients will drive demand for soy and wheat protein alternatives such as pea protein. Chickpea and fava beans are also seeing increased uptake in the meat analogs space.



As sustainability becomes an important determinant for new-generation consumers, opportunities for microbial or cell-cultured proteins will expand. Fungal and algae are the key types of microbial proteins being explored. Among the fungal proteins, mycoprotein is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period, with some of the major companies projected to offer the ingredient on a much larger scale over the next 2-5 years. Microalgae whole biomass protein is another alternative that holds significant growth opportunity, provided companies can overcome the color and the flavor challenges associated with its use in meat analogs. Spirulina and chlorella are the key microalgae species being used; however, the industry is also exploring other micro and macroalgae species for application in meat and seafood analogs.



Geographically, North America and Europe accounted for a combined high share (they drove the bulk of the ingredient demand). However, Asia-Pacific is expected to become the hotspot of the plant-based meat revolution over the next 5-10 years. China, Singapore, Southeast Asian countries, and Australia and New Zealand will drive most of the ingredient demand. Latin America and the Middle East are also expected to witness strong penetration of plant-based meat analogs during the forecast period, fuelling protein ingredient growth in these regions.



In terms of competitive environment, the plant protein ingredient category is dominated by global and regional manufacturers (Chinese companies hold a significant share in the soy protein ingredient space). Value chain consolidation is a prevalent trend as companies are looking to move up the supply chain through organic and inorganic growth strategies. Start-ups also want to offer microbial protein for meat analog applications; however, only a few well-established brands exist, including Quorn Foods, Corbion, and Duplaco. Partnerships between microbial protein manufacturers and product formulators such as Nestle and Unilever are testament to the high growth opportunity in this space.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Market

Scope of Analysis

Executive Summary

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Definitions

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region

The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Meat Analogs Industry

The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape - Product Mapping (Plant Proteins)

Competitive Landscape - Product Mapping (Microbial Proteins)

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Plant Protein Market

Key Growth Metrics

Plant-based Meat Analogs - Overview

Plant Protein - Overview

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Plant Protein Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Plant Protein Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Plant Protein Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Plant Protein Market

Product Launches by Key Manufacturers, Plant Protein Market

Market Activities of Key Manufacturers, Plant Protein Market

Patent Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Plant Protein Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Microbial Protein Market

Key Growth Metrics

Fungal Protein - Overview

Algae Protein - Overview

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region, Microbial Protein Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Microbial Protein Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Fungal Protein Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Fungal Protein Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Algae Protein Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Algae Protein Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Microbial Protein Market

Market Activities of Key Manufacturers, Microbial Protein Market

Patent Analysis of Key Assignees, Microbial Protein Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cell-cultured Protein

Cell-cultured Protein - Overview

Regulatory Scenario and Government Policies, Cell-cultured Protein

Opportunity Forecast, Cell-cultured Protein

Opportunity Forecast Analysis, Cell-cultured Protein

Key Market Activities, Cell-cultured Protein

Patent Analysis, Cell-cultured Protein

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Meat Analogs Protein Ingredients Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Portfolio Expansion Offers Novel Protein Ingredients and Caters to Changing Consumer Demand for Clean-Label and Sustainable Alternatives, 2026

Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships across the Meat Analog Supply Chain to Accelerate Plant-based Product Offerings, 2026

Growth Opportunity 3 - Technological Developments Help Protein Ingredients Mimic the Texture of Meat Products and Remain the Key to Higher Penetration, 2026

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qibxoo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



